Donald Trump deliberately minimized the pandemic: ‘I wanted to always play it down’

As soon as Bob Woodward’s Rage was announced a few weeks back, I knew it would end up being a big deal. Woodward doesn’t rush to publish his many exclusives, and he always gets tons of access to the worst people. People always want to talk to Woodward because none of these a–holes want to be blamed for any of this. Too bad. Anyway, Rage will be published next week, and the Washington Post published some exclusive excerpts. The big talking point is that Trump admitted, on the record, to purposefully downplaying and minimizing the pandemic. But holy sh-t, there’s so much dumbf–kery in these excerpts. Some highlights:
Trump was warned about the seriousness of the virus on Jan. 28: “This will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency,” national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien told Trump. “This is going to be the roughest thing you face.” Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, agreed. He told the president that after reaching contacts in China, it was evident that the world faced a health emergency on par with the flu pandemic of 1918, which killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide.
Trump decided quickly to downplay it & lie about it: Ten days later, Trump called Woodward and revealed that he thought the situation was far more dire than what he had been saying publicly. “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus. This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis. At that time, Trump was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than a seasonal flu, predicting it would soon disappear and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control. It would be several weeks before he would publicly acknowledge that the virus was no ordinary flu and that it could be transmitted through the air.
He admits his intention on the record: Trump admitted to Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger. “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”
On the incident in June when he gassed kids & clergy for a photo-op. On June 3, two days after federal agents forcibly removed peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square to make way for Trump to stage a photo opportunity outside St. John’s Church, Trump called Woodward to boast about his “law and order” stance. “We’re going to get ready to send in the military slash National Guard to some of these poor bastards that don’t know what they’re doing, these poor radical lefts,” Trump said.
On white privilege: In another conversation, on June 19, Woodward asked the president about White privilege, noting that they were both White men of the same generation who had privileged upbringings. Woodward suggested that they had a responsibility to better “understand the anger and pain” felt by Black Americans. “No,” Trump replied, his voice described by Woodward as mocking and incredulous. “You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”
On Obama: “I don’t think Obama’s smart,” Trump told Woodward. “I think he’s highly overrated. And I don’t think he’s a great speaker.” Trump added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thought Obama was “an a–hole.”
I can feel Trump’s baby fists clenching and imagine him openly seething with jealousy as he said “I don’t think Obama’s smart. I think he’s highly overrated. And I don’t think he’s a great speaker.” Dipsh-t. As for the information about the pandemic… the only thing that’s really news to me is that privately, Trump did take the reports out of China seriously in January and February. I always assumed that he was in those meetings, actively ignoring the reports and playing it down privately too. Nope. Turns out he did know how bad it would be and he didn’t give a sh-t. Of course Kayleigh McEnany claimed that Woodward was lying, and that Trump never said that. Then hours later on Wednesday, Trump said Woodward got it right.
WH officials warned Trump that talking to Bob Woodward was a bad idea, we are told. But Trump went forward with the hours of interviews anyway. A source, who has direct knowledge of discussions, said Trump and Kushner thought Woodward interviews were a good idea.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 9, 2020
Trump responds to leaked audio that revealed he delayed action against COVID in February: "You didn't really think it was going to be to the point where it was."
"The President never downplayed the virus." -Kayleigh McEnany
"I wanted to always play it down." -President Donald Trump
“I wanted to always play it down.” -President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/wlgicjgjT3
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) September 9, 2020
I know this is off topic but the picture of Trump in the car – it’s like the next step on from the Brad Pitt car photo.
These quotes are so disturbing. I honestly did think that Trump was just dumb, that he didn’t realize the potential disaster of covid and that he thought everyone who said it was serious was just full of BS. apparently no. He actually understood something that his advisors were telling him, for once. And still, 200,000 Americans died on his watch.
Yeah. I equate this to a parent teaching a toddler that a stove isn’t hot, and that’s it’s ok to touch it. Negligence and apathy are worse than stupidity.
Am I the only one who’s shocked? I listened to the Feb 7th recording and I was shocked. Trump seemed to have a very good grasp on covid. Also, he knew it was airborne. No one including Fauci bothered telling us that. In fact, a month later, Fauci went on 60 minutes and told us we shouldn’t be wearing masks.
Anyway, I though trump was too sick (and I mean in the head) to really understand this, and that he engaged in magical thinking not just magical speaking. But he’s not. Isn’t that shocking? It’s also premeditated murder.
It was bad enough when we thought he was too stupid to take it seriously- now we know he WILLFULLY endangered us and he is STILL doing it by holding his Klan rallies and trying to bully everybody into packing into schools and football stadiums.
Tomorrow will be 9/11 and people will say never forget but more Americans died in this pandemic & Trump could have stopped that but these revelations wont make a difference to his base. He was calling coronavirus a hoax and had those ridiculous theories Like injecting bleach. Heart breaking for those who have lost loved ones.
Also it’s sick that Woodward waited until his book was published to reveal this
Lock. him. up.
I think the most of you still do not fully understand how narcissist operates hence some shocking reactions. He was/is fully aware what was going on he just CHOSE to behave this way. This is always about control and authority. This is why it makes them so dangerous. They are not stupid or dumb. They are aware but chosing evil and malicious way to play “God”
Correct. He saw this information in the same way he would have treated asbestos in a building he was trying to sell you. Covered it up, nothing to see here, get the money.
200,000 dead American citizens. Not his problem, run for reelection.
I am grieving for the United States of America.
The sad thing is that when Kayleigh disputes his actual words, his base nods their heads with their tongues hanging out like dogs. They believe everything that comes out of this administration’s mouth because they are too dumb to comprehend otherwise.
I’m seething. Tuesday night I helped work the polls and one of the women next to me lost both of her parents to Covid in June. It was devastating to her. I wish he recognized that there are hundreds of thousands of families who are feeling the same way. because of his inaction.
also, he can keep Obama’s name out of his fucking mouth now and forever. and to say he’s not that great of a speaker, when he is the best orator I’ve had in my lifetime and Trump can barely string together a coherent sentence… ugh.
And yet, his supporters and the Republicans won’t care.
What I’m seeing is his bases claiming he is such a great leader that he wanted to protect us from worry. He took all that anxiety and responsibility on himself because he cares so much about other people. They truly think he is some kind of Christ figure. Idk what they are going to do if he looses the election.