“Taylor Swift sent Kate Perry a hand-embroidered baby blanket” links
  • September 14, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry a hand-embroidered baby blanket. [Just Jared]
Bob Woodward’s 60 Minutes interview was alarming. [Towleroad]
A runaway port-o-potty in Albuquerque? Someone check on Gerard Butler. [Dlisted]
Brad Pitt smirks his way through the new Brioni campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Diana Rigg. [Go Fug Yourself]
An update on Hurricane Sally, which will make landfall this week. [Buzzfeed]
TIFF: Limbo is apparently very good. [Pajiba]
Tulsi Gabbard is peddling QAnon conspiracies. Quelle surprise. [Jezebel]
Chase Severino is somebody’s father. [Starcasm]
Steve Martin wants to make sure you recognize him! [Seriously OMG]

taylor party

katy swift

6 Responses to ““Taylor Swift sent Kate Perry a hand-embroidered baby blanket” links”

  1. Cat says:
    September 14, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Very nice gesture from Taylor but holy hell that looks terrible.

    Reply
    • Hannah Young says:
      September 14, 2020 at 12:47 pm

      Haha, yes. It looks so bad, especially the edges/borders, that it almost look intentional. I know it’s the thought that counts, but having been on the receiving end of so many terrible baked goods, because I’m known to have a sweet tooth, with handmade gifts, I wish people stuck to what they are good at.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 12:51 pm

      I’m wondering if Taylor did it herself? It’s definitely not very professional looking, but if she did it herself it’s personal and cute.

      Reply
    • M4lificent says:
      September 14, 2020 at 1:29 pm

      It’s very definitely homemade. And it’s the thought that counts, but it’s a good thing that Taylor already has a day job.

      Reply
  2. ArniePz says:
    September 14, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    I’ve wondered since Folklore came out if the line in Invisible String “ Now I send their babies presents” wasn’t so literal about an ex (Joe) but also about Katy.

    Reply
  3. Watson says:
    September 14, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    It’s an extremely cute gift!!

    Reply

