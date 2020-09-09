Prince Philip can’t understand Prince Harry’s ‘dereliction of duty’ in moving to America

While they would never admit it, the royal reporters are so grateful for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s existence, because every single one of those reporters and self-styled “royal commentators” has gotten a book deal. Ingrid Seward is one of the royal reporters who acts like some kind of ancient gatekeeper to the throne, and if you told me she was in cahoots with Angela Kelly, I would believe you 100%. Seward has a new book called Prince Philip Revealed, and wouldn’t you know, Seward is selling the book by describing how Philip does not approve of Prince Harry. Shocking, I know.

How Philip feels about Harry. He has struggled greatly, for example, with what he sees as his grandson Harry’s dereliction of duty, giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of self-centred celebrity in North America. He has found it hard to understand exactly what it was that made his grandson’s life so unbearable. As far as Philip was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything going for them: a beautiful home, a healthy son, and a unique opportunity to make a global impact with their charity work. Seward uses Philip to suggest that Prince Harry is like King Edward VIII: For a man [Philip] whose entire existence has been based on a dedication to doing the right thing, it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his responsibilities for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcee in much the same way as Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1937. Philip is mad at Prince Andrew too: Another situation that has troubled Philip, who has dedicated his married life to improving the standing and popularity of the Royal Family, has been the behaviour of Prince Andrew. The Queen’s favourite child, named after his paternal grandfather, Andrew had a promising start as a young man but became something of a problem. A failed marriage and a failed career as the UK’s special envoy for overseas trade did little to help his image. He would have done well to heed his father’s warnings of the dangers of being used, especially by what Philip described as ‘seedy billionaires’ looking for a pet royal to elevate their own status. Andrew allowed himself to be seduced by the rich and powerful whose only interest was his royal connection and the doors it could open. Andrew’s biggest crime was that he was involved in something distasteful? For Philip and the Queen, their son’s failure of judgment was a tragedy. Not only had he besmirched the reputation of the monarchy but had become involved in something extremely distasteful and far more serious.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail on Sunday published this excerpt with a headline that included the phrase “black sheep royals.” This is an unsubtle dog-whistle. Just in case you forgot: Prince Harry married a black woman! DO YOU UNDERSTAND? I mean… and to see the way that Harry and Andrew are constantly spoken of in the same breath is really infuriating. Harry married the woman he loved and they got abused and smeared for it. Andrew raped human trafficking victims “given” to him by a deranged pedophile, and don’t worry, Philip is mad at Andrew too. But Philip is mostly mad about how it looked, not what it was.

Also: I honestly don’t believe Philip cares that much anymore. The man is 99 years old and he’s completely retired from public life. Stop weaponizing this ancient old dude against the “black sheep” in his family.