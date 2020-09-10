Town & Country: The monarchy now has ‘no way of controlling the Sussexes’

There’s a column by Victoria Murphy in Town & Country which is getting some hype among British royal commentators. It’s a simple piece which is mostly an explainer about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did what they did: they wanted financial independence so they could remove themselves from the racist bullies in the British media and establish their own independence on many different levels. Most of Murphy’s column is what we already know, but she just spells it out and says it flatly: the fact that the Sussexes paid back the Frogmore Cottage costs and have financial independence means that the royal family (and the British media) can’t control the Sussexes anymore.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement that they have paid back all the public money for the renovations to Frogmore Cottage marks a significant milestone as they shape their new lives. Following confirmation that they are no longer taking funds from Prince Charles, they have now, it seems, achieved complete financial independence from “The Firm” and, crucially, from the British public purse. Immediately, of course, this announcement shuts down criticism the couple received over paying back the funds in full since they announced their apparently very financially lucrative production deal with Netflix. But the move also has symbolic significance in releasing their ties to a system they have come to so despise.
To understand the Sussexes’ thinking in this regard you only have to look at the, now dormant but still online, Sussex Royal website they launched when they decided to step back as working royals in January. Lengthy sections entitled “Media” and “Funding” outline their frustration with the fact, as publicly-funded royals, they had no control over their own media relations policy. Central to their desire for the future was to “live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives.” Seething at what they saw as unfair criticism and intrusion, their view was clear; shut down public funding and remove the right to control or criticize.
…The Sussexes’ initial hopes for a half-in, half-out arrangement with the monarchy when they decided to step back led to accusations of them wanting have their cake and eat it. But with every move they have taken since, it is clear that independence is their overriding goal.
There are those who have suggested that Harry and Meghan have struggled since leaving behind royal life or that Harry has questioned their decision to break free. But nothing about the production deal they have just signed or their decision to pay back this lump sum suggests they are looking back.
Instead, you could say it is the monarchy who is left looking over its shoulder. Family members will be hoping that Harry and Meghan stick to the pledge that they made to “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty” in “everything they do.” Because, while they have no way of controlling the Sussexes, the actions of this couple will inevitably still reflect on the institution. Harry and Meghan may no longer have to engage with or answer to their critics. But the monarchy does not have the same freedom.
Again, nothing here is new, it’s just the kind of clear-eyed analysis which has been so lacking in the coverage in the British media. The British media see themselves as gatekeepers on many different levels, and so much of what Harry and Meghan have done this year has been aimed at removing themselves from that gatekeeping and the British media’s narrative. For the Windsors as a “firm,” all of this was always about control, not money. Prince William, Prince Charles and the Queen all wanted to strike a balance where they could still control and dictate and “manage” the Sussexes. But the Firm went too far and the Sussexes called their bluff and walked away. It’s been a huge tantrum from the Windsors and the media all year.
I’m curious about the source of concern that their actions never reflect negatively on the RF. H & M have been pretty clear they plan to live a quiet family life while producing family friendly content. I have no doubt some of their content will have social justice and global human rights themes, buy what specifically has the RF nervous?
Quite a few things:
1) I think they fear a Diana 2.0 situation in which the non-heir becomes more popular than the heir. Diana’s death and the public reaction (caused by her popularity) almost crippled the monarchy – to the point that Charles can’t quite “shake” Diana off in certain people’s eyes no matter how hard he tries.
2) They don’t want the Sussexes to prove that a life outside the monarchy is not only possible but ideal for the non-heirs. They don’t want Charlotte and Louis to have a precedent to step back. They don’t want the public to go “if Harry managed to do well by getting off the public dole, why can’t Charlotte and Louis do the same thing? Why can’t the monarch and the direct heirs (along with their spouses) be the only working royals? Why does the monarch’s siblings or the heir’s younger siblings need to be involved?”
3) They also fear they might write a “Harry and Meghan: In their own words”. I think that’s why they were so freaked by FF and why they kept writing articles about how it’s false and not true before the book even came out.
They closed the stable door after the horse escaped. ROFLMAO. Idiots.
That was the biggest giveaway lmao! Them trying to get ahead by releasing some of the truths and stories that they thought it might contain before Finding Freedom came out lmaoo!
The concern is that Harry and Meghan looking hard working and being successful will make them look even more lazy and irrelevant. I think that younger couple who is the “future of the monarchy” fear this in particular.
The expression “the values of Her Majesty” is deliberately vague. If the RF got specific, it would be easy to come up with examples of other family members crossing lines or violating core principles. This is a goalpost that can be shifted back and forth as needed, like “protocol”.
welp, the Cambridges got what they wanted. Those pesky Sussexes out of their way so they can win the Most Popular contest. Of course, now they’re starting to realize that the spectre of the Sussexes will hang over everything the Cambridges do from this point forward. The Cambridges have shat the bed, and now they get to lie in their own filth. What’s the saying, be careful what you wish for?
I guess time will tell if that bears out. The Netflix deal news is about a week old and everyone’s been talking about it. And when the Sussexes start producing content, the projects will get a lot of attention on release. Time will tell if those projects have staying power.
I think the bigger hm gets, the less we will see the cambridges, because their working efforts will seem so small compared to the global effect of hm. Well then… it’s a win-win situation! Awwwww
Personally I will subscribe to netflix and watch their content and run it in the background on my computer just to boost their numbers. I can run it easily for 12 hours a day.
But @Mumbles, it’s not just Netflix it’s also their foundation or non-profit they are building. It’s the speaking engagements that will be covered by the press. H&M are playing the long game here. To be honest, I don’t think the Cambridge’s or any of the royals are part of the conversation for them anymore. The other royals have become the evil villains in the story rather than entities with an agenda of their own to promote. Is anyone looking to William as a mental health expert or Kate as an early childhood expert? They are only talked about in comparison to H&M now.
@Ianne: Exactly! They got what they have been plotting for all along!
So, stop whining! 🤥
Such a mistake for the Windsors. It’s clear that they underestimated Harry and did not truly get Meghan. Now they are really going to be out here flapping in the wind the next time William cheats or there’s another scandal because they will have no one to throw under the bus.
I think this is the crux of it – they don’t get Meghan or Harry or really any different way of life. I think it’s genuinely beyond them that someone can be more successful outside the RF than in it.
For anyone with a speck of awareness, it was obvious that they should not tolerate the racism and gaslighting. But for the RF being royal is so important, that they thought H&M would tolerate anything just to remain royal.
This Netflix deal is just another nail in the coffin of their worldview.
Again, this person is hoping that people will just forget about Prince Andrew. That is the elephant in the room, not the “irrelevant” couple way over in the US. Besides, Harry and Meghan have a brand to protect now, in order to maintain its value. They are definitely going to be careful about what they do and who they associate with. Far more careful than any of the other royals it seems.
Exactly. Andrew has raped underaged girls and is hiding from the FBI but sure let’s pretend that Harry and Meghan will do something that reflects poorly on the monarchy. They can fuck off with that nonsense.
Excellent point about their brand. If anything, they may be more “careful” now, because they have to protect their brand, because they have to sell it.
@MSIAM Ah, and this right here is the seed of concern for the queen. Without the throwaway grandchild and his family in the immediate vicinity as convenient scapegoat and distraction from her precious baby’s horrific behavior, the RF is more open exposed and vulnerable to the criticism it so deserves, which also opens up the queen for more scrutiny on how such a sweaty-hand piece of $h!+ has been able to continue his behavior, unchecked, for so many decades.
Yep, you hit the nail on the head.
Thank you!
No one watched Andrew with the same eagle-eyed attentiveness that they are giving to H&M.
Can we please get an extensive financial investigation into ALL of these royal charities that don’t seem to be making money for their patronages but we’re supposed to believe that the royals are doing SO MUCH to be able to live in the lap of luxury?
This is it exactly. I get frustrated when I see journalists willfully, sometimes unintentionally, misinterpret the actions of the Sussexes. Every step they have taken is exactly what they set out to do since January. They have only altered their plans slightly in response to external factors (the p/t model rejection, the pandemic etc.). They haven’t misled anyone. If people were deluded to think that they were going into hiding, then that’s on them. They asked for the media to not be so intrusive when it comes to their private life, they didn’ ask to be hermits. Good on them.
That’s exactly what makes the BM so angry now – they really can’t control them. The Firm and the BM have nothing that H&M need or want any longer. I don’t think the titles mean anything to them or to the people that love them. If the media keeps smacking them with the treat of removing titles – perhaps they will just stop using them. It isn’t the titles that make them famous or loved or able to draw crowds and admiration. And as to the worry that they might do something to discredit The Firm – I think H&M have higher morals than anyone else in that wretched family – they needn’t worry about H&M bringing discredit!
It’s Prince Watermelon Sugar’s time to shine!
But, yeah, they wanted to humble Harry and Meghan (remember Charles’ communications secretary?) for daring even to get married and instead have invited stronger scrutiny on the rest of the family.
That song will hunt prince egg head for all eternity!!!😂😂😂😂🤣
Poor William just wanted to stop being called PwT. 🍉 🍉🍉
I’m wondering if the fingers of blame within the family are starting to point at the Cambridges and their coterie for the consequences of their petty jealous actions. I’m sure Charles never realized the consequences of his inaction by not protecting his son and Meghan better and with going along to appease William. This has blown up in their faces in a way they could have never anticipated or controlled. Too bad they didn’t wake up in time to smell the aroma of the 21st-century. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the halls of BP, KP and CH.
Dysfunctional families blame the “outsider” for not putting up with the dysfunction. Everyone of them have been tiptoeing around William for decades now and I don’t think even this will change things.
When the family wants to pull William into line, I think they resort to far more underhanded tactics: South of France, Swiss nightclub, Rose. The Swiss nightclub especially. Someone let the press know that they could actually publish that story.
I do think Charles et al completely underestimated the Sussexes. They missed the signs about Harry growing up for years now. Not only growing up, but growing into someone with principles and a spine. They really thought Harry was going to just go along with the same old BS that has been part of the royal family for ages now, in particular the “heir and the spare” narrative.
So I do think there is a good deal of regret, but like Kalana said they have always tiptoed around William and I doubt that will change.
I do think the press is going to be less controlled by William et al as time goes on – the press didn’t love William and Kate pre-Sussex (remember not only the Swiss nightclub story itself, but the “bone idle” headline, all the discussion of how lazy they were, the criticism of the India/Bhutan trip – by people who are now Cambridge cheerleaders.) they will go back to criticizing them because they are going to need content.
The Windsors have taken the short-view in an effort to preserve the monarchy for the long-term, but they sow the seeds for their own destruction when they continue to align with those traditionalist courtiers, who are incapable of grasping the digital age. The dinosaurs are their own comet, imho.
The Fail said they published Meghan’s letter because as a publicly funded member of royal family, the public had right to know how she conducts her relationships. They said that’s why they had right to know of Archie’s godparents. The ‘public interest’ was being used to target Meghan’s relationships particularly .
That’s why back in January they said they wanted to keep on working for the Queen but not accept public funding anymore so they could remove the public interest argument.
The press will still report and nosy about but they cannot demand info or appearances as they aren’t publicly funded. In particular I guess they can totally control when they show Archie and not have it demanded of them.
The Firm kind of played themselves saying either in or out completely as now they don’t have control or oversight of their work and have to live with that. But they said they will respect the Firm’s ‘values’ and Harry seems to honour his grandmother generally so can’t see them doing something controversial (seeing as it’s meant to be inspiring programming) and that would really upset her or eg anything royal related right now
Exactly. And why M&H have cut off contact with theses so-called press members and laid the groundwork for them (the tabloids) not being able to defend future actions in court.
I kinda would like to see them do a documentary for Netflix on the corruption of the BM – but I suppose that would drag the RF to the forefront of the discussion and they’re too nice to actually do it. Maybe after the queen dies. It would be a hell of a draw.
I suspect Harry and Meghan offering to be part-time royals was due to Harry’s promise to his grandmother that he would stay and work for the family. Luckily for them, the family and the media were too stupid and petty to realise that rejecting Harry and Meghan’s offer ultimately gave them the freedom they wanted and more. I think the only regrets Harry and Meghan do have is that they were unable do things they wanted to do as royals and that Harry had to give up his military titles. But even before the Netflix deal, buying a house, signing up to Harry Walker and being more outspoken on social issues were signs that they had no intention of going back to being working royals. The family and the media were too blind to see that.
And this is why they should have just accepted the part time model. That way they would still be able to control the Sussexes and keep an eye on what they do. The same with the media if they hadn’t gone so hard with the smear campaign. If the media had just let her be, the Sussexes would probably be sitting in Frogmore right now planning their next engagement. Instead they’re making 9 figure deals and paying back a 2.4 million pound renovation in one go.
Them rejecting the half in half out model was incredibly dumb. If the fear was about eclipsing the RF, that’s gonna happen anyway. Oh well, it worked out great for the Sussexes.
Right! If the royal family wanted any control over the Sussexes, the half-in/half-out model was how to maintain that control. By rejecting that, they have given the Sussexes free reign to do whatever they want, and they’re already proving they’re making some serious moves.
An unfair, lopsided “gatekeeping”, where other duchesses Or princesses get to:
-wear strapless or one shouldered dresses while the new “different” duchess cannot.
-While others have been able to wear Bright ir dark colored nail polish while the new cannot.
-Repeatedly Flash her a** to the public and mass media in international profesional tours while the new duchess can’t protectively cradle her pregnant belly.
- Get to shield their children from photographers’ intrusions by becoming the “official little princes photographer” (and get praise for it), while other new duchess can’t protect her child from being compared to an animal in the media.
Can spend unsaid amount of money building her wardrobe with repeats and repeats and repeats of the same designer dresses especially made For her in different shades if the same colors and wear any jewelry she wishes, while the new duchess brings her whole wardrobe to wear and is criticised for adding to it, and mix and match with her own, totalling the cost as if it were all new.
Feel free to add, there is so much.
It all boils down to the fact that Meghan is biracial. This list of Meghan’s so-called “errors” is utterly ridiculous next to the foibles of the royal family including 1) selling access to Prince Andrew for money, 2) publically dissing the queen on camera, 3) “I wanna be your tampon” 4) “There were three of us in this marriage” 5) Fergie getting her toes sucked by a man not her husband while her children played nearby” 6) sitting around waiting for a man to propose for 10 years while doing no work, charity or otherwise (the “work” that kate supposedly did for her family was done by others). Meghan…didn’t wear a hat once. Touched her stomach while pregnant. Crossed her legs. Shut a car door. Sent an early email once. Not even a text, an email! She also: edited the top selling Vogue magazine of the decade (that fact was NEVER published in British media), raised money for Grenfell victims with her cookbook, raised money for Smartworks with her collection, did 2 major royal tours while pregnant. And Meghan’s the problem.
In all honesty, the British royal family should have simply forbid Harry from marrying her. Then let him choose to walk away from the family. It was the ultimate cowardice to agree to a marriage they didn’t want, then try to destroy a person’s life to make her go away.
Racists, just own up to it. There are plenty of people who accept you, as we have seen in this world. But the RF wants the freedom to BE racist without actually LOOKING racist. The problem is, their racism shines through every ridiculous statement they make. They haven’t fooled anyone, not even other racists. Racists need to stop the charade all ready and stand up loud and proud. If those are their convictions, then they may as well stand up and show the courage of their convictions so the rest of us know. End the farce. The Brexiteers are the ones yelling “God Save the Queen,” anyway at the BLM counter-protests. Embrace your people RFs! Or join the 21st century. It’s their call.
They did their best to force them out of the Monarchy and now they discover they don’t have any control anymore?
And I still believe that they are salty about being wrong about Meghan.
They think that she is a gold digger who would put up with anything to get to Petty’s jewels and status.
HAHAHAHAHA !!! Nope, she took a Prince and their kid and bounced when Harry asked were her bags packed.
“The Happening” By Diana Ross & The Supremes. Comes to mind.
I’m not up on all the publications. Is T&C the same one that published the CEO Kate story? I know there is a US T&C.
Tatler.
No the CEO Kate story was TATLER! Lol
Excuse all of you. *Top* CEO Kate. (Kingmaker)
Am I missing something? Why is it a bad thing that two adults who are pushing 40 now have the means and freedom to do as they please? Isn’t that what we all want? These articles read like Harry and Meghan have been hatching some diabolical plan to take over and destroy the world, and being tied to the Queen’s purse strings was the only thing holding them back. Shouldn’t everyone be more focused on getting control over the current economic, health and racial crises?
Extremely well spoken! I couldn’t agree more!
Removing their titles will only cement H&M as martyrs to The Firm’s intransigence and the British media’s overt racism and sexism, which has been on full display.
Go ahead, take the titles. Harry Mountbatten Windsor is no fool. He’s an insider and knows how the game is played. And he used everything he learned from a lifetime of skullduggery within that family to breakaway on his own terms.
From a pure tactical standpoint, I’d say he’s outdone King Edward – who, without a viable job or meaningful work, became something of a mooch. Harry, on the other hand, is already the most successful non-heir royal ever.
And that makes me smile.
Edward and Wallis were both selfish, thoughtless, aimless people before they met, they bumbled into the abdication, and then they were stuck with each other once the passion ran out.
Harry went into all of this with his eyes open, waited until he met someone he had a strong relationship with and could be a partner in a new life, and planned his departure with Meghan so that he was running toward something and not just away from the royals.
The last bit of the excerpt is weird: “Harry and Meghan may no longer have to engage with or answer to their critics. But the monarchy does not have the same freedom.”
When does the monarchy have to do this, exactly?
They never answer to anything! and if they do, is isn the form of
A) legally threat or sue, like Willam and Kate do (and then the media dare to criticise the Sussex)
B) a crude photo op, such as the Flybe stunt, oh , look, they are so frugal! (eyeroll of the decade).
I mean, yeah. They had an opportunity to continue to have a say in things. I’m pretty sure that Harry and Meghan would have agreed to some level of consultation about major decisions if they had been allowed to keep Sussex royal and do some part time royal work.
If the only means you have of persuading someone to consider you when making your decisions are money and power, rather than earned loyalty and affection, you need to keep up your end of the bargain. The Firm didn’t. They’re lucky that Harry and Meghan have enough dignity to be sticking to things like the Netflix deal. They would have been within their rights to publish a tell all or do some kind of tacky reality show.
So does this mean the RF admit they’ve been controlling (abetting) Andrew’s actions because they certainly control his purse strings.