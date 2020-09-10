Should Parliament ‘strip’ the ‘Duke & Duchess of Sussex’ titles from Harry & Meghan?

As soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their one-two punch, the Netflix deal and the repayment for renovations on Frogmore Cottage, all of the spiteful royal commentators seamlessly shifted the goalposts all at once. Think about how many goalposts have already been shifted just this year: the Sussexes can’t use “Sussex Royal” branding on anything; they can’t use their “HRH” styles; they had pay back the Frogmore reno even though it was a gift; they were badgered out of the country and gaslighted about the racist abuse; they were told to fend for themselves and when they made deals to support themselves financially, they were criticized for it. And on and on. Now, of course, the new goalpost is “the Sussexes should lose their titles.” Piers Morgan has been “advocating” for that for some time. And now MPs are talking about it too.

Henry Smith, the Tory MP for Crawley in West Sussex, has been asked to establish whether other politicians would support a motion to rescind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles. A constituent has written to the MP and accused the royal couple of “bringing the country and the monarchy into disrepute” and by abusing their royal links. David Probett, a retired employee of Natwest Bank, has written to his MP concerning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The letter, which he shared on his Twitter account, reads: “Dear Mr Smith, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry And Megan Markle). Shortly before the marriage, Her Majesty the Queen granted the couple the couple the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple have flagrantly abused the use of their titles by their various well-publicised activities and antics. I understand that HM The Queen is unable to rescind these titles; only Parliament can do that. “As one of the Members of parliament for the County of Sussex, may I suggest that you consider sounding out your colleagues to see if there is any support for Parliament to act to remove the titles from this couple. Alternatively, you might care to do the country a favour by introducing a motion yourself. I feel that the actions of the couple have brought disrepute to the country and to the monarchy and it is time to bring the whole sorry charade to a close.”

[From The Daily Express]

Awesome, now do the Duke of York. You remember him? His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who profited from his royal titles with shady business deals with murderers and pedophiles, the same man who raped and abused victims of human trafficking, victims trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted rapist pedophile? The same Duke of York who showed zero concern for Epstein’s victims and refuses to answer the FBI’s requests for questioning? The same Duke of York who lives on the public dime at the Royal Lodge and “stepped away” from royal work but still retains all of his military titles too? But sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be stripped of their Sussex titles because… Harry married a biracial American and they made a smart deal with Netflix.