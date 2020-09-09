The DOJ will ‘defend’ Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll’s rape/defamation case

Embed from Getty Images

The Department of Justice is pathetic under William Barr and Donald Trump. Trump clearly believes that the DOJ is there to act as his personal mafia consigliere, and Barr seems to believe that’s his role as Attorney General too. I truly don’t have words for how disgusted I am at all of the sh-t the Barr DOJ has already done. And what they continue to do. Remember E. Jean Carroll? In 2019, she told her story to New York Magazine. She said that in late 1995/early 1996, Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of Bergdorf’s. Dozens of women have come forward to speak about Trump assaulting them, raping them or abusing them in various ways. He’s a sexual predator. I believe E. Jean Carroll. Trump denied Carroll’s accusation at the time, last year. And now the Department of Justice is lining up to defend him.

The Justice Department moved on Tuesday to replace President Trump’s private legal team with government lawyers to defend him against a defamation lawsuit by the author E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. In a highly unusual legal move, lawyers for the Justice Department said in court papers that Mr. Trump was acting in his official capacity as president when he denied ever knowing Ms. Carroll and thus could be defended by government lawyers — in effect underwritten by taxpayer money. Though the law gives employees of the federal government immunity from most defamation lawsuits, legal experts said it has rarely, if ever, been used before to protect a president, especially for actions taken before he entered office. “The question is,” said Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor, “is it really within the scope of the law for government lawyers to defend someone accused of lying about a rape when he wasn’t even president yet?” The motion also effectively protects Mr. Trump from any embarrassing disclosures in the middle of his campaign for re-election. A state judge issued a ruling last month that potentially opened the door to Mr. Trump being deposed in the case before the election in November, and Ms. Carroll’s lawyers have also requested that he provide a DNA sample to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress that Ms. Carroll said she was wearing at the time of the encounter. Ms. Carroll’s lawyer said in a statement issued Tuesday evening that the Justice Department’s move to intervene in the case was a “shocking” attempt to bring the resources of the United States government to bear on a private legal matter. “Trump’s effort to wield the power of the U.S. government to evade responsibility for his private misconduct is without precedent,” the lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, said, “and shows even more starkly how far he is willing to go to prevent the truth from coming out.”

[From The NY Times]

When Bill Clinton left the White House, he was millions of dollars in debt because of all of his legal fees. During the impeachment saga and Ken Starr’s endless witch hunt, then-President Clinton used private lawyers to defend himself. If there had even been a whiff of Clinton using the DOJ for his own personal use, they would have absolutely destroyed him. Now, some-odd 22 years later, and the literal Attorney General is running interference for a fascist Nazi president in a rape case that happened BEFORE Trump slithered into the White House. This is completely BEYOND. Barr needs to be disbarred right now. So does every DOJ lawyer working on this.

Pay attention. This is happening on our watch. You can change it. Understand how to protect your vote and make sure it’s counted. Deadlines. Locations. All the tricks they are trying to play. Master them. Then, vote and bring others with you. This has to end. https://t.co/8yO8sxqHuu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 9, 2020

To be clear: Donald Trump wants the U.S. taxpayer to pay for his legal defense in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who has accused him of sexual assault. This is *beyond* corrupt. https://t.co/XgJtP49uKR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 9, 2020

