Prince Philip didn’t want to go to Balmoral, wants to live separately from the Queen

For a solid week, royal reporters have been talking about how the Queen and Prince Philip are cutting their Balmoral holiday “short” and how they’ll be returning to separate residences when that happens. It’s a little bit tricky actually – the palace people moved Philip from Wood Farm (in Sandringham) to Windsor Castle at the start of the pandemic, mostly as a cost-cutting measure, so guards could create a “bubble” around both of them together. That was the most time they’d spent together in years. Then they traveled to Balmoral together, and now they’re cutting the vacation short. The original plan was for the Queen to return to Windsor Castle, then commute to Buckingham Palace occasionally this fall, to do some events. The plan was for Philip to return to Wood Farm:
After isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic since March, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will soon head to different royal residences. Later this month, the royal couple will depart Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where they typically spend their summer break, to “spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate” in Norfolk, a palace spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday. They added that it’s the Queen’s “intention” to return to Windsor Castle in October, visiting Buckingham Palace in London for “selected audiences and engagements.”
When the monarch, 94, returns to Windsor, where the couple spent much of the spring and summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Philip will stay in Sandringham at Wood Farm. The 99-year-old royal, who retired from public life in August 2017 after 64 years of service, spends most of his time at the estate located about 100 miles north of London in Norfolk while the Queen carries out her royal duties in London.
Despite their separation, the staff is said to be creating a special bubble so the Queen and Prince Philip can safely visit each other in the coming months. Wood Farm is a five-bedroom home that has been Philip’s main residence since his retirement.
“It is certainly true that Wood Farm is the one royal home where the Queen feels she can escape from the pressures of monarchy and being under the spotlight,” Richard Kay wrote in The Daily Mail. “There are far fewer of the rituals that govern her life: Philip has seen to that. The staff, for example, do not always have to wear royal livery — and it is the one residence where the Queen is likely to be seen in the kitchen.”
I mean… it sounds like Liz and Phil feel like they’ve spent enough time together and they’re sick of each other (to the point where she’s cutting out on the Balmoral holiday) and that Philip desperately wants to go back to Wood Farm. Unfortunately, the original plan had to be scrapped, because there are not enough security people to create two bubbles:
Prince Philip will join the Queen at Windsor Castle because the Royals do not have enough staff for them to live apart, The Sun understands. The Queen, 94, and Duke of Edinburgh, 99, arrive at Sandringham on Monday for a two-week break before a return to “HMS Bubble” at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip wanted to stay at Sandringham but there are too few royal staff to create two bubbles 130-miles apart, insiders revealed.
Instead, they are said to be staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate as a “compromise” before returning together to Windsor.
A source said: “Philip didn’t want to go to Balmoral and doesn’t want to go to Windsor. But there is not enough staff to make two bubbles so he is being made to go. It makes far more sense to keep them together.”
The Duke usually lives at Wood Farm cottage when the Queen is working at Windsor. HMS Bubble requires 24 staff working in two teams of 12 on ‘three weeks on and three weeks off’ with a further week in quarantine. The Queen and Duke spent six months together due to lockdown – one of the longest periods during their 72-year marriage. And have privately vowed to try and spend more time together.
All of this is dripping with such old-fart bitterness, I love it. I mean, I feel like a 99-year-old man should get to just stay wherever he wants too. It’s not like he needs 20 people around him anyway. The fact that the Queen thought it would be a brilliant idea to go to Balmoral like usual, then try to force Philip to stay in the Sandringham main house with her… I mean, this is the year to break those ancient habits, especially when Philip is being constantly forced to move away from the quiet life he wanted on Wood Farm. Something tells me that Liz and Phil have not been getting along at all during the pandemic too.
Petty Betty flexing on a 99 year old man. Let him go to Wood Farm and spend his remaining time with Penny. The Queen has Angela Kelly to keep her company.
He’s almost 100 years old. Let him live where/how he wants.
He’s probably fed up with the entire family at this point.
How can these people not die of boredom?
Because they’re a century old? What hot spots generally cater to the elderly? Whether we like the idea of a monarchy or think that personally they’re awful people-they’ve both put in a ton of service. He’s entitled to just being at home at this point in his life.
Her Grumpiness in aqua, above, probably explains Phillip’s choice.
If I were 99, I would want to be left alone to do as I please and not have to listen to anyone’s lip service. And I am sure Liz has given plenty of lip service to him in the past. I am not a Phillip fan AT ALL, but I too would want to be left alone. And he has been portrayed as the one who enforces and keeps the family in line, I am sure he’s over everything by now.
Let the man live wherever he wants. I don’t understand why these people need 20 odd people to do what? Security? But they live in (what I assume) castles and homes that are pretty secure. I just don’t understand the need for that many bodyguards or whatever
He should be able to live out the final months/year or so of his life however he wants
And how many people actually need to be in the ‘bubble’ and coming into close contact with him? A few nurses on rotation? Someone to help him move around and dress, etc.?
If the Queen is keeping Philip by her side like this, I don’t think it’s for merely creating a safety bubble. I think she’s been advised the end is coming for him. The pandemic makes for a good excuse to keep things upbeat but his health has been on the decline for awhile. They could have the staff for Philip at Wood Farm. Recession or no, they would make it work it could with the staff. I think the shift and change is because he’s leaving for sunnier pastures soon.
The man is 99. They probably spend almost everyday going over his funeral plan because he can die any moment. But it is possible she wants to spend her husband’s last moments by his side but Philip (who is probably tired of it all at this point) wants to just live in peace away from the circumstance and pomp
If Philip, for example, is having difficulty with walking or balance, Wood Farm may not be the most accessible or safe place for him. Wood Farm is 2 floors. All bedrooms and living spaces are on the second floor. The first floor is like a museum. If Philip were receiving needed treatment for end of life, Windsor may be better suited. I doubt Elizabeth and Philip’s marriage is sunshine and roses and the happiness the media makes it out to be. However, I think this is less about their marriage and more about his health.
To your point, I recall Sandringham has typically been used for royal medical convalescence and for medical procedures so I would think it would be a matter of just moving him over to Sandringham from Wood Farm if they really needed to.
I do agree mostly but he’s been living at Wood Farm since his retirement. I think they probably have converted it into a 24 hour carehome for him and might even have an ambulance on standby. I just don’t think they would move a man in his late 90s into a house that isn’t sufficiently equipped for his needs.
Historically, Philip is stubborn as a mule and he’s 99. They might have wanted to turn it into a care home and he told them not to touch a damn thing. These aren’t normal people. Philip is the type of person to value the artifacts in his house more than his life. I could see Philip not wanting things moved around so it can remain the museum and home he’s used to. That’s been his regular home since the late 1960s.
I’m surprised they’re openly talking about the two living apart and that it’s been that way for years??
He misses his lady friend, let him go. The queen can pay for whatever staff he needs.
There’s been a lot of propaganda about how the Queen loves to visit Philip at Wood Farm. What I think they mean is she likes to pop in and make it awkward for him and the Marchioness.
Liz and Phil are essentially divorced. It’s clear that Phil has left royal life but the Queen and the courtiers insist on pushing this image of the old happily married couple.
Cmon, how big are these places? It’s not like they’re trying to avoid each other in a studio apartment.
I agree with you. I live in a small one befroom condo that I own but I would love to have another bedroom that I could escape to occassionally. I retired last year, thank goodness because I could have never been able to work from home. To have all the space these people have is is unimanigble.
But their Marriage Was SOOO PERRREFECTTTT.
They’re both old. Elizabeth needs to get on with the transition and formally hand over the reins to Charles. They’re all terrified of any change, terrified that any good will the monarchy possesses rests with the Queen, but she is not going to live forever, or even much longer than a few years.
I think if the pandemic goes past her 95th birthday, she will.
I really hope so. I sort of feel like it’s ridiculous at this point that she’s still got such a deathgrip on her position. I know she made a vow, but come on Liz, you’ve fulfilled your duty in spades. She needs to turn it over to Charles.
OK, here’s my theory:
He’s terminally ill. This is why they cut short their time at Balmoral. He wants to return to Wood Farm and she’s coming with him.
The announcement said they (or was is “she”?) will return to Windsor in October but that this was subject to change.
So, he is going to Wood Farm to die.
If six months is some of the longest time they’ve spent together in their marriage, then they must have been living apart from the beginning.
I know she’s a mean old woman but I still feel for her. She’s in the twilight of her life and still dealing with a no good husband whom she gave everything to. Guess that’s marriage.
“still dealing with a no good husband whom she gave everything to” I’m not trying to be rude but um… what exactly is this “gave everything to”? Have I missed something?
These people have lived a very privileged life, both of them. Yeah, they did their so called duty to country, but in exchange for what amounts to little output, they have received so much in return. It really annoys me to think about how much they’ve been given and how little others who have given so much more have. That’s all I got when thinking of Elizabeth and her whole family these days.
I’m trying to think how much staff would be minimum at Wood Farm for just Philip. A chef or cook, kitchen maid, housekeeper, maid, valet, gardener, someone to take care of livestock and cars (evidently he still does that carriage races thing) and security. That’s pretty bare bones. Figuring on they have time off and others come in and quarantining it does add up.
They are for all intents and purposes, separated. I wondered why they were together in the pandemic and it’s interesting to learn it was a cost covering measure. Philip wants to be with Penny Braithwaite and the Queen apparently tolerates this relationship and has for years.
Is Willileaks now reduced to squealing on his Grandma and Grandpa’s marital woes to the Sun?