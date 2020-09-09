“AMPAS will have inclusion standards for the Best Picture Oscar nominees” links

AMPAS will require all Best Picture Oscar nominees to adhere to inclusion standards, starting in the 2024 season. Bold of them to assume we’ll still be around then. [Just Jared]

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: surprisingly amicable. [LaineyGossip]

These cats are such monsters, I love all of them. [OMG Blog]

Vanessa Paradis wore Chanel to Deauville. [RCFA]

One of the coronavirus vaccines trials hit pause. [Pajiba]

Naomi Osaka is using her masks to talk about Black Lives Matter. [Buzzfeed]

Local reporter attacked by flying water. [Dlisted]

Jerry Falwell Jr. says his Donald Trump endorsement was not some quid pro quo scheme to protect Becki Falwell. [Towleroad]

White people pose an existential threat to America. [Jezebel]

Vanessa Kirby’s Venice Film Festival looks. [Go Fug Yourself]