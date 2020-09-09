“AMPAS will have inclusion standards for the Best Picture Oscar nominees” links

AMPAS will require all Best Picture Oscar nominees to adhere to inclusion standards, starting in the 2024 season. Bold of them to assume we’ll still be around then. [Just Jared]
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: surprisingly amicable. [LaineyGossip]
These cats are such monsters, I love all of them. [OMG Blog]
Vanessa Paradis wore Chanel to Deauville. [RCFA]
One of the coronavirus vaccines trials hit pause. [Pajiba]
Naomi Osaka is using her masks to talk about Black Lives Matter. [Buzzfeed]
Local reporter attacked by flying water. [Dlisted]
Jerry Falwell Jr. says his Donald Trump endorsement was not some quid pro quo scheme to protect Becki Falwell. [Towleroad]
White people pose an existential threat to America. [Jezebel]
Vanessa Kirby’s Venice Film Festival looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment