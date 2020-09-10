Prince William made a surprise trip to Belfast to discuss (what else) mental health

Prince William went on a “surprise trip” to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The royals always have to make their trips a “surprise” whenever they’re traveling to Northern Ireland. Even decades after the Good Friday Agreement, the Windsors are still edgy about spending much time in Northern Ireland or allowing details of their trips to be published ahead of time. William went to Belfast for some events at the Police College and a local fire and rescue service. The topics were mental health, the pandemic and emergency services. William briefly wore a mask at one point, but for the most part, he just sat or stood six feet away from people for these conversations.
Since this was a surprise trip, there was not a media contingent on the ground to meet William. I’m assuming that’s why the details of the trip are the same in every outlet, and why the photos are the same too. Kensington Palace really approved all of the photos and sent them out with a press release, and most media outlets just published that sh-t as is. You can read People’s coverage here, if you’re so inclined (it put me to sleep).
I wasn’t going to cover this because A) it’s super-boring, B) it’s so boring that even Daily Mail readers didn’t care enough about it to make it a top-read and C) the entire trip was designed to remind people that William was an “air ambulance pilot” and that he says “mental health” a lot. But then I looked at the photos which – remember – the palace approved and authorized. The British media really ran the hot ginger prince out of the country, huh? When I first saw these pics yesterday, I was genuinely surprised by how much he suddenly resembles Prince Albert of Monaco, a man 24 years older than him. I’d also like to admit that I feel like I’ve aged 10 years in 2020 too. Sh-t, am I ageing this badly??
He’s also turning into Uncle Ed. *sigh* He was so handsome. So, so handsome…
It’s almost as if his face has grown too big for the back of his head. Maybe his hair was what kept all of that balanced. Oh well, RIP Will’s blonde locks.
“Maybe his hair was what kept all of that balanced. “
Thank you. My day has been made 😂 😂😂
I think he still has a good face – but he should’ve did something about his hair. Hopefully the rumors about Harry doing something about his are true. I hate to say it, but neither one can really do bald well.
the original post on Twitter was hilarious because it was so tone-deaf. It was some sort of video (I think the kiddos call it “reels” but I don’t know how it works, twitter, FB and IG are enough for me, anything beyond that and I get confused, lol) and it was set to Harry Styles’ “watermelon sugar.” the comments were not positive, LOL. Lots of “this is the account of the future king, it should be more dignified” etc. Granted, the music choice WAS bizarre, but it was still funny to me because it showed that Will and Kate desperately DO want to be seen as fresh and cool and fun and up to date on the latest in social media etc, but that’s not what their fan base wants. They WANT them to be stodgy and boring and “regal.”
They took the music off shortly thereafter, LMAO.
Anyway, I am surprised that the Northern Ireland visits are still handled like this. Is there still that much of a security risk for a senior royal when visiting, or is just being overly cautious?
I saw something on Twitter about the Good Friday accord may be in jeopardy because of Brexit, so security may still be an issue. Also, that song is about wa womans privates, so KP continues to show their ineptitude and why they took it down. lol
Will was only attractive because of his hair so the decline since going bald isn’t surprising to me. Will only looks decent to me when his mouth is closed. Those horse teeth are his downfall for me.
Yeah, I was harsh with his looks, but his behavior towards his brother just make me really not want to see his face.
I saw that too but they always embargo their trips, not just this one, but I don’t really know that much about the current situation there.
I also think when he was younger he seemed…..happier. He didn’t have that petulant look he so often has now (I imagine he thinks its his “great statesman” look).
Eh, we can be contentious enough. Its probably smart to embargo visits. Tensions are high at the moment as the UK are looking to break the legally binding Northern Ireland protocol (that they signed, and voted through parliament) within the withdrawal agreement.
I don’t care about embargoed visits to Northern Ireland but Kate embargoes visits in England which makes no sense at all.
@mynameispearl – I’m LOLing at “contentious enough.” like I said I really know very little about the current situation/feelings/etc so if there is a need to embargo the visits, I don’t have a problem with them doing so, I was just curious.
@Nic – yeah, that’s the funny part. Kate does this all the time in England, lol.
No doubt the Cambridges were inspired by SussexRoyal where they had some music to some posts. But this Harry Styles song is kind of saucy & the whole thing seemed like an older dad attempt at being cool.
It was hilarious how upset the royalists were for them not being ‘professional’ and coming across like ‘influencers’. Someone said what next- will they play WAP lol. It did bring home that the ‘young royals’ are fairly middle aged & it will be interesting how the royal family tries to appeal to younger crowds. Tik Tok next .
Lol at WAP, presumably meaning White Ass Palaces
“It was hilarious how upset the royalists were for them not being ‘professional’ and coming across like ‘influencers’. ”
You mean the Twitterati Royalists actually got upset at something Karen & Kevin Keen did???? (roll eyes in over exaggerated fashion and clutch pearls for good measure)
I wouldn’t quite call them young nor are they exactly middle aged. I mean they are still in their 30′s. It is just that they are stale, lack creativity, and lack the interest and passion that would convey youthfulness.
Also, William is aging badly… which between his genes and the ugly parts of his soul, is not entirely a surprise.
mmmm you said hot ginger prince. that’s all I’ve got.
To me he totally looks like Diana.
He looks more like Charles and has the Spencer shaped face.
He has zero interest, zero knowledge, zero experience. Prepared script is a no brainer and what works best for him.
He does present as someone who has a lack of interest in what he is doing. There is something about him that screams boring. And the photos are like generic stock photos of ‘white man in suit sitting down’.
Who wants to listen to a penis talk about anything?
I get that about 6ish years ago, William started this “let’s talk about mental health” conversation/project/thing. What are the deliverables? Are there any tangible results or projects he has actually spearheaded and created?
This seems like he was given a topic/talking point that he has latched on to and has no intentions of doing anything besides “talking” about.
Does he have any real, successful, tangible anything?
Nope.
He and Kate never have any deliverables, they just spout platitudes and suck up resources.
Bingo! This explains why Meghan was such a thorn in the side. The fact is, she believed that the royal platform was actually supposed to deliver results (which she did).
This clearly ran afoul of the smokescreen the other royals are supposed to create. The object is to LOOK like you are making a difference. Harry was successful because his projects were abroad. Meghan’s were right in the UK. It started raising questions and comparisons. Yikes!
Mental health is a topic that will never have any deliverables.
You need actual action behind mental health like creating communities (Invictus Games, Hubb Community Cookbook, SMARTWorks capsule collection working towards helping communities of women). Discussions are fine. But they are like the worst slacktivists. Planting a garden isn’t helpful unless you are planting community gardens nationwide and making an actual impact.
He called his own brother mentally fragile when Harry publicly discussed his own mental health so William has zero credibility to speak on this issue. He is so jealous of his brother he sabotaged one of his alleged issues and undermined the entire “let’s talk about mental health” thing he pretends to believe in.
I’m pretty sure that the tangible result is him saying the phrase ‘mental health’ a lot. What more do you want?
It’s like what was the point of Kate’s survey? The questions were like ‘how important is your child’s mental health? No one is gonna answer ‘not that important’. It went no where because the results weren’t even being used for anything, so what was the actual point? All it was doing is wasting resources which could have been spent elsewhere, just to promote Kate. And who actually promotes a survey, you carry out a survey, gather all your results and information from it and then use it to take action like launchIng a product or service. You don’t promote the survey. It’s like a few weeks ago when Kate ‘sent an email’ and KP actually posted a screen grab of it, lol. She actually was promoting the fact she sent and email???
Her and williams mental health initiatives are a soft way for them to pretend they are actually doing something, but without having to do anything at all. They can’t really fail or offend anyone with their mental health “work”, it’s just all smoke and mirrors. But William constantly going on about it is now getting tiring, he needs to change the record.
It’s a shame Willie doesn’t care about his brothers mental health. The man who used his mouthpieces to call harry ‘fragile’.
she is such a hypocrite.
people can say whatever about kate, but she makes william 10x more compelling. they’re still a bore together, but without her he is truly unremarkable.
‘Younger royals’ are heading towards 40 and it shows. Nothing wrong with getting older but they and their advisors don’t seem to be able to figure out what they’re trying to do. Is it appeal to the middle aged and older rock solid fan base? I don’t think you need to be that savvy of social media to give them what they want. Or are they trying to bring younger people into the fold? If so good luck with that, it’s a completely different generation and these people and their team just don’t speak that language.
Also there’s something about the shape of his face and his expressions these days, it’s thickening and a lifetime of petulance shows. I can absolutely see Albert of Monaco too!
Balding man in his blue suit/shirt/tie uniform stands around a municipal building making “I’m just pretending to be interested in you” faces. Snore is right!
Him and Kate always purse their lips like that,is it that plum in mouth thing.
Where are all the “how did he get there?” comments like there would be with Harry? Did he fly private?
lol you’re spot on with the Albert comparison. They also have the same controlling personality.
The whole thing was so awkward to watch, especially the strangeness of wearing masks in a car but not with strangers in close proximity! I bet boris asked him for a favour to smooth things after its reported that he’s now on track for no deal which affects NI (no goodfriday agreement) thinking he had some kind of influence🤦♀️
And the song they picked…😂This pathetic loser has surrounded himself with tory yes men/women who are out of touch with the rest of the public so no wonder they had no idea about that song’s meaning
Again, where’s Waity?
She’s busy counting buttons.
The only hope here is that William will just go ahead and shave his head. He’s as good as bald as it is, and it would look a lot less pathetic than that comb-over.
I know this is all so superficial but whatever. I just can’t understand why he didn’t do anything about it when it first started years ago. He has gobs of money right? And no one would’ve been the wiser had he started it right away. At this point though yes, he needs to do something other than what he’s doing because it ages him incredibly, the horseshoe/George Constanta look. He’s just lucky his hair is lighter so it’s not so contrasting. Like someone said above his face looks too wide compared to his head now and maybe the hair was hiding that fact before and the fact that he’s not as slim I’m sure. My hubs has the receding thing going on and it started years ago but he’s not nearly as bad as Bill even though he’s a couple of years older than him, but he would love to be able to afford something just to stop it from getting any worse. Alas we are plebs and that’s the last thing on our list right now.
All these discussions that go nowhere…..at least he’s not a bar or with a football team this time?
I can see in those photos that he is carefully explaining his Air Ambulance pilot job. “You go down diddly down…and then up diddly up up and then you go home for the rest of the month. And, er mental health something something.”
Zzzzzz.
Will and Kate are so irrelevant Cambridge fans have been harassing the Sussex squad to post about them on their instagram. A prominent H&M instagram had to make a post stating they will not post about “Baldy the Cheater, his dull donkey smile wife, or Ford Fiesta.” W&K fans also asked why the squad don’t promote the Cambridge’s charities. Even their fans know Won’t and Can’t need help.
Why……..why would Sussex fans promote the Cambridge’s charities? Good lord.
Exactly. There was a little bit of a scuffle because Cambridge fans were saying that W&K are still family. Sussex fans said I’ll wait until they treat H&M like family. Someone here said Cambridge fans don’t actually like W&K, they just have H&M more and I’m starting to believe that.
The days of the cute Prince Wills are GONE.