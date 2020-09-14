Donald Trump held an indoor Nazi rally in Nevada with hundreds of maskless people

I always feel that pit at the bottom of my stomach whenever I look at the crowds (however big or small) for Donald Trump’s Nazi rallies. It’s always been disturbing to see how many people like him. But during the pandemic, those photos of his Nazi rallies are particularly upsetting. Hardly any Trumper wears a mask, they still pack into areas like sardines, and I just feel like every Trump rally is simply a super-spreader event at this point. On Sunday, Trump held an indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada (Nevada is a swing state). This was his first indoor rally in months – all of his Nazi rallies recently had been open air affairs. Trumpers gathered indoors to hear Bigly speak. Nevada’s governor Steve Sisolak was MAD.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak slammed President Donald Trump Sunday night for violating state rules by holding a 2020 campaign rally indoors with thousands of people. In a lengthy thread on Twitter, the Democratic governor said that Trump “is knowingly packing thousands into an indoor venue to hold a political rally” and has “forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”
“This is an insult to every Nevadan who has followed the directives, made sacrifices, and put their neighbors before themselves,” Sisolak said. “It’s also a direct threat to all of the recent progress we’ve made and could potentially set us back.”
The governor said of Trump, “As usual, he doesn’t believe the rules apply to him” and accused the president of “reckless and selfish actions.”
Trump held his first indoor rally in months in Henderson, Nevada. Aides said that every attendee would have their temperature checked before entering the venue and would be provided with a mask that they were encouraged to wear. They also had access to hand sanitizer. However, like the president’s recent rallies, most supporters were not wearing face coverings. Henderson authorities said in a statement late Sunday that officials warned the event organizer in writing and verbally that they must obey the governor’s directives, which include not gathering in groups larger than 50 people, wearing face coverings and social distancing.
In response to criticism the campaign received for holding the indoor rally, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign 2020 communications director, said in a statement, “If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the president of the United States.”
I find it disgusting that this is the Republican line, that if Black Lives Matter protesters can protest in the street, then it’s completely fine for Nazis to gather maskless at Trump rallies. They’ve all been making that argument like they think they’re making a good point. BLM protesters are on the street because cops are murdering them. Maskless Nazis just want to “own the libs.” Anyway, I’m sure we’re going to see more super-spreader events in the final SEVEN WEEKS before the election. My God this month is flying by.
A few more things – Trump doesn’t know the pledge of allegiance.
BREAKING: Trump apparently refuses to say “under god,” during the Pledge of Allegiance. Remember the outrage by Republicans when a Democrat did this? pic.twitter.com/LaAYLHcicm
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 11, 2020
And Trump claimed that Joe Biden is taking performance enhancing drugs.
"I think there's probably, possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear." — during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/RVWJMqPNhn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020
Trump is becoming a death cult. It’s only a matter of time before he orders them to drink the Kool Aid.
We aren’t that lucky.
I know.
eh, I’d be OK if he did, quite frankly.
fewer of his sycophantic deplorables on this earth is fine with me.
It’s a giant murder-suicide event and it’s beyond comprehension.
As for the drugs accusation, we all know he projects.
Maybe we’ll get lucky & lose a few hundred drumpo fans.
The sad part is they’ll go back home and spread it to everyone they come in contact with.
Last time Dump held an indoor rally, Hermain Cain died. Wonder who this one will take out.
I have given up hoping that this will matter. I mean all of us who are outraged already hate the man. And if anyone was on the fence about him, his entire presidency has been one heinous, treasonous act after another, so if they haven’t hit their final straw with him, this isn’t going to be it.
Also, this isn’t the first time he’s accused Biden of taking drugs. The first time I heard him say it was several weeks ago. Of course Trump will also magnanimously submit to a drug test.
Trump was in Michigan last week and held a rally in a large airplane hanger. I would count that as being inside as well. 5500 people attended with masks being handed out at the door but most people didn’t bother putting the masks on
This stupid POS. I hate him soooo much. 😡
Can’t the State of Nevada slap fines or shut down the venues allowing these super spreader Klan rallies to happen?
why can’t the state of nevada and it’s governor enforce the rules? why is he able to hold a rally inside that no one could? it’s beyond reprehensible.
Exactly. Who approved the permits for this event? Who allowed all these employees to set up and break down the event? It’s easy to pass the blame after the fact. How about these events never get greenlit to begin with?
Because we’re the kind of country that enables criminals with money and titles. I’ll never recover from this and will spit on my country at every turn. Our ‘voted for’ government has failed us so spectacularly, they have lost my allegiance. They have lost my respect. They have pushed me so far to the brink of insanity that apathy has taken over simply to breathe normally. I’ll vote. Again. But I have no expectations. No hope. No faith. No love. The tenets I raised my children under no longer exist because they have been scorched by the very people they revered and held to task and standard. I. Have. Checked. Out.
I wondered that myself – can’t the health department and fire department shut it down? Lock the doors!
Urgh. So he refuses to make the full pledge of allegiance, and Melania doesn’t even attempt it?
Wake up, America. He just wants to make Trump great again, and to hell with the rest of you.
Plus, holding a rally when hundreds of thousands of you have died, and more to come, and with the fires and hurricanes raging across your country? Anyone voting Republican in November should be taken out back and shot.
This is why we Americans are not allowed to in many countries right now (not that I want to travel at this point) – because of the high COVID rates due to this type of stupidity.
VOTE, VOTE, VOTE like your life depends on it because IT DOES!
Something that must be noted about the BLM protests: I’ve attended several, and virtually EVERYONE was wearing a mask each time. People have generally been looking out for each other. For example, my 79-year-old dad came along on a particularly hot day, when most of us needed to pull our masks aside occasionally for fresh air, and everyone around him was meticulous about turning away. Everyone made sure that older or vulnerable people were given plenty of space. These measures seem to have worked, because I don’t think there was an appreciable uptick in COVID cases, at least in NYC, that could be traced to the protests. In fact, just about the only time I saw someone maskless for any extended period of time was when a cop actually pulled a protester’s mask down so he could give him a full-face of pepper spray.
You are correct, there weren’t any big upticks reported after protests. We had one in my little town and everyone wore a mask, it was outside, and I was very carefully to stay about 10 feet away from anyone else. Marching or standing outside with a mask on is VASTLY safer than being packed into an indoor space, no masks, and everyone frothing at the mouth for their dictator.
Has anyone seen ads for, “actors”. Rex Chapman published a Craigslist ad from Ohio, “Actor’s wanted, $12.00 ph, $14.00 ph if Maga Hat and T shirt worn. Dummy ad or not? Keep in mind Drumpf runs a reality show complete with make-up, sound effects, editing, photo shopped events. The front row group behind Drumpf was paid $50.00 per person in past events.
If these morons only ever hung out with one another, I’d say, “Go for it. Infect yourselves. As quickly as possible. As widely as possible.” But they have jobs to go to, children to look after, parents to visit. They go to supermarkets, the pharmacy, the doctors, school, universities, churches… One person with the virus can potentially infect hundreds of other people in a week. What is wrong with these people?
My daughter always gets me a Father’s Day gift, saying I deserve one, as her father died when she was only 9, and I gadthree kids to raise. This year, she got me a super-dooper-deluxe Bluetooth speaker. I have spent the last week with all (and I mean ALL) my Bad Religion music on shuffle. I’d let that slide when I contracted a rare virus and lost the hearing in one ear. They are my all-time favourite band – celebrating 40 years. They are the poetry of life, wrapped in a DIY punk cover. Music released one, two three decades ago, is even more relevant today. More important today. More urgent today. Screaming out to be heard and heeded today. On one hand, I marvel at it all, on the other hand, watching what’s happening in your country especially, I despair. Trump has brought to the world an infection that’s as vile as COVID-19.