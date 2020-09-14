Donald Trump held an indoor Nazi rally in Nevada with hundreds of maskless people

Embed from Getty Images

I always feel that pit at the bottom of my stomach whenever I look at the crowds (however big or small) for Donald Trump’s Nazi rallies. It’s always been disturbing to see how many people like him. But during the pandemic, those photos of his Nazi rallies are particularly upsetting. Hardly any Trumper wears a mask, they still pack into areas like sardines, and I just feel like every Trump rally is simply a super-spreader event at this point. On Sunday, Trump held an indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada (Nevada is a swing state). This was his first indoor rally in months – all of his Nazi rallies recently had been open air affairs. Trumpers gathered indoors to hear Bigly speak. Nevada’s governor Steve Sisolak was MAD.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak slammed President Donald Trump Sunday night for violating state rules by holding a 2020 campaign rally indoors with thousands of people. In a lengthy thread on Twitter, the Democratic governor said that Trump “is knowingly packing thousands into an indoor venue to hold a political rally” and has “forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.” “This is an insult to every Nevadan who has followed the directives, made sacrifices, and put their neighbors before themselves,” Sisolak said. “It’s also a direct threat to all of the recent progress we’ve made and could potentially set us back.” The governor said of Trump, “As usual, he doesn’t believe the rules apply to him” and accused the president of “reckless and selfish actions.” Trump held his first indoor rally in months in Henderson, Nevada. Aides said that every attendee would have their temperature checked before entering the venue and would be provided with a mask that they were encouraged to wear. They also had access to hand sanitizer. However, like the president’s recent rallies, most supporters were not wearing face coverings. Henderson authorities said in a statement late Sunday that officials warned the event organizer in writing and verbally that they must obey the governor’s directives, which include not gathering in groups larger than 50 people, wearing face coverings and social distancing. In response to criticism the campaign received for holding the indoor rally, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign 2020 communications director, said in a statement, “If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the president of the United States.”

[From NBC News]

I find it disgusting that this is the Republican line, that if Black Lives Matter protesters can protest in the street, then it’s completely fine for Nazis to gather maskless at Trump rallies. They’ve all been making that argument like they think they’re making a good point. BLM protesters are on the street because cops are murdering them. Maskless Nazis just want to “own the libs.” Anyway, I’m sure we’re going to see more super-spreader events in the final SEVEN WEEKS before the election. My God this month is flying by.

A few more things – Trump doesn’t know the pledge of allegiance.

BREAKING: Trump apparently refuses to say “under god,” during the Pledge of Allegiance. Remember the outrage by Republicans when a Democrat did this? pic.twitter.com/LaAYLHcicm — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 11, 2020

And Trump claimed that Joe Biden is taking performance enhancing drugs.

"I think there's probably, possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear." — during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/RVWJMqPNhn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

