Chris Evans ‘accidentally’ leaked some of his private photos during an Instagram Live

A strange thing happened on Saturday: during an Instagram Live session, Chris Evans accidentally revealed the saved photos on the camera roll on his phone. I have no idea how quickly the session was taken down, but for several hours, the camera roll photos were appearing all over the internet. Included on the camera roll: a meme of Chris’s face with “Guard That P-ssy,” which he apparently saved for some reason. In addition to that, there was a photo of a dong. No one knows if it was Chris’s member or not, but to that I ask: why would he have saved photos of someone else’s lobstah roll?
Anyway, that’s why I was in Twitter jail for most of Sunday, because I merely reposted the camera roll which Chris Evans POSTED HIMSELF. I am very sorry to those people I offended. Turns out, that became the bigger story: no one cared if Chris is guarding that p-ssy because people are too concerned about guarding that peen. Chris’s fans flooded social media to share wholesome content of Chris, his dog Dodger and on and on. While it’s clear that the whole thing was an accident and the photos got taken down quickly, it’s also clear that Chris had nothing to worry about – all of his fans rushed to defend him and of course his image won’t take any kind of hit. It’s also notable to me that Chris hasn’t said one word about it, but his brother and his friends are joking about it.
Was off social media for the day yesterday.
So.
What’d I miss?
— Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020
.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020
I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll!
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020
Ohhh that’s why he was trending during the weekend! I was so confused as to why fans were suddenly making chris evans peen memes on twitter lmao
So sad I was too late to see the pictures 😊
Fun aside, this must have been bad for his anxiety issues. I hope he is okay.
But I do want to point out the double standard is people’s responses. Jennifer Lawrence was victim blamed when hers was leaked illegally. Chris is coddled and joked about.
I believe the difference is hers were hacked and posted; he posted his own
I think some of the reason fans flooded Twitter with Dodger and focused on the non-peen joke was that they know about his anxiety issues and felt bad for him.
I feel like there’s been something of a sea change about leaked nudes even in the years since J.Law’s were leaked and part of that (I think) was realizing that so many of them were being stolen off people’s secure drives. Ironically, Chris was *definitely* at more “fault” for his leak than J.Law or most of the women who were targetted in those hacks.
I guess I’d say that I’m happy people responded this way and I just hope they keep doing it with whomever it is next (if that makes sense). It wasn’t a terrible strategy all told.
I feel badly for Evans and I definitely think he was embarrassed and I didn’t look at the pic because it felt wrong to, even tho it was hard because if there’s one d*ck I want to see it’s that one, I can tell you that. OTOH, what’s a pic of it really going to do for me? If he wants to bring it around, I’m in, LOL.
BUT…I don’t believe there was any sea change. If a woman’s nudes are leaked against her will this week, fans will not run to protect her. The same thing that happened to Jlaw will happen again.
It’s misogyny and female exploitation. This does not mean I wanted to see Evans treated that way, it means I want to see women treated as Evans was. But I’m not holding my breath.
Wait, update to say if there’s 2 d*cks I want to see it’s that one and also Jason Momoa’s.
All of this. Kat Dennings had the best celebrity take on this.
That’s true. While I feel bad for him (he is my favourite Chris) and I’m happy many people did coddle him, I’m just sad that we cannot do the same for women, too. Especially since these women had their privacy violated. Society is really harsh to women
I saw “America’s Dick” trending for a while because of this and yes, I’m a total patriot.
He seems to be trying to reinvent as a serious actor lately, so I doubt it was intentional. There’s no way he wanted to be trending for this reason. It is something though that with everything celebrities know about hacking and nudes, they still take those photos and send them out.
I don’t understand why he didn’t just upload the video onto ig from his camera roll…..why screen record and not even watch it back to see where it cuts off? I thought he was young enough to understand tech and stuff but maybe not? oh well, hopefully he isn’t too mortified.
I had a similar situation once. My phone got stuck in a way that my finger was faster and it for a second uploaded a photo I didn’t want to publish, being private and all. I was lucky enough to draw my fast finger deleting it. But it was a total panic for mere seconds. It’s a horrible feeling. However, as I worked in production I did everything even social media and once won a battle with IG for pulling down an art photograph that “was revealing”. It’s insane how fast they block and take down photos but don’t do the same with the stories, live must be even trickier. When it’s a post and for e.g. someone has a new account or less than 300 followers they will shut it all down immediately. When you think about how many illustration pr0n sites are out there, and so many half naked people… you realise that their algorithms don’t work. And actually if they are based on the number of followers and amount of photos (making something legit) I’m surprised they wouldn’t protect people who have loads even if part of an IG Live session. Sorry for the super long post I just wonder what triggers their algorithms.
He literally joined IG last month. So he is in fact new to it.
I feel bad for him. I doubt he did it on purpose. I just wish social media would “protect” women as well when it happens to them, and not only when it happens to a privileged male like Evans.
I’m mortified by the idea of a d**k pic, so I’m glad I didn’t accidentally see it. Evans is my fav Chris. I still don’t understand why men take these pics. I have yet to meet a woman that wants to receive it.
Well, nice to meet you! There are plenty of us out there who enjoy pics like that from men that we love and/or lust after, but the hitch is that he has to know it’s a welcomed gesture. No unsolicited pics of that nature from anyone! But I’ve definitely requested (and received) such pics from my husband, and he’s requested (and received) the lady equivalent from me.
However, I have no intention of looking for the Chris pics. He didn’t intend for those to be out there, and I don’t want to look at anyone’s intimate photos if they don’t want me to.
He’s supposed to be on Tamron Hall tomorrow to promote his website. Wonder if he still does it.
I didn’t look for the pics, but I did love the responses. Very positive, supportive, and you can never have too many pictures of Dodger. And, yes, like everyone else here, I noted how different the response was when pics are leaked of female celebs.
Doubt he’d get this sympathetic response if he were black.
This is too good!!! Thank you, Kaiser.
I do feel bad for him and it was nice of people to support him. He has anxiety, just lost a friend, 2020 is happening, etc. Its a rough time for mental health right now.
I do wonder if a female celeb would get the same support. When those nudes of lots of celebs were hacked and leaked a few years ago, the women were shamed for even having nudes of their phones. They were called sluts and vain and told that they shouldn’t have nudes to begin with. Very few people questioned why Chris had a dick pic.
I saw the photo. I was impressed. I DO find it interesting how so many people came to his defense – which is great. But it’s interesting how when famous women have been hacked and their privacy violated they are blamed for it. Chris accidentally shared the photo HIMSELF and everyone was worried about his anxiety and mental health. Wish people kept that energy for women whose nudes are leaked
+111111111111111111111 to infinity
I may or may not have seen the ´thing’ … Nice is all I’m going to say and thank you for the ongoing CE fantasy Honestly, I had a lot of fun with all the jokes and memes on Twitter – that was an unexpected distraction over the weekend ! And in all seriousness, seeing everyone showing their support and stans flooding the timelines with Chris Evans wholesomeness was heartwarming. As a woman, I 100% agree with everyone here and I hope this kind of support will also happen if a celebrity woman experiences this kind of incident !
Still wondering who that pic was meant for… And let’s not start on the « Guard that… » meme/picture… he’s got the weirdest camera roll ! Love the guy, but still laughing at how he ended up sharing this on Instagram !
I feel bad for him, that had to be embarrassing. But I’m in agreement that he’s being treated pretty kindly for this, as a popular white male actor. Women and people of color are not treated the same, even when they are hacked.
That’s true, but it’s also true that our culture will laugh this off b/c he’s a guy, but a woman would be judged harshly for this by men AND women. Also, this isn’t likely to be used against him in everything from public opinion to perhaps even job offers the way it would for women.
It would be nice if one day we reach a place of gender equity where nudity isn’t weaponized against women. He’s a white dude–this won’t hurt him one bit. Not to say that white dudes can’t be hurt by stuff, but this white dude ain’t gonna be hurt by this.
I was thinking it could hurt him if he wants to go into politics down the road, which for some reason I don’t think is out of the question….but then I thought, post-trump could anything ever matter again? And I doubt it. For men. I doubt it.
@ Ianne. Also, the photo of Evans disappeared quickly while the ones of Jennifer Lawrence were up forever and probably still out there.
@FHMOM,
It’s out there. I’m not ashamed to say that I looked for it and found it with very little effort. Nothing on the internet dies.
Also, I don’t feel much about it. *He* posted it, possibly accidentally, but he still posted it. He was not hacked, it was not illegal and therefore, his privacy has not been violated.
I’m way more offended by the Guard That P***y meme on his phone. Penises are just body parts while he revealed himself to be a true frat bro.