Duchess Camilla wore a dumb face shield to meet coronavirus-sniffing dogs

It’s completely crazy to me to see how infrequently the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have worn masks or taken precautions at any of their events in the past three months. Charles had the coronavirus, but everyone says you can get it again. They’re two old farts as well, in the prime demographic to get a severe case of the virus. But they’ve been going on tours and doing public events and Camilla has only worn a mask a few times. I was unprepared for just how jarring it is when no one else around them is wearing a mask either, still, to this day.

This week, Camilla stopped by the Medical Detection Dogs at their training centre in Milton Keynes. The dogs are apparently being trained to smell the coronavirus, which… I mean, poor puppies. My cat had the coronavirus and he felt like hot garbage for several days back in April. Camilla is the patron of Medical Detection Dogs, and so that’s why she was there, to highlight the work of the trainers and the dogs. Unfortunately for everyone, Camilla didn’t wear a face mask for much of the trip. At one point, she did put on one of those head-harness face shields though, but those look stupid and ineffective! People were complaining about how the face shields wouldn’t really block the virus and they’re right.

The virus is not being transferred eyeball to eyeball, wear a damn mask!!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, IG.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Duchess Camilla wore a dumb face shield to meet coronavirus-sniffing dogs”

  1. Nev says:
    September 9, 2020 at 10:43 am

    bahahahahahahahahahahaha looks silly

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    September 9, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Face shields are supposed to be an EXTRA layer of protection. It’s useless to wear one if you’re not wearing a mask underneath. Mind you, her husband had the virus months ago so she probably thinks she’s already had it and is immune (which is stupid to believe because people have gotten re-infected).

    Reply
  3. bros says:
    September 9, 2020 at 10:46 am

    daft cow! it’s not even low enough to cover her chin, which it should be. These things do offer some protection in terms of blocking droplets expelled in a sneeze/cough, and in a study with the flu, they performed pretty well. But she should be wearing a mask too, just to signal she’s taking it seriously. I have to correct the ‘everyone says you can get it twice’ though: there’s been one or two documented cases, but any novel illness is going to have statistical noise. In the huge vast majority of cases, you mount a good enough immune response to not get it again, particularly if you develop the spike protein neutralizing antibodies. she’s pretty much not a risk to anyone or at risk from getting it, but she should just set examples for the rest of the public and at least wear the shield correctly.

    Reply
  4. KellyRyan says:
    September 9, 2020 at 10:48 am

    F’n fashion statement. Pose and smile Camilla, your village called.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment