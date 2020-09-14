Sky News: Is Prince William still ‘work-shy’ or is he now Statesman Bill?

Sky News’ royal reporter Rhiannon Mills did a *fascinating* piece a few days ago. The piece was called “Has the duke left behind his ‘Workshy William’ title for good?” It’s about, you guessed it, whether Prince William is still lazy as hell. Mills writes that her sources – mostly other royal reporters – say that William is suddenly keen, and that the pandemic has been good for him because he can Zoom from home and that means he “works” more. Who knew that all of this time, William would have gladly taken on more work if that work was just a weekly Zoom call? Some highlights from the story:
Watching William speak to emergency responders: As I watched him talk to rescue volunteers about mental health support, the subject of COVID-19 of course came up. The pandemic has had a significant effect on the reputations of many politicians and public figures, and that includes the Royal Family and the Duke of Cambridge. Only a couple of years ago, headlines described him as “workshy William” – suggesting he was reluctant to take on royal responsibilities full-time. Gradually that view has changed, but this time of national crisis has in many ways accelerated that shift.
William has relaxed: The Royal Family has had to adjust to working in different ways, but who would have expected to see William and Kate being bingo callers on a Zoom call, playing the machines at the amusement arcade at Barry Island, or William laughing with Peter Crouch over a curry at Kensington Palace? Like his wife Kate, William has appeared more relaxed and, some might say, more relatable. This new way of working from home seems to have suited the Cambridges.
William seems empathetic now? As Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award said to me, William has come across as one of us, and shown what he has to offer as a future king. She said: “He really shows his own style, and his style is completely different from his mother, I mean from his father, or his grandmother. Our world has changed and people want to feel that they matter and that’s the thing that he constantly portrays – that your pain is my pain, even though I can’t exactly walk in your shoes, but I can bring the spotlight to your pain to help alleviate it.”
He’s a statesman? In recent years we have seen a statesmanlike shift in William’s demeanour, particularly on overseas tours to countries like Pakistan but also in his recent speeches, like the one he gave when he remotely opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham. Some of that will be down to William himself, but his former private secretary Simon Case has also been credited with helping that change. He recently left to head up the civil service, but I understand he will continue to advise the Duke.
Does he still wish he could be a gentleman farmer? Emily Andrews, royal editor at The Mail on Sunday, told me this week that when she was writing stories for The Sun a couple of years ago about William being a reluctant royal, one source said to her that William wanted to live the life of a gentleman farmer. It reminded me of how the Queen’s friends have often said that if she hadn’t been the monarch, she would have been happy just living in the countryside with her dogs and horses. You could say that Prince William, just like his grandmother, knows that service and duty must come first. That includes championing causes that he believes deserve more public attention during these difficult times.
I mean… this is the deal everyone made. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge successfully exiled the Sussexes so that Will & Kate would have all of the attention, all of the embiggening, all of the keenness. The Queen went along with it. Charles went along with it. And so now we’re seeing that deal come to fruition – Will & Kate are all they’ve got, in every sense. And no, I don’t think William is suddenly less work-shy this year. He Zooms some and he’s done a handful of public events, and beyond that, we have no idea what or who he’s doing (hint: rose-trimming). But at least Kate isn’t the only one getting these kinds of vague embiggening stories. Statesman Will, No Longer Work-Shy Will, Keen Bill.
If the royal family is deposed and 97% of their wealth is redistributed to the poor in their country, would lives of people in that country be better?
Probably.
B/c other than providing lazy journalists and creepy palace insiders with a paycheck- what are these inbred idiots doing?
Exactly.
Some lucky people can’t take a bad picture but poor Will can’t take a good one. He literally has no good angles and his expressions are limited to haughty and constipated.
I concur.
I also think his true self comes through in the pictures (for whatever reason) and he always looks like a pompous ass.
Someone once commented that he looks like a big toe and ever since, that is all I see when I see his pictures. And yes, he is still workshy, the PR around him has massively improved since May 2018 however.
Poor Willileaks. He is simply not fit for purpose in a modern world. As the older generation he and his mannequin ‘appeal’ to die off, the monarchy will find itself more irrelevant and outdated. To make matters worse, they are the laziest pair and they were stupid enough to run off the most hardworking pair. I give it a few months till the tabloids fully turn on him. What a mess.
He will sacrifice Kate and the Middleton crew before he will let them come after him.
I agree this stiff upper lip and classism schtick is only really gonna pull them through till the older generation dies, then they are fucked.
I agree that William (and Kate) would rather be like their (rich) aristo peers: titles and land but no responsibility and answering to anyone.
He hasn’t worked any more than he normally does. He is still lazy.
I wonder what prompted the commissioning of this story? All I got from it is that William prefers to do Zoom calls.
the PR machinations at work. they are doing a precis of his work over the past year and presenting him to the public as a future king. as we all know the british media is in bed with the royal family so these kinds of fluff stories should come as no surprise.
no mention of *cough cough* Earthshot.
The more I think about it, all I’m getting is this story is KP’s way of re-inserting William into the conversation which has been dominated by Harry and Meghan for the last few months. I’m not sure alluding to him being work-shy and preferring to do Zoom calls was the right way to go but this is KP we’re talking about.
The fact that work shy Wills has come back in the headlines seems like a set up. The fact that the media is using that term again is really suspicious along with the fact that zoom calls are involved in the article to create the illusion that he’s stepping up is again suspicious.
I wont be surprised if the BM turns around and say “we take it back Will isnt stepping up he’s just doing zoom calls which really arent work at all”
It feels like a set up from the BM. When Meghan was still a working royal, the BM suddenly forgot these nicknames. Now that she’s out, these names are coming back + daily mail readers bashing Kate due to choosing a BLM pic for her photography competition (the pandering is strong in this lmao but lets be shit to the WoC in the palace).
Wait. Kate included one BLM picture in her photo competition and got bashed for it?
Bashed on daily fail comment section. Which they were going to do anyways because it’s the daily fail after all
She is getting bashed for it because BLM are a “terrorist” group (unlike some of the fine Nazis), and no one is observing the hypocrisy. Nice way to profit off of this while literally not doing anything to help. Most comments are simply complaining that she is the Duchess of Cambridge and calling her Kate Middleton is high treason to the FFQC.
I read that she really hasn’t done any of the work behind this project, it was created and set up by one company, then the Museum she’s a patron of ended up taking it over, so at most, she’s selected a couple of pictures. And who knows if she’s even the person doing that. Sorry. The ungratefulness of they for their positions irks me to no end.
@Edna — why shouldn’t she be bashed for it? at least, people should laugh at her hypocrisy! how anyone take any of these two seriously is just mind blowing!
The trashy tabloid could do as they wish with these two and it wouldn’t be half of what they deserve!
Bashed bc of racist Daily Fail commenters or bashed for coming very late and very performatively to the BLM issue? Being the DF, I presume it’s the former, but wish I were wrong.
The DF commentators are bashing her because they’re racist and ignorant, but a good deal of people on twitter are also bashing her because the royal family did not say one word about BLM and have been exposed for being racist and backwards due to Sussexit .
There is not one thing about Workshy Willie that says “statesman” or even “diplomatic.” He’s riding on the coattails of his title and nothing else.
How many examples do we have of him not bothering to read his briefing notes? The bar is super low and he can’t even be bothered to meet that.
He’s riding on the coattails of liz’s legacy, people only like/are intrigued in the monarchy because of her, once she’s gone it’s middle fingers to the wind.
All the hype of with none of the work. I do wonder how long this’ll last cause what’s in it for the press?
The press don’t want to admit that the Cambridge’s are not the couple with the interest and star quality but that’s who they are stuck with. They have been cut off by the Sussexes and will never see that exposure and mania again. In my opinion, the press is just biding their time to attack because praising Will and Kate is getting old fast.
It feels very emperors new clothes. Just keep harping on about how amazing they are and hope you convince enough people. Let’s be honest, there are plenty of people out there more than happy to buy this nonsense.
I can see why being able to do more from home was good for William like for many workers but even then feel like he’s done the bare minimum& not much has stood out to me apart from joking about covid in Ireland, Uber driver and sniper joke for that football podcast and being a government prop by promoting going to the pub. I did like snippets from that bingo call but can’t see how these zoom calls show a great statesman.
Of the UK royals I was more impressed with Sophie‘s volunteering and Kate’s baby bank initiative. Couldn’t see why there wasn’t more of this from them& posters here had loads of good ideas especially for Kate to hop on.
Still work shy, still a PWT.
To refer to William as a statesman is to insult the intellect of the readers and of true statemen. One thing is for sure, these writers are keep a living spinning up fairytales about Wills the great Statemen and Kate the Great.
Eventually the pandemic will start to fade – it may be a year or two from now, but it will. And when it does, he will have to come out of the palace and start working again. I’m not holding my breath for any sharp increase in outings; he’ll probably still find excuses to do Zoom events as much as he can get away with.
I think when the pandemic fades enough and travel is again a thing, we’ll see a lot of tours. They get to go somewhere (with or without the kids), wear pretty clothes (except when Kate is in Ireland for some reason) and show up at places, reminding the rest of the Commonwealth that they are the future of the monarchy.
So much fluff it could float away. Did Carole write this? I sounds just like a embiggening Kate article.
I’m convinced the press are trolling him again. Nobody has dared to call him ‘workshy’ since early 2017, so it’s hilarious how it’s all started back up again. PWT is no statesman, he’s an egotistical maniac who’s always making himself look stupid. Also, those unflattering pictures do him no favours! Is he that incapable of looking after his appearance?
Wills described as a “reluctant royal” tells me he’d happy if the monarchy fell apart.
I’ve been wondering for awhile if Wills has any real interest in keeping the monarchy going? It feels like Wills lacks the one thing required to be a King: charisma. Even his pedo uncle Andrew has charisma. Wills just does not have it in him to put people at ease in the way a King does. I understand as a royal it may be more important to have restrained charisma but there is just nothing in Wills in these photos. No passion, no heart, nothing, and his body language suggests he’s pissed and closed off to his audience. Is Wills truly work shy or do people just not want him around because he lacks charisma?
This seems like damning him with faint praise – given every single privilege and unlimited opportunity, he now does slightly more than nothing! Low expectations for the win.
This “gentleman farmer” thing is new – didn’t he admit last year that he was totally ill-equipped to take on Charles’ farming projects? Also, his dad somehow manages to be a gentleman farmer and do his royal duties as well, the difference is having the interest, learning the skills and dedicating the time, none of which William seems to do.
If I sound bitter, it’s because William reminds me of the many, many people who have said to me over the years “Oh, I would LOVE to be a teacher – summers off!”.
LOL, of course he wants to be a gentleman farmer. That’s been obvious from the start. He wants to be rich and lazy and hang out with other rich people in the countryside and play polo and hunt pheasants etc. And so far….that’s basically what he’s been doing. Even when he was working more, pre-pandemic, he still wasn’t working a lot.
Anyway, I find this story very interesting because it seems so forced – like she was told to write a story about William being the future future king so she added in all these tidbits about how he “used” to be lazy and didn’t want to work, but he’s really changed so much guys, I promise, look, he’s zooming once a week!!!! He’s ready to be king!!!!!!!! Nothing lazy about this guy, nope, hardest working royal ever.
I’m sorry but if that family thinks that the press won’t turn on them because of some stupid agreement, they’re more deluded than I thought. You have articles trolling and slowly coming to the surface secrets that won’t stay buried for long. Everyone is over the media bashing the Sussexes. The media is just waiting for the moment to strike because in my opinion, they’re angry they’re stuck with the Cambridge’s because no one cares, no matter how much they try. They had a money train with the Sussexes and blew it up.
The Brit media has no one to blame but themselves if this is their predicament.
I think that last pic of him with his hand and eyebrow say it all: what do you mean WORK?
Let us all face the sad truth, this man (and his wife for that matter) have NEVER worked an honest day in their life. We are not speaking of a couple in their 20s, they are in their late 30s (soon to be 40s) THIS is their life and they really aren’t going to change.
That’s what kills me. Both William and Kate are nearing 40 and they are still treated as young 20 year olds trying to find their way. I get the nature of PR, but what’s ironic is that these stories and narratives are being peddled by people who are of a similar age or who have worked in their chosen fields since they were in their own 20s. Yet, the cut Will and Kate so much slake. When I honestly thing of William, I think about Paris Hilton.
Those with immense or comfortable wealth (where they never have to work) aren’t under any pressure to work or develop themselves career wise. That’s fine. That’s ok. Yet this constant stream of “they are coming into their own; they are more serious than ever; working like a top CEO or the look of an elder statesmen” is just tiresome exaggerated fluff. Speaking of the top CEO. . . where has she been?
Thing is, being a senior working royal is a /job/. You go out and wave to people and in return those same people heavily subsidise your lifestyle through their taxes. They’re not even 40 and are the future future King and Queen yet in previous years William has been outworked (for the most part) by two 60-70 year olds, the 90 something old monarch, three (now two) 50 year olds and works the same as another 60-70 year old. Heck Camilla even outworks Kate at some point.
No-one is really asking these 2 to do 500 engagements a year but they can both definitely do another 50-100+ engagements than what they’re currently doing. And again, no-one expects or is asking these 2 to do big projects. They’ll me much better doing to the ribbon-cutting stuff but they don’t seem to want to do that either.
He seems like the type of dad that “works” more to avoid spending too much time with their kids/families. Especially with the children always home, I imagine it’s much harder to miss those tough moments and show up just in time to be the “fun” parent. I think they admitted as much when they revealed Kate was taking up much of the burden in teaching/entertaining the kids in quarantine.
William becomes a statesman almost as often as Kate comes out of her shell.
The BM can embiggen the Cambridges all they want. These puff pieces do not get traction in the serious press outside the UK. People and Vanity Fair don’t count. That’s bad for a future head of state and consort. The Firm is panicking
Yep. Meghan making a speech at a UN virtual summit and a smart works collection anniversary zoom meeting is breaking news even in Britain. I think the firm is panicking too because they know it’s not going to be embiggening praise for too much longer. The world is the Sussexes oyster and the attention will always be on them.
I think a lot of us on the mainland view the UK and the British royals like a trainwreck. The British royal family is here to entertain the continent. They are seen as otherwise the most trashy of royals and the most out of touch. It’s like watching some trashy talk show. I’m from Denmark and while we have similar discussions regarding our royal family, they are overall respected and loved.
The BRF is pretty much a royal soap opera for us on the continent. They’re entertaining because they are messy – but I’d be super pissed if I had to pay for the Windsors.
The bit that stood out to me was William’s supposed “empathy.” No one has to tell you that Harry is empathetic, you can see it in his tenderness with people, the way he looks at them, talks to them, touches them–very genuine, very uncomplicated. But William has never been empathetic, has never shown real interest in anyone beyond himself, just in what benefits him. I think that’s somewhat understandable, as he probably feels no one has been looking out for him since Diana died, so why not look out for himself? While I don’t especially like William, I do think he has a shot at redemption in the coming years. He’s coming to a crossroads.
I hate the narrative of “Poor Queen would have been happy to just live a quiet life of luxury without a care in the world but she is such a servant that she gave all that up to be Queen.” Same for William. He doesn’t want to be a hard working farmer. He wants to be a rich man with a country home and no financial cares.
Their “service” is debatable.
I know the idea the royal family is all about service and duty thing is a joke- they are richly rewarded for what they do and not convinced many of them would do the charity work on their own dime& own time if not for PR& the rewards they get.
I doubt the Queen is paying back any of the sovereign grant for this year even though it has reportedly increased despite her not doing any public engagements& the rest mainly doing zooms, no royal tours right now and less working royals.
I agree with Jay, Britt& the Duchess. I think the press are being weird. Tatler was tweeting old articles about influential mistresses& portrait of Rose after it emerged a paragraph referring to her and William’s apparent closeness was edited out of its CTG article. Rhiannon bringing up old claims of William being work shy & reluctant royal we haven’t seen for ages. There was an express article about Kate being independent because of buying her own ring worth thousands which just seemed designed to get her trolled. And Ingrid Seward also openly discussing rumours of Philip’s affairs having recently compared the Cambridges to the Queen& Philip. Very strange
Is Prince William still work-shy_or is he Statesman Bill?
Well, if you need to ask…
So he has “Prince” at the start of his name, but he’s still a pompous, egotistic git. I’d still rather hang out with Billy the Fence down at the Rose and Crown. 🌹 👸 🍺
I just can’t with these people..the way they all go on you’d think being a royal is akin to living the absolute worst life ever. If they truly despise living for free in goddamn castles and having every whim and want catered to at the expense of the pubic purse, they are free to leave and forge their own path….but of course, they don’t because they like their lifestyles too much. #Abolishthemonarchy
Cut the funding. Let Liz set up trust-funds from her massive wealth to support them.
There’s nothing stopping him from being a gentleman farmer in his downtime. If that were true, he’d be growing his own herbs and veggies in a little corner of Anmer, posing for pics with his favorite sheep, and ordering his spring bulbs right about now. I think gentleman farmer is code for “Give me one of the royal estates and leave me alone.”