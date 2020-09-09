Prince William & Kate are raising ‘the most well-adjusted generation of royals ever’

I’ve said this many times before, but I genuinely think that the Duchess of Cambridge is a great mom and she loves being a simple upper-middle-class stay-at-home mom, doing the school runs and doing projects with the kids at Anmer Hall and that kind of stuff. While so much of Kate’s image is a carefully crafted persona, that has never felt false to me. She loves her children and motherhood is basically the only thing she gives a sh-t about. On the other hand, I’ve never bought into the image of William as a doting father – I think he’s largely tapped out and he leaves Kate to do the bulk of the child-rearing, despite the fussy, sugary narrative to the contrary. I think William has other country pursuits, you know? But because none of the royal reporters will actually talk about rose-bush-trimming, William gets credit for being the best royal parent ever, and raising the most well-adjusted kids ever:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw lockdown as ‘a rare gift’ because royal children are usually ‘unavoidably denied the privilege of prolonged time with their parents’, a royal expert has claimed. Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 38, spent the majority of the last six months at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall with their children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.
Now royal commentator Victoria Arbiter has claimed the period gave the Cambridge children a ‘privilege generations of royal youngsters have unavoidably been denied — prolonged time at home with just Mum and Dad’. Writing for Australian site 9Honey, she said the children would likely be ‘the most well-adjusted generation the royals have ever known’, adding: ‘For George, Charlotte and Louis a lifetime of duty eventually awaits, but thanks to the relative normality their childhood affords, their royal calling will feel less like a prison sentence and more one to be proud of.’
The royal commentator said the couple have ‘set a royal parenting precedent’ with their techniques. Victoria wrote that Prince William has long ‘strived’ to provide his children with the ‘stability he once craved’.
Meanwhile, she added that Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have ‘remained at the heart of the Cambridges’ existence’ and offer a ‘stabilising force’ to the family unit. She wrote: ‘Given his admiration for their solid middle-class values and hands-on style, it’s hardly surprising Carole and Mike play such a significant role in their grandchildren’s upbringing.’
She commented that the combination of Kate’s focus on early years education and the Middleton’s ‘nurturing presence’, alongside Prince William’s focus on mental well being and the Windsor traditions, would lead the Cambridge children ‘to be the most well-adjusted generation the royals have ever known.’ Meanwhile Victoria added that Prince William and Kate are ‘paving the way’ for ‘royal children of tomorrow’ with their parenting techniques.
I mean, Princess Diana was really the one who changed the way royal children are raised. Diana and Charles both wanted William and Harry to have real childhoods too, and they tried their best to keep the kids out of their own dramas. I think “stability” is an interesting word choice there – the stability William craved, meaning no divorce, no tabloid war, etc. Fair enough. But what William and Kate have actually created is just a throwback to the way most aristocratic families operated for centuries. The wife at home with the kids while the husband gallivants around the countryside, trimming rose bushes.
“‘For George, Charlotte and Louis a lifetime of duty eventually awaits”
Does anyone think that Charlotte and Louis will actually become working senior royals?
Poor Charlotte and Louis. A lifetime of cutting ribbons and unveiling plaques await them in exchange for subjecting their chosen spouses and children to public derision. Let’s hope, for their own sake, none of their spouses have charisma.
Also, William and Kate will have quite the surprise coming if they believe children raised in Stepford households don’t rebel.
I honestly don’t think George will ever become a king. Charles may sway public favor somewhat, but IF William is crowned, he will be the last.
I’ve seen people say the monarchy will end after Elisabeth. I think as long as the right wing press are able to sway public opinion (which they clearly do), the monarchy will continue to exist. It’s only once the influence of the media is completely weakened or there is growing influence of left wing media for balance, that the monarchy would come to an end. The republican movement is considerably weak in the UK.
I’ll bet that’s what Kate and Carole have in mind. But if nothing else, Harry’s departure has set the path for only the heir being a working royal. The two younger kids should be raised to earn a living. And since it is such a to-do about Harry’s titles? They should immediately stop referring to those kids with their HRH or prince/princess titles.
Who their father will sell out for good press if push comes to shove
He will…the same way Charles threw Harry under the bus when he “caught” him (AND WILLIAM) using pot in their “Club H(ighgrove)” party.
He will…the way Charles threw them both under the bus to rehab Camilla.
He will…
It’s ingrained in him by example.
Whew…they are laying it on tttthhhhhhhhhhhickkkkkk!!!!
Right?! This is basically how shows end. When they’ve jumped the shark and have nothing else to say or share so they start adding new kids to the cast and making the storyline all about them.
The royals have jumped the shark.
They’re well-adjusted now, but they won’t be later when the press games escalate and the courtiers start prioritizing George over Charlotte and Louis (whom I worry will be designated as the next Harry).
I was just coming to say this. It’s easy to say they are well adjusted NOW–they’re little kids. Their days are filled with reading, arts and crafts, music, etc. Literally childsplay. The real stability–or lack of–will show a few years down the road when they are older and George gets pushed to the forefront, leaving Charlotte and Louis to fend for themselves. Then we will see what they are made of.
We have no idea what is really going on in Kate and William’s marriage nor how they are handling their problems.
The marriage could be just as dysfunctional as the Charles-Diana marriage only in different ways. I have no problem believing that George, Charlotte and Louis could end up just as emotionally scared as Wills & Harry.
Yup, and we already see it happening. The kids already know that George is “different” and that will just become more obvious as they get older.
I’m sure they are lovely kids. They are kids. Wait till George doesn’t like how everyone is obsessed with Charlotte’s fashion and boyfriends and how they are stealing his limelight. What about playboy Louis? How will they get along then? What if Louis marries a biracial woman. What will happen then? If the family really values each other they will start to teach acceptance of differences and embracing diversity because that is what the Commonwealth and true Christianity is all about. And remember that George will be the head of the Church of England.
What if one of them is… GASP… not a ramrod straight heterosexual??? I do enjoy how Arbiter is simultaneously complimenting William for his parenting and throwing shade at him for his own maladjustments.
AcornTV has a comedy show about just this situation. It is called Henry IX and the Prince of Wales who chooses an “unsuitable” potential spouse is definitely not a ramrod straight heterosexual by any stretch of the imagination.
The show is really good mindless entertainment and stars Charles Edwards, of Downton Abbey fame, as Henry IX, King of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Show is very well acted and is a straight drama played for laughs.
You cannot be “well-adjusted” if you believe that you were born better than everyone else.
Yes, well-adjusted today children see mummy and daddy acting out antiquated gender and relationship norms, among other problematic phenomena of the Cambridges’ life/ lives.
Let’s check back in a few years when they’re teenagers. Charlotte and/or Louis will be trained and expected to be scapegoats for their extra special older brother.
I did like the specific mention of the Middletons. This comes straight from them. If/when William becomes king will anyone be surprised when the Middletons get titles?
Will Carol and Mike still be alive if/when William becomes king? We’re looking at another 25 years or so in the future.
Kids see and hear EVERYTHING and can pick up on vibes. If Will is out trimming rose bushes, they’re gonna notice something is off. If Mummy is bitching about Aunty Meghan to Granny, they’re gonna pick up on it. If Dad says snarky things about fun Uncle Harry, they will notice.
And kids usually take on your worst traits just as much as your positive ones. If Will and Kate are bitter, jealous and manipulative, then those kids are in danger of becoming that too.
The kids are already acting out in public against their mother, and Nanny Maria steps in to save the day. Hands on? LOL. In between the multiple nannies, housekeepers, cooks, Kate’s hours of working out, shopping, and self-grooming every day. While William is in the Rose bushes next door.
I agree. Kate is a great mom and seems very relaxed and happy to spend time with her children. So was Diana. I’m in my 50s now, and remember that when William was 6 months old it was a BIG deal for Diana to insist he come along on her trip with Charles to Australia. She would not be away from her baby for 3 weeks or something like that, and the palace insiders were aghast that she could be so demanding and go against protocol. That family is nuts. Too bad Diana didn’t rub off on William as much as she did on Harry.
This also confirms how intrenched Carole is within the Cambridge household and its likely her who is raising the children wile William trims Rose bushes and Kate shops, works out, picks a new wiglet and gets botox.
Those 3 kids will grow up to be just like Kate and her siblings.
She’s always been the one keeping the peace in that household, forcing this university relationship to extend far beyond when it should have ended.
Yet another story about how working parents are bad parents from the W&K camp. No surprise. As if Kate’s 100 hours a YEAR of work, or William’s 200 hours of work a YEAR keep them from being engaged parents.
Totally agree. Having Carole so enmeshed in that family is not healthy & never has been. The whole idea that the Middletons were a “close family” suggested they were a healthy family, which I don’t think was the case. James has been open about his struggles with depression & hasn’t really been able to forge his own path. Kate & Pippa were set up to compete with each other over everything. Kate seems not to have evolved from her days at university & looks worryingly thin. And then you have the outright cruelty of the Cambridges towards the Sussexes (including George, Charlotte & Louis’s infant cousin!).
None of the Middleton kids seem to be products of a healthy family system. You can tell Carole is still driving this bus just based on her popping up so much in the sugary tabloid stories. It doesn’t bode well for the Cambridge kids.
Prolonged time at home with their parents, wasn’t the reason for their lack of work because they want to be hands on parents? Kiki and PWT work less than 20hrs in a week so what are they talking about here?
They work far less than 20 hours a week.
Yes! That’s my point. They don’t work because they have the kids, so what have they been doing to make this a change for ‘prolonged’ time together? Or is this just about Willileaks being stuck at home for a change?
It’s probably true, although that speaks less well of them than it indicates that prior generations were so much more isolated from people and had less contact with their parents. Diana tried for normal but with AL her and Charles’s issues, it seems like their home life was messed up. I’m sure W&K aren’t the paragon of happy spouses, but it seems like they’re able to keep the kids from that drama. Despite the nannies, it seems like Kate at least is a hands on parent. Hopefully they don’t ship them off to boarding school at 8 like they did wirh W&H.
They will likely ship them off.
It’s expected and likely already agreed upon and it’s bragging rights. Even kate went to one and reportedly thrived. Not counting that 100% debunked story she was bullied. All the facts and time frame was unsupported. It’s status to go.
I could see W&K doing a change on this, if only because it enables them to keep pretending to be hands on parents who cannot work or it would destroy their children. William, Harry, Zara, and Peter were shipped off to boarding schools at 8. Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise, and James attended posh day schools near Windsor.
Did not Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise, and James later go to boarding school?
I thought Eugenie graduated from Marlborough??? I think Louise attends St Mary’s School Ascot but she may not board. Please let me know if I am wrong.
such a bizarre story. these children will have people catering to their every single need. people calling them master and miss, a full buffet of breakfast is laid out every morning, chauffeurs, security, no care for how you can afford clothes or hair stylists. daily training on royal etiquette, governesses and tutors. treated special in school, probably automatic class prefects and head boy.
they are obviously going to grow up with a superiority complex just like the rest of them!
i see stories like this as a sugary story for the elderly royalists. A fluff PR peace for the institution. With all the drama, they need calming non stories to calm their audience. Like at least, the heirs family is perfect blablabla…
I mean, they’re still kids. Kids that the public see a few times in a year. We don’t know what these kids are like personally nor do we have any idea of how well-adjusted they are – but they seem like lovely kids. I would have said “I hope they put the heir and spare narrative to rest” for their kids but considering how the Cambridges fully leaned into it, I wouldn’t be surprised if we start getting articles about how “kingly” George is and what troublemakers Charlotte and Louis are (and I feel they’ve already started)
Louis is two years old. I haven’t heard any stories about what a troublemaker he is, nor do I think seven-year old Prince George is plotting to throw his younger siblings under the bus. I suspect that William will protect his own, and that includes his children.
Honestly, I think this headline is accurate given the dysfunction of that whole family. This is not really a compliment to the Cambridges.
Note: Did Diana keep William out of her dramas? Isn’t there a famous story about Diana locking herself in the bathroom and William stuffing tissues under the door to his crying mother? Both parents used those boys for photo ops for their own means too. That being said, I mean, I do believe both C & D wanted a better upbringing for their kids than they had. Charles with his cold parents and Diana with her drunk and fighting parents. But…ehhhh.
Where are Kate and Wills? Haven’t seen them for a few weeks now. And these kids will hardly remember those few months when Daddy was home sitting in front of the telly all day yelling for more snacks.
They went from 1 vacation to another. Balmoral. Not sure when that ended if if it’s still on.
It’s has to be the most toxic and dysfunctional family of the universe. After the Markles. Poor Meghan went from a toxic family to another.
Will George, Charlotte and Louis be working royals in the future? I have my doubts. I don’t think William will ever get to be King. As for the “middle class values” of the Middletons, this is a myth as Michael and Carole did everything in their power to ensure that their children became aristocrats.
I would have thought that Princess Anne’s children are actually the most well adjusted.
Agreed REA. But I don’t think they are considered “royals.”
Are the kids returning to school? And what’s the tea about Kate making people wait outside while she shopped?
“prolonged time with their parents?” I mean……isn’t that how it usually is? They go on one or two tours a year, and the rest of the time they are home with the kids. Kate barely works 30 days a year. Even when William did pick up his work last year and the year before, a lot of the work was in London where the kids were. Its why his comment about not seeing the kids a lot was so weird (and revealing.)
I do think Kate is a really good mom but I don’t think she’s anywhere near as hands on as she’s portrayed. I mean heck we know that at least nanny maria was with them during the pandemic, and I would be surprised if another nanny wasn’t there as well.
As for well-adjusted – I mean, maybe for royals? but like someone said above, as long as you think you are entitled to palaces, jewels, and deference just because of your birth -you cant be that well adjusted.
Can we please stop referring to Kate as “upper middle class” or of that mindset? She is work-shy, entitled, and dependent on inherited wealth to support her standard of living. Textbook upper class. She does not want to raise her kids in an “upper middle class” style, in which one or both parents work an actual full-time job to support the family and bills are still a concern (even if the debates are more like “should we lease a Mercedes or a BMW” or “should we stay at the Ritz or the Four Seasons” lol).
I’m also stuck on the description of the Middletons’ “middle class values” – values like marrying “well” being the most important goal?