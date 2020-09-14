Brad Pitt’s girlfriend’s husband still carries Chateau Miraval wine at his restaurant

I’m still so curious about how Brad Pitt and his team came up with the idea to roll out Nico Mary (Nicole Poturalski) without doing any research on her. Just a cursory background check would be enough to learn that she’s married to a 68-year-old named Roland Mary and they have a son together. Brad even knows Roland Mary, and Brad has been to Roland Mary’s restaurant in Berlin. Hell, maybe Brad did know all of it and he was fine with doing a “girlfriend rollout” with a married woman. But that’s not the way it looked as it was happening, especially since Brad sent Nico back to Germany just days after she arrived at the Chateau Miraval. Anyway, now there is this dreadfully uncool Bermuda Triangle between Brad, Nico and Nico’s husband. Roland Mary seems to be handling everything in stride though, and he even sells the Miraval wine at his restaurant:

Leave it to Brad Pitt to get the girl — and the wine sales. Amid reports that Pitt’s new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, is in an “open marriage” with German restauranteur Roland Mary, it has also been revealed that his Berlin hot spot Borchardt serves the actor’s wine.

According to recent photos taken of the menu, Borchardt has begun to offer Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s Château Miraval Rosé Provence. “For lunch we offer you this exceptional wine by the glas,” the menu reads.

Page Six confirmed last month that Pitt, 56, has been dating the 27-year-old model after they were spotted jetting off on vacation to the South of France together. It was later revealed that Poturalski has been married to Mary, 68, for eight years and share a 7-year-old son.

“They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage,’” a source told Daily Mail, adding, “He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.”

[From Page Six]

For what it’s worth, most wine connoisseurs seem to think that the Château Miraval Rosé is good stuff. It’s a quality label and I would assume that many high-end restaurants throughout Europe probably carry it. But yeah… it really does seem like Nico likes a certain kind of man (old, rich) and so there we go. At least Roland Mary isn’t jealous and at least he’s not making a big thing about it.

nico001

Oh Hi… #forgirlsbygirls

Photos courtesy of WENN, Nico’s Instagram.

31 Responses to “Brad Pitt’s girlfriend’s husband still carries Chateau Miraval wine at his restaurant”

  1. Sierra says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:07 am

    The pr gift that keeps giving. No matter how much Brad and his team try, this cannot be turned into good pr.

    He is having an affair with a married 27 year old insta model. He came across as a vicious and mean old man when he took Nicole to the family chateau on the supposed anniversary. He came across as a father who didn’t give a second thought about how the children would feel about this. He came across as a man who sleeps with a friend’s wife.

    If this is what takes away Brad’s golden boy image so I say well done Nicole. Go for the full 15 minutes of fame and take Brad to the cleaners in the public eye.

    Reply
  2. Enis says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:14 am

    If Nico and her husband are truly practicing ethical non-monogamy, then there should be no hard feelings.

    Also, if they are, Pitt is not having an affair with her. That is how it works in these relationships. The husband is aware and consents.

    That being said Pitt has the emotional maturity of a mayfly and wouldn’t know ethical relationships if they smacked him in the face.

    Reply
  3. LaraW” says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:22 am

    If the stories about her husband introducing her to Pitt are true, I think it’s a set up on both the husband and Nico’s ends. What do they have to lose? It’s free publicity for them both in their various ambitions/endeavors. Would not be surprised if Brad just assumed Nico was the daughter and Roland didn’t do anything to correct any misconceptions.

    Reply
    • Godwina says:
      September 14, 2020 at 9:02 am

      Exactly. It’s a brilliant tactic during Covid when so many are still restaurant-shy (and wine sales have also dropped re commercial sector, if not home consumption). This could very well have been the desired “rollout” all along.

      Reply
  4. VS says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Her husband is 68; wow at least she going younger……..her life, her choice!

    Reply
  5. BeyondTheFringe says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:33 am

    All this “Angelina-look alike” talk is bunk if you ask me. She reminds me if Melania, full stop. Has the charisma of Melania as well—being that of a soggy cabbage.

    Reply
  6. Thanks says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:38 am

    The plot keeps getting thicker and thicker.

    Reply
  7. Snowslow says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:42 am

    I really want to find this hilarious but I just find it tedious. Her husband is probably into swinging or married her to “help her career with benefits”, and Pitt wanted a casual fling with an uncomplicated young woman. He got caught doing what most male stars do.
    Snooze.

    Reply
  8. Toniko says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:45 am

    That pic in blue ensemble(?) is horrible. That pose, gurrl. She’s bad even for insta standards.. what modelling career?!

    Reply
  9. Say what says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:45 am

    ROTFL. That’s all I got. Poor kids. It’s sadly hilarious. But I blame him for being an spiteful azzhole trying to hurt Angie and look what happened. I think he leaked her name

    FYI: Brad is in the news scandal about a 27 yr old married woman.
    Angelina in the news writing forewords to books and opeds to Time Magazine. Also making donations to 2 boys trying to help people in need.
    Case closed I don’t see the arguments

    Reply
  10. Marla says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Does she do anything else besides hook up with rich old men and incessantly post the plainest, most basic selfies?! Like those aren’t even good selfies geez. This was an entertaining train wreck at first but this girl is as dull as a dishwater. Really Brad, have some standards if you’re going to flaunt your sleazy hookups

    Reply
  11. ce says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:22 am

    Just here to point out that if God forbid the tables were turned and parent-of-6 Angelina’s new, younger boyfriend had a wife, the stories would be HOMEWRECKER AGAIN but uh… not for Brad

    Reply
  12. Alarmjaguar says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Ugh, this is all so sordid and depressing. That quotation — “Leave it to Brad Pitt to get the girl — and the wine sales”– gross. And those pictures just depress the crap out of me. She doesn’t look like she’s having fun; it looks like a desperate effort to look like what she thinks men will find sexy (and maybe even doing what men tell her to do). They just make me uncomfortable. Brad Pitt is a horrible person and deserves all this bad press, but I just get the sense that her life is not great.

    Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      September 14, 2020 at 9:38 am

      I should add that this is not a critique of Celebitchy’s coverage, just that wealthy and powerful men are celebrated for this crap by other outlets and it is gross.

      Reply
  13. AnnaKist says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:42 am

    She looks nice in that shade of blue, but in my opinion she and Pitt … No, I’m tryimg to be more charitable towards certain people, so I’m zipping my lips. Yes. She looks nice in blue.

    Reply
  14. Fatima says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:43 am

    All parties involved are adults i don’t see anything wrong if people want to have an open marriage. And if her preference is old rich men, nothing wrong with that as well.

    Reply
  15. Intheknow says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:56 am

    I am tired of WhatsHerLips already. She is not even bargain basement Angie. Angie’s body had shape, WhatsHerLips looks boyish. Angie had and has character to go with her ethereal beauty. Angie oozed sex appeal without trying, what ever WhatsHerLips is oozing, I don’t want to know and Sad Brad can have it

    Reply
  16. Sof says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:03 am

    So after he took his new girlfriend to Miraval, the company released a new limited editon wine guys. What are the odds!!
    To me he came across as a desperate B (or even C!) -lister trying to promote his product.
    C’mon, he doesn’t need this kind of stunt to get people talking about him. Or does he?

    Reply

