“Happy 60th birthday to Forever Darcy & Virgo King Colin Firth” links

Happy 60th birthday to Virgo King Colin Firth aka Forever Darcy. [Dlisted]
I haven’t even started to cover all of the crazy crap in Michael Cohen’s tell-all book, but it is really A LOT. [Jezebel]
Kylie Jenner parties with influencers in LA. Can we not? [JustJared]
Btw, the USPS is still being dismantled. [Towleroad]
Is Holler the next Winter’s Bone? [Pajiba]
On 2020, the pandemic and inlectio. [LaineyGossip]
I love Nathalie Emmanuel but this look is too ruffled. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Here’s more on Naomi Osaka’s statement masks. [GFY]
Love After Lockup star arrested for domestic battery. [Starcasm]
This is why “cancel Madame Tussauds” was trending yesterday. [Seriously OMG]
I had no idea Colin and Hugh Grant were born one day apart!! Happy birthday to both of them.
Relatedly, it was a year ago yesterday that I met Jennifer Ehle! That’s almost a Colin encounter, lol.
colin Firth is 60? impossible. He IS forever darcy to me.
How on earth Mr Darcy is 60!
Yum