Cate Blanchett in a peplum’d McQueen in Venice: the worst look of the festival?

I thought the Venice Film Festival was winding down, but it’s not over until the 12th (Saturday). I believed we were seeing the final night’s activities because of Cate Blanchett’s fashion choice last night – she wore this Alexander McQueen look for two red carpets, the premiere of Di Yi Lu Xiang and the presentation of the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement. It was the WRONG look to wear for a big night, huh?
Cate actually does this every so often – I feel like she’s asking if we’re paying attention. She’ll wear some hideous dress which no one could pull off and often, the dress looks like someone pulled two of the ugliest looks and sewed them together. So it is here – a giant asymmetrical peplum, half a blazer, a struggle sleeve-ruffle. My God.
I missed covering these two “casual Cate” looks where she was just hanging around the festival during the day. She wore a Triple RRR jumpsuit which… is not cute, but I mostly hate the sneakers. She also wore some PJs, I guess.
Here’s Nathalie Emmanuel in MiuMiu – even though I think she’s underdressed, I kind of like it. Mostly because I love her and her vivacity makes this ensemble really cute.
And here’s Polina Pushkareva in a dress I wish I could fix – the skirt should be black, and then the whole look would greatly improve, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
what the everloving f..k.
My thoughts exactly!
Pretty much on all these outfits. Nope. I need a palate cleanse.
Im loving the front of cate’s dress. Am i normal?
Oh Cate!
Cate, clutching her backside looks as though she’s got wind and is trying not to let rip! 😂
That was a lot worse than I was imagining based on the headline
Cate’s right arm looks like it is detached from her body
I thought it looked like she as grabbing her own butt.
She’s totally trolling us. It’s kind of nice she maintains her sense of humor.
Yikes!
Absolutely love the MiuMiu, perfection. Kate looks ridiculous in everything here. And those sneakers, my god. The same week Kamala broke the internet in her Chucks too. SMH.
It’s just my opinion, but I feel that Cate has lost her fashion mojo a few years ago. Nw she dresses like a rich old frail lady who plays bridge in the afternoon and never walks if she can help it.
I like the pajama look a lot in theory except that it does look a little too pajama-y to be wearing out, if that makes sense.
She looks incredibly good, I think, seemingly not aging much but also not displaying any obvious work.
I don’t know why but I have the feeling that she is trying to pull of the “Tilda Swinton” thing and failing miserably.
All outfits awful and one stands out as a bit underdressed (miu miu)
I think one of points of any film festival is for “stars” to wear crazy couture. All of these women have succeeded because we are talking about them and their clothes.
Every piece of every look posted could be reworked for a normal person and look great. Get rid of Cate’s one-armed black jacket and you will be left with a stunning princess dress.
However, if you have seen one stunning princess dress you have seen them all, hence the one-armed black jacket. If I were at the Venice film festival, I would wear that one-armed black jacket. LOL!
It seems Cate is trying to use her Carte Blanchett a little too often right now.
*rolls eyes*
I just can’t with the McQueen, hate the sneakers, the PJs would be nice around the house. But the tie-dyed, wrinkled, ill-fitting jumpsuit takes the cake.
Ha, ha! I know Kaiser hates bangs, buttons, and peplums, so I was prepared to think Cate’s dress was OK. WRONG! It’s horrendous!!!
That white dress thing = I like the fabric part but the chunks of window blinds parts are no good.
Why is she grabbing her butt? Quirky? Bleh. Try just looking good and behaving politely.
I guess anything for attention.
I don’t know…. it’s ridiculous, and I kind of love it for that reason.