Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings thinks it’s her constitutional right to go maskless

For three consecutive Olympic games, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor were the GOATs of beach volleyball. They won gold medals in Athens, Beijing and London. After London, Misty retired and Kerri continued playing with a new partner, April Ross, and they won bronze at the Rio Olympics. Kerri has sponsors and she earns millions, I’m sure, and I’m bringing that up because I have to wonder if her bank account is about to take a massive hit. If I’m being honest, she always gave off that ultra-earnest churchy vibe, but I had no idea that she was, like, a full-blown hyper-conservative Mask Conspiracist. She posted a lengthy message on her Instagram on Labor Day. I won’t post the entire thing, but she starts off apologizing for what she’s about to say and claims that she’s only saying this because “I am wanting to be a light, an encourager of the strength + resilience within each of us and I aspire to be someone whom empowers others to take ownership of all sides of their lives.” Oh, no. Whom empowers, y’all.
Here we go ….I had a little exercise in being brave yesterday & I’m still a bit edgy about it.
I went shopping without a mask on & this is why … I read a quote the other day that shook me – - THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT’S BEEN CONSENTED TO.
This statement woke me up & the truth of it has had me obsessing on the matter of how I can mindfully & compassionately stand up for my rights & for the freedoms our constitution has granted us all WITHOUT being reckless or putting anyone else in danger.
We are all endlessly complaining about the restrictive & arbitrarily selective rules that we are being strongly “suggested” to follow & yet we are all consenting; Not much of a fight, just a lot of complaining & strongly disagreeing with this manipulation, but we keep consenting. It’s maddening. It has crushed our society, people’s livelihoods, our children’s spirits, & the fabric of our world. We have become a country & a world estranged from each other & it is more deeply unhealthy than any virus could ever be.
I know people are getting sick & many have gone to Heaven. I have lived through a lot of loss in my family, in my life. I cherish life. I would never downplay the impact of a single loss of life. That is it’s own conversation & my heart goes out to all those suffering poor health, the loss of a loved one and the fear that the reaction to & media coverage of COVID-19 has created in your days.
I just… my God: “how I can mindfully & compassionately stand up for my rights & for the freedoms our constitution has granted us all WITHOUT being reckless or putting anyone else in danger.” You could just wear a mask. That’s all it would take to compassionately and mindfully stand up for your rights and the rights of others. It really is that simple, you absolute unhinged, selfish a–hole. You are not being drafted into a f–king war you don’t believe in politically, you are being asked to wear a mask and to put public safety ahead of your own narrow, daft, unscientific dumbassery.
After that, Kerri’s IG comments were in shambles and she ended up posting another lengthy IG post, once again apologizing “to those I’ve upset so deeply.” She then doubles-down on her bulls–t, and here’s most of that:
…To those calling me dumb, selfish, privileged, bigoted, and racist and telling me that “you are better than this”, I fully acknowledge that addressing such an emotional, layered, nuanced and polarizing topic on social media was not the smartest thing …. pages and pages could be written about every side of everyone’s opinion, yet I went for it because I am alarmed for my country – I am heartbroken for my children – I am devastated for every small business owner who has gone under or who is barely hanging on – I have seen so much conflicting and erroneous data from the experts – and on and on and on – I have researched and I have spoken with experts …. This is why I spoke my point of view. At some point we should all stop and take inventory of everything that has been thrown our way over the past months and the reaction/ to these things. If it sits well or well enough with you, great. If not, great. We should all carry on RESPECTFULLY living our virtues, standing up for our beliefs and doing our best to do no harm in doing so.
I was not looking to do anything but express my belief that FREEDOM IS RIGHT WORTH FIGHTING FOR, and amidst the chaos, divisiveness, fear and undeniable emotion of these times, I believe we have to stay mindful of the FACT that our freedoms have slowly been taken from us with our consent. I feel each of the words I mentioned above (fear/chaos/divisiveness) are being intentionally stoked and we are becoming a country that I do not recognize. The comment section of my last post is a reflection of where we are at and it is …. tragic. I’m not quite sure when we became a world where a differing opinion equates to evil and hatred, but here we are.
I am not advocating for people to stop wearing masks. I wear a mask most often. I don’t believe in their efficacy unless it’s of a certain caliber, yet I wear them. I am advocating critical thinking and civility. I am advocating personal responsibility.
“MY FREEDUMB” she cried, breathing in the coronavirus-y air at her jacked up, no-masks-allowed Labor Day party with 400 other people. Why are these people the f–king worst. Again, this is a very simple, very basic test of citizenship for everyone: do you give a sh-t about anyone other than yourself? If they answer is yes, wear a f–king mask.
Oh, and she’s also worried about “vaccine mandates.” I hate it when people are this f–king disappointing.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
IDIOT.
Agreed!!
There’s a silver lining in every cloud. For some, the silver lining in mask mandates is quite a bit larger than for others. The trick is knowing when that means you and being grateful. I’ll leave it there.
One of the most depressing things about our Covid crisis has been realizing how many imbeciles and racists live in the U.S.
I disagree with her about wearing maskS. Just shut up and do it.
I agree about the vaccine mandate especially if the vaccine is being developed and rushed out by Trump and his cronies. They are claiming a vaccine wilI be available in November which means there is no way proper testing was done. I suspect essential workers (I.e. majority black and brown people) will be forced to get it and become unwitting guinea pigs.
Trump rushing out the vaccine is going to cause so much long term damage, it makes my head spin just thinking about it. I have every intention of taking this vaccine, but not one he pulled out of his butt. He’s a conman and a snake oil salesman, and everyone knows it. Even his own supporters know it, they won’t take it. The long term damage is going to be to vaccines all together. The crazy anti-vaxxers will jump on this and maliciously and gleefully exploit it to do damage to people’s trusts in all vaccines.
The damage trump is doing to this country and our public health is long term, likely irreversible, and cannot yet be measured.
People like her make me glad we’ve kept our borders closed!
I saw this yesterday and was in a rage. I don’t know what else to say other than she is unbelievably selfish and ignorant. She wants to reopen the world while protecting the vulnerable? Cool! That’s what the masks are for. The many people suggesting the vulnerable should just “stay home” while everyone else goes back to normal seem to forget that very basic underlying conditions, like high blood pressure, can kill you if you get COVID. Many people’s jobs don’t allow them the luxury of staying home.
People don’t seem to understand the connection that masks will lessen the spread, which will lessen cases, which will eventually bring us back to some form of normalcy. That’s how we do it. Together.
We had a doctor on national television in france yesterday spreading bullshit as well. I just don’t understand how a tissue on your face is taking away your freedom, it doesn’t make any sense
I look forward to her post about why seatbelt laws are unconstitutional and an assault on personal freedom too. Eye roll.
And speed limits. And car inspections to ensure safety. And food inspections. Hell, let’s bring back DDT!
I agree with what Kaiser said.
I think sis’ bank account is getting a little low and she‘s mad because she can’t make any money right now. Plus she’s dumb.
If you want freedom, you also have to take responsibility for it, like wearing a mask.
Went to Subway last night. As I pulled into the car park I see two guys walk in without masks. I waited for them to leave before going in. Just after I walk in a woman comes in without a mask. Seconds later her boyfriend walks in and glares at me as if to say ‘Yeah, I’m not wearing a mask and what are you gonna do about it?’ I maintained a social distance and got my stuff and left. The whole time I was there felt pretty tense. I was talking to my son about it when I got home and told him that I think some of the people who are going out without masks don’t care if they get into a fight over it. He said ‘It’s worse than that. They’re actually looking for one.’ Judging by the vibe I got off the goon in Subway I think he’s right.
Yes your son is right, many of them are looking for a fight. I would just leave. I carry mace which I bought specifically for this issue, I never carried it before. Just in case i am backed into a corner and one of these loons coughs in my face. But my first defense is to leave. I really want no part of these crazies, unless I am forced into a confrontation, in which case I will fight, and I come prepared. Let them all infect each other.
“I’m not quite sure when we became a world where a differing opinion equates to evil and hatred… ”
Your “differing opinion” equates to PEOPLE DYING. This isn’t difficult. It’s just like seat belts, speed limits, and not smoking indoors. We all have to curb certain behaviors in the interest of public health. Do you go on and on about your “rights” when you can’t drive 100 mph through the city? No. You comply, because that is what keeps you and everyone else safe.
The only difference is that your imaginary “differing opinions” and “rights” on covid are NINE TIMES more fatal than not driving the speed limit. (U.S. fatal car accidents in six months = 19,000. U.S. covid deaths in six months = 172,000.)
If your heart is breaking for your children, then I guess you will allow them to ride around in your car with no seat belt at 100 mph. You know, so they can be free.
The day I look to a professional beach volleyball player for clarity on the intersection of Public Health and the Constitution is the day I dress up in nothing but a gold thong, alert the paps to meet me at Nobu, then stage a fight with Kendall Jenner.
It’s that level of brain dead.
What is so triggering about wearing a mask to these people?
Benefits:
I have hyperpigmentation from acne so a mask let’s me go out without feeling the need to apply makeup.
I have two masks in cute styles so I get to coordinate my outfits with them.
Wearing a mask covers my mouth which means I don’t have to make any efforts to be extra nice to people I interact with.
I feel safer and don’t have people coughing all over me.
Cons:
I wear glasses so if the mask isn’t adjusted, my glasses can fog up.
I always need to remember to bring it when I go for errands. Otherwise, you can face a hefty fine in France for not wearing once where required.
I assume all these nutjobs are fine with abortion because “my body, my choice” and all that. What’s that you say? They’re anti-choice? @$&#%*€ hypocrites.
I’m fine with rushing a vaccine if they start around September 30 and the guinea pigs are all members of the trump family, including first cousins, second cousins, in-laws, and girl/boyfriends. EVERYBODY from age two to eighty-five. That way, if they start 9/30 and there are deleterious effects they’ll show up before 11/3.
real talk – the mask would improve things for her. she should embrace it.