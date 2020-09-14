“Taylor Swift sent Kate Perry a hand-embroidered baby blanket” links

Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry a hand-embroidered baby blanket. [Just Jared]
Bob Woodward’s 60 Minutes interview was alarming. [Towleroad]
A runaway port-o-potty in Albuquerque? Someone check on Gerard Butler. [Dlisted]
Brad Pitt smirks his way through the new Brioni campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Diana Rigg. [Go Fug Yourself]
An update on Hurricane Sally, which will make landfall this week. [Buzzfeed]
TIFF: Limbo is apparently very good. [Pajiba]
Tulsi Gabbard is peddling QAnon conspiracies. Quelle surprise. [Jezebel]
Chase Severino is somebody’s father. [Starcasm]
Steve Martin wants to make sure you recognize him! [Seriously OMG]
Very nice gesture from Taylor but holy hell that looks terrible.
Haha, yes. It looks so bad, especially the edges/borders, that it almost look intentional. I know it’s the thought that counts, but having been on the receiving end of so many terrible baked goods, because I’m known to have a sweet tooth, with handmade gifts, I wish people stuck to what they are good at.
I’m wondering if Taylor did it herself? It’s definitely not very professional looking, but if she did it herself it’s personal and cute.
It’s very definitely homemade. And it’s the thought that counts, but it’s a good thing that Taylor already has a day job.
I’ve wondered since Folklore came out if the line in Invisible String “ Now I send their babies presents” wasn’t so literal about an ex (Joe) but also about Katy.
It’s an extremely cute gift!!