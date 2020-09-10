“Happy 60th birthday to Forever Darcy & Virgo King Colin Firth” links
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland on the first day of their 3 day visit

Happy 60th birthday to Virgo King Colin Firth aka Forever Darcy. [Dlisted]
I haven’t even started to cover all of the crazy crap in Michael Cohen’s tell-all book, but it is really A LOT. [Jezebel]
Kylie Jenner parties with influencers in LA. Can we not? [JustJared]
Btw, the USPS is still being dismantled. [Towleroad]
Is Holler the next Winter’s Bone? [Pajiba]
On 2020, the pandemic and inlectio. [LaineyGossip]
I love Nathalie Emmanuel but this look is too ruffled. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Here’s more on Naomi Osaka’s statement masks. [GFY]
Love After Lockup star arrested for domestic battery. [Starcasm]
This is why “cancel Madame Tussauds” was trending yesterday. [Seriously OMG]

Rapper T.I. Arriving At The Stevie Wonder Birthday Party At Peppermint Night Club.

5 Responses to ““Happy 60th birthday to Forever Darcy & Virgo King Colin Firth” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    September 10, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    I had no idea Colin and Hugh Grant were born one day apart!! Happy birthday to both of them.

  2. Valerie says:
    September 10, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Relatedly, it was a year ago yesterday that I met Jennifer Ehle! That’s almost a Colin encounter, lol.

  3. Becks1 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    colin Firth is 60? impossible. He IS forever darcy to me.

  4. Coz' says:
    September 10, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    How on earth Mr Darcy is 60!

  5. nicegirl says:
    September 10, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Yum

