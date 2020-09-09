Duchess Camilla wore a dumb face shield to meet coronavirus-sniffing dogs

It’s completely crazy to me to see how infrequently the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have worn masks or taken precautions at any of their events in the past three months. Charles had the coronavirus, but everyone says you can get it again. They’re two old farts as well, in the prime demographic to get a severe case of the virus. But they’ve been going on tours and doing public events and Camilla has only worn a mask a few times. I was unprepared for just how jarring it is when no one else around them is wearing a mask either, still, to this day.

This week, Camilla stopped by the Medical Detection Dogs at their training centre in Milton Keynes. The dogs are apparently being trained to smell the coronavirus, which… I mean, poor puppies. My cat had the coronavirus and he felt like hot garbage for several days back in April. Camilla is the patron of Medical Detection Dogs, and so that’s why she was there, to highlight the work of the trainers and the dogs. Unfortunately for everyone, Camilla didn’t wear a face mask for much of the trip. At one point, she did put on one of those head-harness face shields though, but those look stupid and ineffective! People were complaining about how the face shields wouldn’t really block the virus and they’re right.

The virus is not being transferred eyeball to eyeball, wear a damn mask!!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall was today given a waggy-tailed welcome by the Medical Detection Dogs at their training centre in Milton Keynes! 🐾 HRH has been Patron of @MedDetectDogs since 2014. pic.twitter.com/jieUb63QFv — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 9, 2020