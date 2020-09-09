Doria Ragland will be teaching a jewelry-making class at a community college

Not shocking: the fact that the British tabloids are still obsessed enough with the Duchess of Sussex to write about her mother’s comings and goings. It’s also not shocking to see the Daily Mail try to make Doria Ragland sound like some kind of hippie bohemian. I wish they would get out Doria’s business entirely, but through their shadiness, I think Doria ends up looking pretty cool. Apparently, Doria will be teaching a jewelry-making class at a community college. I wish I could take it:
The Duchess of Sussex owns Cartier jewellery worth a fortune but her mother, Doria Ragland, has far simpler tastes. I can reveal that she has started a new job as a teacher showing students how to make hippy jewellery.
Doria, 63, who quit her post as a social worker at a mental health clinic after her daughter married into the Royal Family in 2018, is teaching at a community college in Los Angeles. Her classes show students how to design bohemian ‘floating’ pearl necklaces, create multi-strand bracelets and ‘linked necklaces’ made of wire. The lessons at Santa Monica College, which are currently on hold due to the pandemic, cost between £29 and £33 and are held at the campus nine miles from her home.
Meghan, who has gushed about her mother having a ‘free spirit’, recently moved into an £11 million mansion with Prince Harry and 15‑month-old Archie 90 miles away in Santa Barbara. Her mother’s biography on the college website states: ‘Doria Ragland is a local artist who has been designing jewellery and clothing for over ten years. She has participated in some of the finest art shows in the country and has received awards for her designs. She loves teaching and believes in wearing handmade jewellery.’
I was going to say that they’re trying to make Doria sound like she can’t just settle on one career, but they can’t even decide on how they want to portray her, honestly. It sounds like she’s just teaching a cool little jewelry-making class for fun and because she wants to do it. I mean, it’s not like she’s got a massive pot farm adjacent to her estate, right? If only Doria could be more like the Middletons and have a party-supply business which is merely a cover for a grow operation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Oh please please please, may security keep her safe.
Agreed. I just wish people will leave her alone.
There is actually a police station across the street from the campus (on Pearl St.), so help is close by if anything happens on that campus. I’d bet M&H have gotten a private security/bodyguard for Doria by now.
I love this for her, sounds so cool!
I think Doria is kind of a “hippie bohemian” and I think she sounds delightful.
Yeah I don’t see how these words are inaccurate or insulting. I do think they were MEANT to be insulting but these days those words don’t have a negative connotation AT ALL.
I guess maybe she knows her community and knows that people will be cool at her classes, it does surprise me that she’s putting herself out there though.
90% of the students will suspiciously have a British accent.
And their phones will “accidentally” be recording the class.
This sounds like something she enjoys, and wants to share her skills. I think that’s lovely, and I hope she has a nice time doing it.
Exactly! Sounds like a super fun class though.
Isn’t Doria of retirement age? She probably retired when Meghan got married because of the press and now see does some projects to keep her busy. If they were offering it via zoom I’d probably sign up because it sounds like a fun little class.
In that picture with the oatmeal ensemble, she looks so elegant and peaceful. Just hold me for a little bit Doria. (Ok, I’ll show myself out)
Hippie/bohemian isn’t really a slur where I’m from so I don’t know what they’re trying to get at. I live in a pretty liberal, upscale coastal area and I feel like every other person I know teaches yoga and jewelry/art classes. It’s nice.
I like the surname Ragland so much more than Markle (not just because the Markle family are assholee, it’s the ring of the name that I prefer) that I’m kinda salty Meghan’s using the other name. I know, alliteration and all, but I still think Meghan Ragland would sound cooler.
Very unrelated to the story, I know, but as I said, I’m salty over this, and I’ll probably mention it a couple more times. :p
She doesn’t even use Markle anymore. She’s introduced as “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex”. The only ones who use Markle are the media and not Meghan herself. As for her using it during her acting career, she used it because it was her surname and she wanted to. Not to mention, Thomas probably wasn’t the piece of shit he is now (I mean he always was but he was probably more “manageable” especially compared to now)
Ragland is my Mother’s family name. I have always liked it as well.
The alliteration is nice but she could have done “Rachel Ragland” if she wanted to stick with singsongy
Imogene, yeah, good call. But there’s some nice ring to MeGHAN RaGLANd, too.
My mom is 56 and has worked in corporate for most of her professional life. She wants to retire this year and do something simple, fun and not mentally draining. Sounds like this is something Doria is doing at the age of 63. At a certain age (honestly at any age), it’s ok to change your career completely.
I worked in social work for several years. It is and can be emotionally draining at times. You are expected to be everything, all the time and when you are not, you have your own issues.
I can just imagine the mental exhaustion in that field. Sometimes people are quick to blame social workers for missing signs of abuse, but the pain (and sometimes evil) they come across in their line of work must have an effect on their own mental health.
So they decided to write a story about a woman, who ain’t messing with them *checks notes* continuing not the mess with them.
Did Thomas Markle change is phone number or something?
😂😂 thank you for this. I needed it
Jewelry making hippie bohemian free spirit sounds all kinds of awesome to me.
Infinitely cooler than a wannabe Toff.
So Meghan owns Cartier jewelry worth a fortune, but did any of these tabloid sniffers talk about the queen possessing priceless jewels of inestimable value? These micro aggressions and jabs are really ridiculous. They really had to get that shot in there. And at Doria’s age and her stage in life, she can do what she wants to do and take up whatever hobby she wants especially if she’s retired. I don’t know what the tabloids are insinuating since plenty of people take up avocations in later life and are good enough to teach. I just retired recently and if community classes were open, I’d be enrolled taking all these marvelous workshops.
First, it’s “hippie” not “hippy.” 🙄 F*ucking morons. Then, I would love to take her class(es)! I used to take fun, random, classes at the local community college … it’s not a full time job or educational path for either teacher or student, no matter how the Heil tries to make this sound like it’s her new career. It’s just fun for everyone. I mean she might clear enough to cover her gas and Starbucks.
Goodnight nurse SO much shade!!!!!
It makes it seem like here’s poor Doria, teaching jewelry making classes for between £29 and £33 and there’s Meghan living in her £11 mansion 90 miles away…and what’s with the crack about it being “hippy jewelry” like its some sort of disease?????
We are the same age, Ms. Ragland and I, and I am an old hippie from way back. Still wear the clothing, and jewelry (which I buy from a friend of mine, another hippie) and make zero apologies for it.
If I had an ounce of coordination and talent I would make jewelry too, it seems like my friend just finds her calm doing it.
So go for it Ms. Ragland.
Will there be a website for purchases perhaps?
They are insinuating that how dare this unapologetically black woman quit her job to profit off her daughter (ie. teaching this frivolous thing at a community college isn’t enough to live off of) who profited off the BRF and now has this ill-gotten netflix money.
I hope she’s able to teach in peace! I wonder if there’s a way to vet the students so she’s safe? She seems like such a chill lady, I’d love to hang out with her for a day.
Anyone ever find out to whom that barn growing cannabis belonged?