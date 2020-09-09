Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings thinks it’s her constitutional right to go maskless

For three consecutive Olympic games, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor were the GOATs of beach volleyball. They won gold medals in Athens, Beijing and London. After London, Misty retired and Kerri continued playing with a new partner, April Ross, and they won bronze at the Rio Olympics. Kerri has sponsors and she earns millions, I’m sure, and I’m bringing that up because I have to wonder if her bank account is about to take a massive hit. If I’m being honest, she always gave off that ultra-earnest churchy vibe, but I had no idea that she was, like, a full-blown hyper-conservative Mask Conspiracist. She posted a lengthy message on her Instagram on Labor Day. I won’t post the entire thing, but she starts off apologizing for what she’s about to say and claims that she’s only saying this because “I am wanting to be a light, an encourager of the strength + resilience within each of us and I aspire to be someone whom empowers others to take ownership of all sides of their lives.” Oh, no. Whom empowers, y’all.

Here we go ….I had a little exercise in being brave yesterday & I’m still a bit edgy about it. I went shopping without a mask on & this is why … I read a quote the other day that shook me – - THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT’S BEEN CONSENTED TO. This statement woke me up & the truth of it has had me obsessing on the matter of how I can mindfully & compassionately stand up for my rights & for the freedoms our constitution has granted us all WITHOUT being reckless or putting anyone else in danger. We are all endlessly complaining about the restrictive & arbitrarily selective rules that we are being strongly “suggested” to follow & yet we are all consenting; Not much of a fight, just a lot of complaining & strongly disagreeing with this manipulation, but we keep consenting. It’s maddening. It has crushed our society, people’s livelihoods, our children’s spirits, & the fabric of our world. We have become a country & a world estranged from each other & it is more deeply unhealthy than any virus could ever be. I know people are getting sick & many have gone to Heaven. I have lived through a lot of loss in my family, in my life. I cherish life. I would never downplay the impact of a single loss of life. That is it’s own conversation & my heart goes out to all those suffering poor health, the loss of a loved one and the fear that the reaction to & media coverage of COVID-19 has created in your days.

[From Kerri’s Instagram]

I just… my God: “how I can mindfully & compassionately stand up for my rights & for the freedoms our constitution has granted us all WITHOUT being reckless or putting anyone else in danger.” You could just wear a mask. That’s all it would take to compassionately and mindfully stand up for your rights and the rights of others. It really is that simple, you absolute unhinged, selfish a–hole. You are not being drafted into a f–king war you don’t believe in politically, you are being asked to wear a mask and to put public safety ahead of your own narrow, daft, unscientific dumbassery.

After that, Kerri’s IG comments were in shambles and she ended up posting another lengthy IG post, once again apologizing “to those I’ve upset so deeply.” She then doubles-down on her bulls–t, and here’s most of that:

…To those calling me dumb, selfish, privileged, bigoted, and racist and telling me that “you are better than this”, I fully acknowledge that addressing such an emotional, layered, nuanced and polarizing topic on social media was not the smartest thing …. pages and pages could be written about every side of everyone’s opinion, yet I went for it because I am alarmed for my country – I am heartbroken for my children – I am devastated for every small business owner who has gone under or who is barely hanging on – I have seen so much conflicting and erroneous data from the experts – and on and on and on – I have researched and I have spoken with experts …. This is why I spoke my point of view. At some point we should all stop and take inventory of everything that has been thrown our way over the past months and the reaction/ to these things. If it sits well or well enough with you, great. If not, great. We should all carry on RESPECTFULLY living our virtues, standing up for our beliefs and doing our best to do no harm in doing so. I was not looking to do anything but express my belief that FREEDOM IS RIGHT WORTH FIGHTING FOR, and amidst the chaos, divisiveness, fear and undeniable emotion of these times, I believe we have to stay mindful of the FACT that our freedoms have slowly been taken from us with our consent. I feel each of the words I mentioned above (fear/chaos/divisiveness) are being intentionally stoked and we are becoming a country that I do not recognize. The comment section of my last post is a reflection of where we are at and it is …. tragic. I’m not quite sure when we became a world where a differing opinion equates to evil and hatred, but here we are. I am not advocating for people to stop wearing masks. I wear a mask most often. I don’t believe in their efficacy unless it’s of a certain caliber, yet I wear them. I am advocating critical thinking and civility. I am advocating personal responsibility.

[From Kerri’s IG]

“MY FREEDUMB” she cried, breathing in the coronavirus-y air at her jacked up, no-masks-allowed Labor Day party with 400 other people. Why are these people the f–king worst. Again, this is a very simple, very basic test of citizenship for everyone: do you give a sh-t about anyone other than yourself? If they answer is yes, wear a f–king mask.

Oh, and she’s also worried about “vaccine mandates.” I hate it when people are this f–king disappointing.