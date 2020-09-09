‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will be over after their 20th season next year

Yesterday evening, some stunning news was announced! After 14 years and 20 “seasons” of reality television, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is over and done. The reality show which was built upon Kim Kardashian’s sex tape turned into a global hit which changed reality-style programming. To be honest, the Kardashian sisters outgrew KUWTK years ago, but the money must have been good and the “work” must have been pretty easy, so they stuck it out. Kim got to announce it:

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

[From Kim’s IG]

As I said, I think several of the sisters outgrew it long ago. It’s getting harder for Kim to manufacture drama without showing what’s really happening with her disastrous marriage to Kanye West. I actually wonder if that will be the finale cliffhanger: Kim gets her law degree and files for divorce from Ye. Kourtney tapped out on the show last year, and Khloe doesn’t want people to know what’s actually going on with Tristan Thompson. And Kylie? Kylie doesn’t need any of this at this point. She was barely engaged in her sisters’ drama anyway. And no one gives a sh-t about Kendall.

Anyway, the end of a Pinocchio Butt Era, for sure. But people celebrating like we just defeated Donald Trump… lord.