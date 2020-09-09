Lily Allen and David Harbour got a marriage license in Las Vegas recently

BGUS_1856465_001

When Lily Allen posted her one-year sober announcement on Instagram, I mentioned that people wondered why she wasn’t vacationing with her boyfriend, David Harbour. Many of you gave very good possible reasons, too. But some folks at other sites questioned if this meant the end of their year-long romance. Nope! The couple just filed for a Las Vegas marriage license so I guess they’re getting hitched!

It looks like Lily Allen and David Harbour are planning to wed!

The 35-year-old singer and the 45-year-old Stranger Things actor obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas, via TMZ on Tuesday (September 8).

The license information says that the couple acquired it on Sunday (September 6), and it’s valid for one year to the date, meaning that they have until September 6, 2021 to get married before it expires. It is also possible that they already had a wedding in Las Vegas, but have not yet filled out the certificate.

[From Just Jared]

For a couple that came out of the gate hard with street PDA and fawning over each other on social media, David and Lily quickly went underground. But instead of it being a case of the heat fizzling out, it looks like their passion led them to solid, lasting love instead. I’m happy for them. Both David and Lily have been through some real personal journeys that led them to where they are now. Career wise, David is still working fairly solidly, and Lily is finally back in the recording studio. Going by their Instagram pages, David looks to be a big part of Lily’s daughters’ lives and now he gets to be their stepdad.

I’m wondering about the information being leaked like this, though. I almost feel like the couple wanted this to serve as their announcement. Maybe they feel if they don’t discuss it directly, people won’t feel entitled to any details and they can go off and marry on their own terms. Or maybe it’s just an honest leak. It’s hard to tell because David and Lily did such a 180 from how much they put their relationship out there in the beginning to how quiet they are now. It’s great, they are living their love on their terms, that’ll make for a successful marriage. I know they don’t owe me anything, but I hope they post pics – I imagine they’d have a really fun wedding.

LA_DH_1

LA_DH_2

BGUS_1751901_001-704x1024

Photo credit: Backgrid and Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Lily Allen and David Harbour got a marriage license in Las Vegas recently”

  1. AmyB says:
    September 9, 2020 at 7:26 am

    I just love David Harbour as Hopper on Stranger Things – he is so adorable!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 9, 2020 at 7:41 am

      I know, right? And seeing these photos made me smile, they, including the kids, seem happy.

      As for them dialing back the PDA, maybe they just came to their senses after their initial period of loved-up delirium cooled down slightly, lol.

      Reply
  2. Caitlin Bruce says:
    September 9, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Daily Mail is now saying they married last night at the Graceland Chapel with a fake Elvis officiating

    Reply
  3. Rhianna says:
    September 9, 2020 at 8:23 am

    I don’t know I am weirdly invested in this and need it to work out in 2020 at the very least. First season Hopper can always get it. And I saw Lily Allen live once; she’s has a late term miscarriage as have I so am always rooting for her!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment