Should Bob Woodward have revealed his damaging info about Trump months ago?

Not to be the bitchiest Cassandra on the block, but I knew this would happen as soon as we heard about Bob Woodward’s new book, Rage. I knew it would happen because it always happens – it’s the easiest thing to predict in any media/political conversation about Bob Woodward: how could Bob Woodward sit on damaging information for so many months? In this particular case, Woodward sat on information which literally could have saved lives. Donald Trump clearly knew the danger of coronavirus and he consciously downplayed it and lied about the danger constantly. And now 191,000 Americans are dead. Would it have made a difference if Woodward had come out in March and said “actually, Trump is lying to the public and I have the tapes to prove it”? We’ll never know.
Bob Woodward, facing widespread criticism for only now revealing President Donald Trump’s early concerns about the severity of the coronavirus, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he needed time to be sure that Trump’s private comments from February were accurate.
In Woodward’s upcoming book on Trump, “Rage,” the president is quoted saying the virus was highly contagious and “deadly stuff” at a time he was publicly dismissing it as no worse than the flu. Woodward, the celebrated Washington Post journalist and best-selling author, spoke with Trump more than a dozen times for his book.
Woodward’s book, which comes out next week, draws from 18 conversations with Trump between December and July. During his AP interview, Woodward said Trump called him “out of the blue” in early February to “unburden himself” about the virus, which then had few cases in the U.S. But Woodward said that only in May was he satisfied that Trump’s comments were based on reliable information and that by then the virus had spread nationwide.
“If I had done the story at that time about what he knew in February, that’s not telling us anything we didn’t know,” Woodward said. At that point, he said, the issue was no longer one of public health but of politics. His priority became getting the story out before the election in November.
“That was the demarcation line for me,” he said. “Had I decided that my book was coming out on Christmas, the end of this year, that would have been unthinkable.”
Asked why he didn’t share Trump’s February remarks for a fellow Post reporter to pursue, Woodward said he had developed “some pretty important sources” on his own.
“Could I have brought others in? Could they have done things I couldn’t do?” he asked. “I was on the trail, and I was (still) on the trail when it (the virus) exploded.”
I’m not going to defend Woodward, mostly because I think there were other options for him which would have been ethically and journalistically correct which would have had him revealing the taped conversations in April or May. But, again, this happens EVERY TIME Woodward has a book coming out. He’s always held onto valuable, timely and sometimes criminal knowledge and information for months and there’s always a conversation about whether or not that’s ethical. Frankly, he’s just doing it at this point for his book sales.
Also: if we focus so much on “why didn’t Woodward reveal this sooner,” we miss the larger conversation about how all of these ancient Republican a–holes were actively covering their asses and bitching and moaning constantly to Woodward. Donald Trump is one of those a–holes. He spoke to Woodward 18 times and apparently Lindsey Graham (Lady G herself) was the one who suggested it. Tucker Carlson spent some time attacking Lady G on his show. This is the Republican message at this point: of course Donald Trump lies constantly, but how dare anyone allow Trump to tell the truth to a journalist!
BREAKING! Tucker Carlson is throwing Lindsey Graham under the bus over the Trump Woodard interview. pic.twitter.com/OewJ48pDMR
— gregarious (@mistergeezy) September 10, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It won’t have made any difference in my opinion.
+1
+1
Really? On February 7th Trump says, on tape, Covid is airborne. NOBODY was telling us that. One full month later Fauci is on 60 minutes telling Americans not wear masks.
Yeah, it woulda made a difference.
No, I really don’t think it would have. People who were going to take it seriously were already taking it seriously. They were already listening to the actual experts and taking precautions. Fauci wasn’t telling people not to wear masks in order to downplay the virus, but because knowledge of the virus was constantly evolving.
Almost 200,000 people have died, and there’s still a huge segment of the population refusing to wear masks or socially distance. The death toll grows every hour, and still they refuse to wear masks. There’s also a long history of people calling Trump out on his lies, with PROOF, and his magats still ignore the proof and take as gospel whatever lies and excuses come out of his mouth. So, no. I don’t think it would have made a difference if Woodward had released the info in February or March.
I also think at this point, we need to keep the conversation on the fact that Trump lied, and continues to lie. He’s too good at turning the conversation away from his own wrongdoings, giving people a new target. And by pointing fingers at Bob Woodward, we’re doing his work for him. Is Woodward a jerk who cares more about his “scoop” than actually keeping people informed? Yes. But don’t let that distract from the real problem – Trump. All the outrage should be directed at him.
I got plenty to go around, and I strongly disagree with you. My outrage isn’t on an agenda.
I don’t have anything add as Agirlandherdog gave a perfect reply.
It wouldn’t have made a difference. February was still early. Things really started shutting down in Europe in March and April. The US was not heeding the MANY warning signs coming from China and Europe even at that point.
Trump would have just spun this into something else and his MAGA followers would have said something-something Chinaman virus, something-something-MAGA.
Have you observed nothing from these awful four-eight years?
Darla, I’m with you that it would’ve made a difference, solely because of the airborne revelation. For months we wondered exactly how it spread, what the highest-risk environments were, etc. There were early questions of whether or not to wear masks (early as in March). If they knew this in February and didn’t tell us…yeah, that’s a big problem for me. I’m not talking about for the Trump cult, I’m talking about normal reasonable Americans who were confused by the different information coming out (which is understandable because we’re learning about COVID as we go, but it appears they knew it was airborne long before they shared that with us).
Trump admitted the virus was airborne. For months Trump, Fauci, et al, told us it wasn’t. If Woodward had released that tape in March, we would have known the truth six months earlier and countless lives would have been saved.
No, because absolutely nothing would have been done differently.
Says who Lightpurple? I would have done things differently. You cannot speak for all Americans. You are talking about Trump cultists, don’t conflate them with the majority of Americans.
@Darla: Genuine question, why would it have made a difference for you? We all know Trump lies. We all knew when he was lying about this specific matter that what he was saying went against WHO advice – and, ultimately, against the advice of Fauci etc. I’m really interested to know why you would have acted differently if he, say, had said to follow WHO advice, especially given that you’re not a Trump voter.
Yep. Trump wasn’t done (and still isn’t) making money from this pandemic. He wants it to get worse before it gets better.
Woodward has always been a pr*ck, TBH. Per Kaiser, nothing surprising here…just more 2020 horrendousness.
Would it have made any difference? Who knows? Given how successfully Trump/GOP have politicized COVID it wouldn’t have mattered to his cult followers.
Not to his cult, but to the majority of Americans? It would have changed things for many. Some who are dead today would have lived. I’m sorry this is indisputable to me. People saying otherwise are giving into the “nothing matters” hopelessness. they’re wrong. Things matter. They matter and that’s why today, it is impossible for Trump to win reelection. He can cheat, he can steal, he can strongman his way in, but he cannot win an election.
I have trouble believing it would have changed things — because I live in Texas and people here seem completely resistant to any factual information. No matter what happens or what this guy says or does, his minions are ready with a Nancy-Pelosi-as-the-Crypt-Keeper-getting-a-haircut-meme. People with cancer patients in their families defend our “liberty” to go unmasked. It’s very discouraging.
Trump himself is on tape saying the virus is airborne and deadly. Yes, hearing this seven months ago, before the virus was politicized, would have made a huge difference.
While it’s the same sh!t different day, I believe it may make more impact now than say 3 months ago. It, hopefully will still be in the minds of the people come election day.
This. As I said upstream, the repug cult wouldn’t have cared, and by releasing it this close to the election, hopefully it will be fresh in the minds of swing voters come election day.
Totally agree. Pile it on while people as people start to focus on who they will vote for. Do ya’ll read Heather Cox Richardson’s blog. She’s so on point every day.
The timing is just before flu season, too. Maybe the message will get through to the deniers that this is not like regular flu and they should take precautions.
Exactly. People have short memories.
I sure hope so.
I’m torn, part of me thinks he should have released it earlier, the other thinks so many people grab on to the latest news cycle when making voting decisions maybe it’s better to have this come out close to when people will be voting by mail/early voting.
Random note. JFK, Jr. and Bob Woodward were the speakers at my brothers college commencement. I remember most of the audience figured JFK, Jr, would be dull but hey, eye candy and Woodward would be dynamic and interesting. To everyone’s surprise, Woodward was boring and not at all inspirational while when JFK, Jr. spoke everyone was engaged and focused and not because he was incredibly handsome.
Bob’s former writing colleague Carl would have likely been a better speaker. Bob is droning and boring in interviews.
Ah, JFK Jr. He seemed to have great energy, in addition to his physical appearance.
“If I had done the story at that time about what he knew in February, that’s not telling us anything we didn’t know,” Woodward said. At that point, he said, the issue was no longer one of public health but of politics. His priority became getting the story out before the election in.
Weak defense. It doesn’t matter that it’s true, that he held it back in order to boost book sales when it was released is still gross. I’m sure in his eyes, he’s still that brave, rogue reporter scooping the bus story, but he’s not.
If he said something earlier I’m sure people wouldn’t have believed him. Unfortunately, America has an issue with believing anything unless someone they are close to experiences it.
So was he selfish and gross about retaining this info? Yes. Did this lead to thousands of deaths? Not so sure. Ultimately, Trump would have discredited him, and his followers would have continued merrily without masks as per usual,
I do appreciate the timing in some respects though. Maximum impact for the upcoming election… If there are still people on the fence after this revelation your country is doomed.
You know that guy, we all do, that still lives at home and wears his letterman jacket and goes to the bar to take about that play that won the high school a state championship….and he is now 50.
That is Bob Woodward’s post Watergate career. It is not surprising he sat on verifiable proof that Casino knew this would kill people and did not care. Just like Bob.
I wish he had released the info, whether or not it would’ve made a difference it’s hard to say, but at least there would’ve been a chance.
I am truly astounded that Trump would call Woodward directly. Is he really THAT stupid?!
Reports are that they spoke 18 or 19 times. This is probably just a tiny slice of what’s to come.
Supposedly Orange thought he should have spoken to Bob when the last book was written. Now senior staff are reportedly blaming others, when the leader of the country should be able to discern what he can and cannot say, and to whom. He also riffed to Bob about some super secret nuclear capabilities.
Nope. Timing is perfect. Pile it on in the weeks leading up to the election, so people don’t forget or get distracted by the time they vote. I am getting the feeling Trump doesn’t know where to look – so much sh*t adding up right now. Bring it on…
Alternate universe where this tape was released in March: Emperor Orange still says exactly all the same things about how it’s a hoax and a plot against him and everybody behaves exactly the same way because he has lost every shred of credibility to the point that those of us who would take it seriously were already taking it seriously and everybody else pretended everything was fine. Congress would do nothing about it either way.
Ethically, YES Woodward should have released the tapes, but I can’t imagine it changing anyone’s behavior because we live in the stupidest possible universe.
Yes he should have said something. It would have saved lives. Americans that actually voted for Trump would have worn masks and that would have made a huge difference. Trump made a calculated move and has tried to discredit the medical community. Look at that ridiculous bike rally that happened and all of the people infected. Trump made a callous, calculated move and Woodward is downright irresponsible. I hope his book tanks.
Pure speculation:
I would say Woodward is stuck in the shadow of his own legacy and now fancies himself not as a journalist, but a historian. His reporting precipitated a series of unprecented historical events and I think he’s been living with that ever since. He tries to bridge an awkward divide between reporting on current events and putting them in some sort of pre-emptive historical narrative, inserting himself in that narrative by presenting an image that yet again, he stands as a truth bringer who presents the “real” sequence of events. Mostly I think he wants to be on the “right side” of history every time; if his book reveals things that lead to another unprecedented series of historical events, so much the better. Case and point- releasing this book two months before the election. I don’t think this is really about his book sales or duty to the public as a journalist- it’s an obsession with his own legacy.
I guess there is some value to taking this long view. If he were to release the news immediately, his access and sources would probably have dried up pretty quickly. Allowing people to say incriminating things to a famous reporter and then allowing his sources to see that said famous reporter didn’t turn around to publish a daily scoop does engender a sense of trust, that the things said in confidence won’t be betrayed. I think it creates the impression that Woodward is a man with integrity who won’t sell out his sources, or something.
Still, at the end of the day, I feel like he wants to remain relevant and continue to “make history,” but hasn’t caught up with the digital age. At this juncture, history isn’t being made in books of interviews- it’s being made in courts.
So, he’s tweeting now, that if what he said was so bad why did Bob Woodward not said something before. First BW is not president and 45 the lowest form of a human being I’ve ever known in my life. This morning I cried just thinking of all the people who have died when they should still be alive.
If I know hurricane coming I want to be told so I can prepare for my family to stay safe. I would not want to be told the storm is not coming in order not to panic. I’m a big girl, I’m not a child, i can take bad news and prepare for the outcome. Btw, all I hear from the republicans are cricket, cricket. Anyone who votes for this sub human is worse than he is imo.
Those of you saying that it would have made a difference in how the feds/Trump managed this disaster? No way. It was always going to be a chaotic, politicized mess-because that’s how they are. Zero discipline, communication, compassion. They would have spun it out like they do everything else. It would not have mattered one bit.
Yep. They were never going to do anything about it either way.
The same could be said for Bolton or Cohen, the first two who come to mind, who could have testified or provided info earlier…
Someone help me out here. First of all, experts around the world were telling us how this was most likely transmitted as early as February. People could’ve listened to actual scientists. Second, is this even true? Did he know? Did anyone? As far as I know, scientists were debating this issue for quite some time and are, in fact, still trying to get a better handle on how long you have to be in the presence of someone infected, how much masks help (not if, just how much), how viral load plays into it and so on. Isn’t saying Trump knew for a fact in early February that it was airborne a bold assumption when the scientific community was still researching it at that point? Why are we believing anything he says at all anymore?
I heard a CBC report this week stating that Covid was on authorities radar as early as December.
I’m sure it was, the first death was reported in the German press on January 11th. But that’s not what I’m talking about.
He said he knew it was deadly, listen to the tapes, stop making excuses for this lying conman. He is the a President he has information it was deadly as early as January, he said it, go back and listen to the tapes. When he was told we should wear face masks he discouraged his followers from wearing masks because he wanted to pretend everything was ok to keep the stock market high because he believed this was going to help him win the election.
The parts about him admitting how deadly it was bother me more than the airborne part, TBH. He knew this wasn’t like the flu. He knew this was going to kill a lot of people, and not “just” old people. he knew, and he didn’t care. I really think he thought it would just affect blue states.
@emmy – I think this is why Woodward made the comment about needing to back it up. Was Trump saying it was airborne as a matter of fact, or was he just speculating and talking out of his ass like he does 90% of the time? There’s a chance that if Woodward had released that part of the tape in February, the scientific community may have shot it down as not having enough information. I didn’t think it was confirmed to be airborne until later, although of course Trump was privy to information that we weren’t, which then becomes part of the point – if he knew this for a fact, it should have been publicized, and not just by Woodward.
But why not release it in March or April? I get he wanted the “big reveal” for his book, but he could have released that one part of the tape to help a national health crisis.
@Buenavissta – yeah, I think Trump was getting reports on it as early as December, it was definitely something being discussed.
It’s not like America is in a vacuum. The rest of the world was and is dealing with the same virus. Everyone else in the world was saying that it’s airborne and dangerous. The death toll around the world was highlighting this.
So I believe that the tape would not have made a difference.
It wouldn’t have made a difference and would have gotten lost in all the noise Trump and his followers were making about “a dem hoax flu”.
I knew it was going to be bad in January from all the reports coming out of China and Europe. In February I did a Costco run on supplies and not three days later that’s when the great toilet roll hoarding fiasco started. Back then things were so chaotic nobody would have noticed Woodward’s tapes. Everyone was so caught up in saving self they were stepping on eachother to get the last container of clorox wipes.
He is not revealing anything that we didn’t already know. Trump would deny and his base would believe.
Of course Trump knew! I can’t believe people are shocked.