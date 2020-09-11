Walking Dead is ending in 2022 and a Carol and Daryl spinoff is coming



The Walking Dead series will soon be ending, but do not fret. Walking Dead is slated to air its last season in 2022 so there are still two more years left of zombies and kick assery. In Walking Dead fashion, where nothing ever really dies, there are two spin-off series in the works. Most notably a Carol and Daryl spin-off is happening. It’s rumored to be bringing back some of the much loved characters who died in the last few seasons of the show. Entertainment Weekly has the story:

The Walking Dead will conclude in late 2022 after an expanded season 11 that will feature 24 episodes, including the COVID-delayed Oct. 4 season 10 finale, as well as six season 10 bonus episodes that will air in early 2021. That means there are 31 episodes of the show to air before signing off! But there is still plenty more TWD to come. Not only is the franchise’s third scripted series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, set to debut on Oct. 4 (along with season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead premiering a week later), but the cable channel also announced the creation of two new series, one of which features the fan favorites that have been with the show from the very beginning. While Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier joked at the start of season 10 about riding off into the sunset on Daryl’s motorcycle, instead they will be riding off onto a brand new series. AMC has greenlit a TWD spin-off focused on Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol to debut in 2023. The show was created by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and current TWD showrunner Angela Kang, who will act as showrunner on the new series. And that’s not all. Gimple will also be developing another new series titled Tales of the Walking Dead, which is described as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences.” That means characters who perished in The Walking Dead universe could come back to life and be seen at some point before they met an untimely demise, and perhaps even before we met them on the show.

I wasn’t a FANGIRL of the series but I truly enjoyed Walking Dead. I actually stopped watching it when one of my faves was killed off in a horrific way in season six and I was traumatized ya’ll. I need to catch up with the show. I will say I am excited about these spin-offs as I personally can’t get enough of apocalyptic and dystopian TV Shows. Perhaps it is because I am bit morbid in that way.

Carol and Daryl were forgettable characters for me in the series. My focus was mostly on Michonne played by Danai Gurira (she brought me to the show), Glenn Rhee played by Steven Yuen, and Rick Grimes played by Andrew Lincoln. I even liked Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s sexy diabolical self. I know I know he was evil and he in fact killed one of my faves but I just love seeing him wherever he may land.

Anyhow, I think I may need to go back and watch the last few seasons to see Carol and Daryl’s arc and know what to expect of the spin-off. I do hope that some of my faves will come back.