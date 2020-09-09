Prince Philip can’t understand Prince Harry’s ‘dereliction of duty’ in moving to America

While they would never admit it, the royal reporters are so grateful for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s existence, because every single one of those reporters and self-styled “royal commentators” has gotten a book deal. Ingrid Seward is one of the royal reporters who acts like some kind of ancient gatekeeper to the throne, and if you told me she was in cahoots with Angela Kelly, I would believe you 100%. Seward has a new book called Prince Philip Revealed, and wouldn’t you know, Seward is selling the book by describing how Philip does not approve of Prince Harry. Shocking, I know.
How Philip feels about Harry. He has struggled greatly, for example, with what he sees as his grandson Harry’s dereliction of duty, giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of self-centred celebrity in North America. He has found it hard to understand exactly what it was that made his grandson’s life so unbearable. As far as Philip was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything going for them: a beautiful home, a healthy son, and a unique opportunity to make a global impact with their charity work.
Seward uses Philip to suggest that Prince Harry is like King Edward VIII: For a man [Philip] whose entire existence has been based on a dedication to doing the right thing, it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his responsibilities for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcee in much the same way as Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1937.
Philip is mad at Prince Andrew too: Another situation that has troubled Philip, who has dedicated his married life to improving the standing and popularity of the Royal Family, has been the behaviour of Prince Andrew. The Queen’s favourite child, named after his paternal grandfather, Andrew had a promising start as a young man but became something of a problem. A failed marriage and a failed career as the UK’s special envoy for overseas trade did little to help his image. He would have done well to heed his father’s warnings of the dangers of being used, especially by what Philip described as ‘seedy billionaires’ looking for a pet royal to elevate their own status. Andrew allowed himself to be seduced by the rich and powerful whose only interest was his royal connection and the doors it could open.
Andrew’s biggest crime was that he was involved in something distasteful? For Philip and the Queen, their son’s failure of judgment was a tragedy. Not only had he besmirched the reputation of the monarchy but had become involved in something extremely distasteful and far more serious.
The Mail on Sunday published this excerpt with a headline that included the phrase “black sheep royals.” This is an unsubtle dog-whistle. Just in case you forgot: Prince Harry married a black woman! DO YOU UNDERSTAND? I mean… and to see the way that Harry and Andrew are constantly spoken of in the same breath is really infuriating. Harry married the woman he loved and they got abused and smeared for it. Andrew raped human trafficking victims “given” to him by a deranged pedophile, and don’t worry, Philip is mad at Andrew too. But Philip is mostly mad about how it looked, not what it was.
Also: I honestly don’t believe Philip cares that much anymore. The man is 99 years old and he’s completely retired from public life. Stop weaponizing this ancient old dude against the “black sheep” in his family.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
No one in the freaking universe knows what Betty, Phillip etc knows except for them. Stop with the bullshit . I’m sad so many fall for it.
They’re out, they’re out of that hell hole! I’m so proud of Harry for putting his family first over that deranged institution! Your mama is so proud of you, good King Harry!!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
P.S. I doubt this century old man knows what day it is, let alone what decade to even care what goes on beyond if he can wake up every day.
While I don’t like Philip I think he might suffer from dementia so everything said by this “royal commentators” it’s simply awful: Philip can’t say or understand too much, and using a person who is not mentally able anymore? Disgusting.
“He has struggled greatly, for example,”
Poor Philip. Well, you won’t have to struggle much longer. Bright side.
God, Harry was what, fifth in line for the throne? six? He’s not the same as Edward. this is ridiculous.
Right??
When they say Harry “abandoned his duty” or whatever, what they really mean is “we don’t understand why Harry wasn’t willing to take the fall for William for the rest of his life.”
Harry walking away from royal life is not equivalent to a king abdicating and its frustrating that the two are constantly treated the same.
It is widely thought that this is why the Queen hasn’t officially stepped back as she saw what damage Edward abdicating did to her father and abdicating/giving up duties is a big taboo for them internally now on a purely personal (rather than PR) perspective.
That said, I highly doubt they have the self-awareness to realise they are the cause, or at least a major influencing factor, of said departure….
yea, and he’s also not abdicating. so much false equivalency.
And of course these reporters feel no shame in projecting their own personal grievances on an old man.
This.
We don’t even know if he is mentally ill, which I think having seeing how fast he has been put under wrap afetr the incident.
It is rumored Philip has pancreatic cancer but who really knows????
Yeah I’m just going to laugh this off as ridiculous nonsense. I doubt that anyone (Phillip included) has much idea what he’s thinking these days. This is a laughably transparent way of attacking H&M yet again and it has nothing to do with Phillip.
But for reference, THIS is why Harry left. All of this.
Ingrid is doing a book talking about Philip’s intimate feelings on his family? So Philip must have cooperated& is doing damage trashing his family. Isn’t that how it works? ..
Love how the media downplays the very serious allegations against Andrew to just a misjudgedment about friendships.
I know Ingrid is projecting but to the extent Philip knows what’s going on I’m sure he probably is upset with Harry. He hated the press too and spoke about it a lot. But I think main issue why Sussexes wanted distance whilst still wanting to serve the Queen, was the family undermining & colluding with the press against them. So that’s on the family
@abritguest, this absolutely, downplaying it with missjudgment of friendships. My goodness ! It’s astonishing, unbelievable!
“… who has dedicated his married life to improving the standing and popularity of the Royal Family…”
Maybe he should have dedicated his life to being a decent husband and raising his children to have a moral compass. Probably would have been less disappointing in the long run.
this. I salute you Guestwho
Excellent comment, GuessWho! You are 100% on the mark.
Completely agree, i dont think he cares at all. H&M were never a problem or a scandal, they just left for known reasons. PA is a scandal that will last far longer then the mourn for H&Ms departure. But even then, the monarchy survived a lot. PA is the worst, even though the media doesn’t treat him like this which makes it even more understandable that a young modern popular couple said arrividerci MFs
I honestly don’t think Philip’s too aware of what’s going on but then it’s also believable that he thinks Harry just left on a whim because like I said, he doesn’t know/care for the exact details. He probably doesn’t know about the press and the situation leading up to it. Probably has been told basic details and that’s it.
Oh and I wish they would stop trying to act like Andrew and Harry are both equally terribly. One is no longer a working royal because he hated the press abuse his wife was getting and decided it was not worth it (and he’s not on the Sovereign Grant). The other is no longer a working royal because he did a tone deaf interview about his years long friendship with a pedophile and he’s been accused of raping a trafficked teenager himself. Oh and we still have no confirmation on whether or not Andrew is still on the SG despite the fact that he’s no longer a working royal
What about Andrew’s illegal profiteering off his role as Trade Ambassador? Why no mention of his selling his influence in return for millions and living the life – all under the BRF’s noses? While not as disgusting as his sex crimes, he should be held accountable for his financial crimes as well!
Even if you look at Meghan and Harry’s actions in the worst possible light (which I do not – I think they made a sensible choice and in some ways, I would have liked to see them strike back more), they are no where near comparable to Andrew’s crimes. Because his are literally crimes. He raped children who were trafficked to him.
It makes me sick that so many people lump them together.
What about Phillip’s many affairs? His temper tantrums and racist remarks? He’s hardly been perfect. Weird that having a wife isn’t mentioned among Harry’s assets, just the child.
You know, I don’t think Phillip cares that much, but at the same time, I think this description of Andrew is probably spot on. I bet this IS how the queen AND phillip perceive the situation – Andrew “allowed himself to be seduced by the rich and powerful” – notice how that takes the blame away from Andrew. and I’ve always thought (and we’ve discussed here many times) that probably a huge factor in the queen’s handling of the whole Andrew “mess” is that she probably doesn’t think he did anything wrong as it specifically relates to Virginia Roberts and the other victims – she doesn’t understand sex trafficking, not in this kind of situation, and she doesn’t think there was anything more to this than Andrew having some sketchy friends and women just throwing themselves at him because he’s the Duke of York.
It’s gross, but I really do think that’s her thinking.
Nigel Cawthorne’s book on Andrew and Epstein showed up at my house yesterday (I forgot that I had ordered it months ago lol) so that’s on my list to read in the near future.
I agree. He’s their son–of COURSE they’re going to believe him when he tells them he didn’t rape girls or participate in a sex trafficking ring. They would much rather believe that young women just threw themselves at his feet because of who he is.
Becks1, Please give us your review. Very interested in knowing if it worth reading.
All the books on The Sussexes are just excellent fuel for making Meghan one of the all time most famous women in the world. I am talking up there in the “famousphere” with Diana and Elizabeth Taylor.
Books will be written about the Sussexes for the rest of time just like they have been about Diana and Liz. In the very long game none of this will hurt the Sussexes. When the whole truth comes out (I predict after the death of QEII) the Sussexes will be viewed in a completely different light.
I tend to agree. I think it’s how she has always dealt with Philip’s behaviour (as far as I know, he preferred older married women who were fully consenting), blaming trashy women throwing themselves at him (when she let herself think about it at all).
Added to that is an assumption that sex trafficking is women / girls physically restrained and forcibly raped in locked rooms plus the fact she is probably one of the few women in the world who has never at any time felt sexually threatened (no concerns about walking down dark alleys on the way home from work, no worries about being the only one working late with that possibly dodgy colleague etc).
I think she genuinely thinks Andrew’s victim(s) were over the age of consent in the U.K. and therefore there was nothing wrong with him having sex with them. The fact that Andrew probably did know that the teenage girls Epstein had in his entourage were at best groomed and at worst coerced seems to be something she either cannot or more likely does not want to understand and that’s without the fact some if not all were underage in the US (I’m not saying they were consenting – just that if they had been, what Andrew did would still be illegal in many parts of the US).
If THEY had be more HUMANE regarding Harry’s Mama AND Harry’s Wife…we wouldn’t be here.
Alas….
Lala11_7, I think we would be here (but for a different set of reasons) even if Diana & Meghan had been treated fairly with much caring and understanding by the BRF.
Did Phillip not give up his homeland for love? Was it not him who once fell in love with a showgirl and wanted to marry her? Maybe he is just envious of Harry’s boldness.
That duty they speak of is simply cutting ribbons and unveiling plaques. Occasionally, they get to conduct soft diplomacy but most of the ceremonial duties are carried out by the monarch and occasionally Charles and William. What use would it be for Harry to abandon love in favour of duties he is unlikely to carry out? Harry can still serve his country outside of the royal family. There are everyday extraordinary heroes out there in the world making a difference without a title.
You would be surprised how many citizens of the UK actually want the Royals out cutting ribbons, giving out prizes & awards and doing all the bread-and-butter stuff. I personally know several Brits that feel this way.
What we all seem to forget is the monarchy is like a sacred religion to the BRF (and many in the UK). People who worship at the altar of Monarchy think everyone wants a title to make sure they get a key to the kingdom.
Charles realized 20 years ago that things could not not go on indefinitely as they were which is why he wants a slimmed down monarchy. Harry, like his Aunt Anne, actually made it easier for Charles to cut out minor British Royals in the future reign of Charles III.
Yes, when I want to live the pampered, self-centered celebrity life, I also…checks notes… hand out school supplies, deliver meals on wheels, and plant a garden with a kindergarten class in between my other charity projects and interviews.
To me it seems as if the U.K. thought of Harry as the real king over William, which I find odd. They’re constantly saying that Harry abdicated, how he needs to save the U.K. from brexit, or convince the scots to stay with the kingdom. Only kings can abdicate, so I don’t know why they continue to use that language regarding Harry. Shouldn’t William be the savior of the nation and the monarchy? Or maybe I’m just going out on a limb here.
Or they view William as useless. Harry was a top notch asset for the royal family that they have now lost.
Will is certainly useless, but it seems like there is more to it. If they really believe Prince Harry is just like Andrew or Edward, than isn’t it a good thing that Harry has left? Shouldn’t they be happy that Harry has removed himself so the “real” royals can represent the country? Who would want dead weight around? I’m starting to wonder if they consider Harry the shadow king or something and William was just the symbolic one. The obsession over the sixth in line doesn’t make sense.
The comparison of Harry to Edward is apples to oranges. Edward was going to be king and abdicated. Harry was 5th in line and never going to be king–remeber? He’s the irrelevant one. Not even in the same ballpark. Enough of this bullshit already!
Oh please I highly doubt Philip GAF (I also highly doubt he’s very “there” anymore mentally, based on his retirement etc). Leave that man alone!
I call BS on this, PP is an old man from a different generation.
I do not think he is making these statements publicly, he has retired from public life a few years back.
The entire BRF is outdated, I say again.
They are pretty much a group of overpaid, costume wearing, snobs whose only use is to bring in money from tourists and sometimes putting on really good parades.
I’m not watching anything on Netflix because H&M produced it, I watch shows that interest me.
Same for O’Bama Netflix items.