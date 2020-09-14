‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #66: Tiddles was real but Taylor used Tom



Intro: Minutes 0 to 2:30

We’ll be back next week but are taking the last week of September off and won’t have a podcast on September 27th. Chandra got a flu shot. Her arm really hurts now but she knows flu shots work. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 2:30 to 15:45

Since we took last week off, the news broke that the Sussexes got a development deal with Netflix, thought to be worth around $100 million although that’s just speculation. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings gushed about them and said that he’s so excited for that deal. You can tell that they’re modeling themselves after the Obamas and that they’re going to be creating similar content to the Obamas. If they are in front of the camera it will be documentary-style.

Minute 4:15: Harry and Meghan paid off the $3.1 million spent for the renovations of Frogmore cottage. How run down was the cottage if it cost over $3 million to renovate it? Despite the fact that they paid it off, royal commentator Richard Kay wrote a snide article in the DM bringing up some old resentment about Harry and Meghan keeping details about Archie’s birth and christening private. He also made it sound bad somehow that Harry and Meghan paid off the renovations and like there’s mystery around it.

There’s so much undue criticism of Harry and Meghan. Chandra wrote an article titled The Mail is sure that the Sussexes’ Netflix deal is horrible, but they can’t figure out why, which summed it up so well. That was the DM’s first response to that story.

Minute 8:00: Royal biographer Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince in 2018, told The Daily Mail: “This is the biggest exploitation of the Royal Family that has been in our lifetime. I think this was plotted right from the beginning, before the wedding even. Meghan has used the Royal Family…” Of course this wasn’t Meghan’s plan.

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair wrote an article about Frogmore Cottage describing dust covers over the furniture and expensive art, as if that’s a bad thing. We wonder if they’re just going to leave it like that, which would be their prerogative. The Queen could technically take Frogmore Cottage away from them as it’s a crown property. She probably won’t after they paid for the renovations.

Minute 10:30: Now there are calls from a Tory MP named Henry Smith (along with Piers Morgan of course) to strip the Sussexes of their titles. This can’t be something anyone is considering seriously.

Minute 11:30: In May, Tatler ran a shady cover story about Duchess Kate titled Catherine The Great, which we’ve talked about quite a bit on the podcast. Newsweek found that the palace never sued Tatler or issued a formal complaint about it but that there was a paragraph removed from the article online. That was about Rose Hanbury’s rumored affair with William and the Turnip Toffs. Either Prince William didn’t want the public reminded of his affair or Tatler didn’t want to reveal their source. All the shady details about Kate stayed in the article.

Brad Pitt: Minutes 15:45 to 21:30

Brad Pitt, 56, is dating a 27 year-old German model named Nicole (Poturalski) Mary whom he rolled out in the celebrity press like he was super proud to be with a millennial wannabe Instagram influencer. We have heard that she’s in an open marriage with a 68 year-old restaurateur with whom she has a child. That guy is supposedly the one who introduced her to Pitt! Pitt’s people clearly didn’t do their research on her. She’s following fan accounts comparing her to Angelina Jolie and keeps posting selfies. The whole thing is a PR disaster and it looks like their trip to the Chateau Miraval on Pitt and Jolie’s former anniversary was cut short anyway.

Brad’s side is trying to paint Angelina as jealous, all while the judge in their divorce case is being accused of having ties to Brad’s lawyers. Brad clearly thought this girlfriend rollout would make him look like a stud, but it absolutely does not. Of course they’re now saying it’s casual and the “Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day.” I play a segment from Zoom where Karen and Zakia talk about Brad’s bad PR game.

Chandra notes that the whole thing is very old media and that it’s lame that he’s still leaking stuff to Page Six. She has a lot of respect for Nico’s hustle.

Tiddles was Real: Minutes 21:30 to 25

I play a segment from Zoom where Rhiannon said that Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston didn’t have a real relationship. Ameerah and I disagree. Courtney says he’s a sweet earnest man and remembers when he quoted Shakespeare to ducks. (That interview was in 2013, Tom and Taylor got together in 2016.) Amber mentions that the song “Getaway Car” is about how Taylor used Tom to get out of her relationship with Calvin Harris.

Chandra and I agree that Tiddles was real and that Tom cared about Taylor. We think she used him though. He was really screwed up from that for a while. I remember Tom’s underwear photos in W mag and Chandra mentions Tom’s GQ interview where he dumped out his purse about his relationship with Taylor. She mentions that Tom is now dating his former costar, Zawe Ashton and that they’re living together in Atlanta.

User Feedback: Minute 25:00 to 25:30

Thanks Darla and wildwaffles for your nice comments about our new signoff.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 25:30 to 30

Chandra’s comments of the week are from lascivious chicken and ce on the post about Trump spending $800 million on his campaign already.

My comment of the week is from eezer on the post about Kerri Walsh Jennings being an anti-masker.

