Royal Christmas will likely be cancelled because of pandemic public-gathering rules

The Windsors have so many “traditions” when it comes to Christmas. They still adhere to the Germanic traditions of their ancestors, and the Queen feels strongly that Christmas is a time for strict rules, dozens of costume changes, a lot of liquor, and quiet contemplation in church. There are actually tons of rules about the kids too, and what part of Christmas little kids are allowed to participate in and all of that. Basically, Royal Christmas is a tightass convention and they’ve been needing to shake things up for years. And now it’s finally happening, because of the pandemic:
The traditional Royal Christmas faces being scrapped if the current Covid-19 regulations continue, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The Queen, Prince Charles and senior Royals will be unlikely to walk to church in public on Christmas Day, enjoy a family lunch at Sandringham or take part in the long-established Christmas Eve present opening and dinner.
The ‘rule of six’, which limits almost all indoor and outdoor gatherings to half a dozen from tomorrow, may mean the Queen, like everyone else, will have to choose who she spends the festive period with. When the crackdown was announced last week, Boris Johnson was unable to guarantee that the rules would be gone by Christmas.
Arrangements are further complicated by ‘HMS Bubble’, the name coined for protective measures thrown around the Queen and Prince Philip to protect them from the virus. It means members of their family cannot stay with them unless they first self-isolate.
Courtiers are understood to be reluctant to encourage crowds, where infections become more likely, so could torpedo plans for the traditional walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. Last year, some 1,500 wellwishers flocked to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend their first public service and greet the crowds.
‘Any sort of church attendance on Christmas Day is highly unlikely under the current guidelines,’ a source said. ‘There is no desire to create crowds and over the years, the Royals’ walk to church has become more and more popular. It is now something of an event, so this year will need to be looked at very carefully. Perhaps it could be ticketed, as the church does stand on private land, but there could be no interaction. The Royals do not want to encourage crowds.’
The Queen’s custom of hosting about 30 of her closest family for lunch at the Norfolk estate before watching her speech to the nation is also under threat, as is the opening of presents together on Christmas Eve.
I bet that there will still be pretty strict social distancing and crowd rules over Christmas. I don’t think we’ll get a viable vaccine until 2021, and we’ll probably be well into 2021 before things return to anything resembling “normal.” Which means that even the Windsors will have to change things up. Ten bucks says that the Cambridges just go to Bucklebury and spend Christmas with the Middletons. Ten bucks says that the Sussexes don’t even try to fly in for anything. Ten bucks says that there will be no Christmas walk to church.
I love that the Sussexes won’t have to set foot in the UK again this year for any family crap.
Exactly. F#%k this narrow-minded country! The Sussexes must be relieved. Now Harry can spend time with his REAL family.
Looking forward to a Sussex Christmas.
Yep. The AMERICAN Royal Family. So much more glamorous, meaningful, and impactful. The Brits can weep.
I doubt the Sussexes will try flying in until the flying regulations/quarantine calm down a bit – which honestly doesn’t seem likely at this point. I think the next time they’ll be in the UK is spring 2021
This pandemic is really showing how useless a monarchy is at this point in history. Their main function is to walk and smile and now they can’t do that.
Abolish the monarchy!
I agree 100%. And the FFK and FFQC don’t want to work anyway so just do away with it. Would it not be great if they had to sustain their own living for a change?
Maybe just a church walk with Lizzie and Andrew? You know she’s going to keep protecting him all she can…
No pomp, no self-gratifying glory–this must be the worst year of Kate’s life.
Maybe she will buy a new coat with buttons just in case ?
Just one?
I dunno. She looks so self-conscious and awkward at these things. Methinks she prefers sitting at home, doing nothing. I think she likes one or two events just to remind everyone she’s a future queen, but other than that, it’s “work” and she doesn’t like it. Remember the year she refused to give the dog of the Irish Guards his shamrocks on St Patrick’s Day?
If she doesn’t like it Mumbles, she can divorce William and marry a rich man who doesn’t get his money from the taxpayers.
Whether she likes it or not, she’s married to a man who is going to be the future king of a monarchy that calls itself “The Firm” and expects it’s senior royals to work. She’s known about this for almost 20 years. Again, if she doesn’t like it, she knows where the exit is and I urge her to seriously consider it if she seriously hates waving to people a few hours a week.
I wonder if William would like to see her go????
I image the entire family is breathing a huge sigh of relief. It all sounds like a dreadful way to spend the holidays.
I remember Kate seemed super annoyed last year at having to do the pap walk since they didn’t get to do their own Christmas morning, so W&K will surely go to Middleton Manor for Christmas this year. Cue the pearl clutching and all the “what if this is Phillip’s last Christmas??” hysteria…oh wait, silly me. They only did that when H&M skipped an event.
The only other thing I have is that I actually loved the colors Kate wore last year. I am not normally a fan of deep hunter green, but the way she paired it with the light gray was gorgeous. As for Will and his purple scarf, he looked like a magician.
If there is a rule of six still enforce than the Cambridges cannot go to Middleton Manor either as Ma & Pam Middleton plus five Cambridges equal seven people.
Ooh, I didn’t even think about that. Poor Mike Middleton. He’ll have to go stay in the greenhouse.
L84Tea, thank you for the hearty laugh your comment gave me. But I have a feeling Mike Middleton may prefer that.
I didn’t love the faux fur, but overall I did think it was one of her better Christmas outfits. You cant even really notice the buttons (but of course they’re there, lol.)
Yeah, I did not care for the fur or really even the coat in general–just the colors.
i loved her look and that she was subtly matching with charlotte. idk, last christmas she seemed at peak confidence.
Nah, she was definitely upset/stressed about something at the last Christmas walk. Videos of the event showed her constantly looking weary, putting on a fake smile at other royals only to drop it immediately afterward, and seeming irritated when Will talked to her. Maybe it was due to having to manage the older kids, but Kate was not a happy or confident camper last year imo.
@L84Tea: Ah, but that’s because he IS a
magician! Bouncing between ladies. . . .
🤡
Christmas with the Queen sounds terrible.
The royal reporters must be starving. No royal tours for the foreseeable future, Sussex leaks seem to be over & US outlets getting scoops& now no Christmas walk. No wonder they were so excited by when the Diana memorial news was announced even though it’s next summer& they had all those brothers’ reunion articles. And no wonder they seem to be prodding Kate to have another baby.
The news about the Diana statue one year in advance was KP throwing a bone to the starving British media.
I’m sure everyone in the British Royal Family is relieved to have a break this year from pretending they’re one big happy family. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles heads out to Montecito and tries to drag the Cambridges along so the reconcilation headlines can commence.
It would be really funny if Harry, Meghan and Archie spent Christmas with Charles and the queen.
I read on another site that Kate threw a huge fit when Doria was invited to Christmas by the queen because her parents never have been.
I’m sure Kate is actually happy about this, she can have her family Christmas at Bucklebury or Anmer Hall, even if there are rules I’m sure the royals aren’t going to follow them. Like, I think if Kate wants to spend Christmas with her family, even though it would be more than 6 people, that’s what she’ll do.
I thought their job was to support government guidelines. That was the excuse when they appeared in public without masks, it wasn’t a mandate and they could not undermine the government.
It’s a California Christmas for the Sussex’s!! Again. 😛
At least they don’t have to come up with and awkward excuse for hiding Andrew on the church walk or worrying that protesters could actually show up.