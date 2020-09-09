‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will be over after their 20th season next year

Yesterday evening, some stunning news was announced! After 14 years and 20 “seasons” of reality television, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is over and done. The reality show which was built upon Kim Kardashian’s sex tape turned into a global hit which changed reality-style programming. To be honest, the Kardashian sisters outgrew KUWTK years ago, but the money must have been good and the “work” must have been pretty easy, so they stuck it out. Kim got to announce it:
To our amazing fans -
It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.
Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021.
Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.
With Love and Gratitude, Kim
As I said, I think several of the sisters outgrew it long ago. It’s getting harder for Kim to manufacture drama without showing what’s really happening with her disastrous marriage to Kanye West. I actually wonder if that will be the finale cliffhanger: Kim gets her law degree and files for divorce from Ye. Kourtney tapped out on the show last year, and Khloe doesn’t want people to know what’s actually going on with Tristan Thompson. And Kylie? Kylie doesn’t need any of this at this point. She was barely engaged in her sisters’ drama anyway. And no one gives a sh-t about Kendall.
Anyway, the end of a Pinocchio Butt Era, for sure. But people celebrating like we just defeated Donald Trump… lord.
I honestly didn’t realize that the show was even still on.
It’s about time 😭 was anyone really watching that show still?! The last time I saw it Kylie and Kendall were in elementary school.
Ding dong the witch is dead!
😂😂
They photoshopped their faces but not the feet.
I don’t get people celebrating this. Don’t like it? Don’t watch it. These people all have the profile and other means of keeping themselves in view if that’s what they want and having never watched the show but followed their antics through this site Kaiser’s analysis of how they are all ready to move on sounds pretty accurate. They don’t need/want this anymore.
Honestly, in a world when the rich and the middle class and poor are living experiences that are THIS far apart I think a lot of people are done celebrating the insane and undeserved lifestyle of these people. I’d be a lot more happier if all that wealth subsidized our kids education, our social security, and our rapidly declining infrastructure.
This show was a symbol for everything that is wrong with the world (esp America). I suspect THAT is why people are celebrating.
I never watched an episode. I never watched The Apprentice either. I also never watched the WWE. I was wholly unprepared for Trump’s popularity. I didn’t know about any if this isht. I was always into a heavy mix of prestige tv like Mad Men, and silly scripted shows like TBBT. This all took me by surprise, a huge cultural movement that I just wasn’t aware of. I remember once my aunt and her husband were over, and they were talking about the WWE. She was literally complaining about something that happened, and then she said, “sometimes I wonder if some of it is fake”. I kept my mouth shut because my mom shot me a look right away, like, keep your mouth shut or there will be hell to pay when they leave.
My aunt and her husband are huge trumpsters.
ABOUT TIME.
There is a god. Does this mean that looking like an overphotoshopped and pumped-up-with-procedures look is going the way of the dodo as well?
Fashion never stays still so it will go at some point. Thank you!
Thank you Jesus!
At least 2020 gave us ONE thing.
Although, let’s be real – this family of grifters isn’t really going anywhere. They’re all too attention greedy for that to happen. I would imagine PMK even now us trying to negotiate something that will allow them to exploit the next generation. Or she’s getting ready to appear on one of the Real Housewives shows.
Kim is going to lay low (or what passes for laying low for her) until she sees what happens with the election. If 45 actually loses, I think we’ll see her divorce soon after that since her husband will have outlived his usefulness as a conduit to the White House (and hopefully Biden won’t give her the time of day). If 45 wins, there is going to be more shows about her as the long suffering wife trying to support her husband’s dream of political aspirations. Lots more baby voiced photo ops with Baby Hands as she worms her way in. And honestly – if we wins a second term, we’re done as a nation so it won’t matter much.
The bottom line is you can bet they’ve all got the foreseeable future mapped out publicity wise. No one is going off to live a quiet life.
I have never seen an episode, and I never plan to.
2020 Finally brings some good news. Go Away all of you.
And don’t come back.
I could never fathom why this family became so popular. Maybe it’s because I’m Canadian and that wealth and in your facedness is not common here.
Either way, I’m glad they will be moving on as I don’t find any of these women particularly positive roll models.
European here… I’m like you, I can and will never understand their popularity….
They are really bad role models for teenagers…
There is so much snobbery about whether or not people watch this show. I’ve seen most of the past several seasons, watching it on Sunday nights. It was my easy viewing show. Spending an hour watching the family eat large salads, promote restaurants they’d never go to other than for the show, living vicariously through their many vacations, checking out the decor in their homes (my favourite part), and snickerIng at the manufactured fake drama. A harmless hour of TV for me. I enjoy “prestige” TV, but I can also admit that I need to balance that out with some fluff. The world already freaks me out enough, I don’t judge anyone who takes a break from reality to enjoy some “reality” tv. You do you.
I agree, Kyla. It’s easy for people to be snobby on the internet where the rest of their tastes, interests and hobbies aren’t judged. Enjoy what you enjoy for entertainment. I don’t feel guilty for what I enjoy, including Vampire stories and romance novels. I don’t want to see women apologize for, hide, or defend how they relax or consume media.
Even when the show ends they’re not going anywhere. As mentioned in the article, most of them have outgrown the show and are still very much around all the time. It’s a stupid show with fake drama so yay for it ending, but it doesn’t mean the end of the Kardashians.