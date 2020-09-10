Netflix CEO: The Sussexes were ‘smart’ to shop themselves around to studios

In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were apparently taking meetings all over LA. They went to various studios and production companies and the visits were described as “pitch meetings” for a mystery project. I mentioned those mysterious pitch meetings when the Sussexes’ Netflix deal was announced, and my assumption now is that the Sussexes were not pitching a mystery project, they were listening to various offers being made by studios and production companies. The Sussexes wanted the best deal for themselves, a deal which would get them the most money, for sure, but they also wanted freedom to pursue projects which would build their charitable/humanitarian/inspirational/mindful brand. Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, must have been concerned that he would lose the Sussexes to Disney+ or Hulu or NBCUniversal/Comcast, so he made them a generous offer. And here we are. Hastings spoke to CNBC yesterday:
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings has high expectations for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s upcoming programming on the streaming platform. On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Hastings shared his excitement for the upcoming series, films, and documentaries to be produced by the Sussexes, and said that he is confident they will be some of the most popular content on the platform.
“It’s gonna be epic entertainment—so excited about that deal,” Hastings said. “They’re smart—they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them…. I think it’ll be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year.”
When asked if Meghan would return to acting for any of the shows, Hastings clarified that both Harry and Meghan are solely focused on their new behind-the-scenes roles as executive producers. “The real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that’s the key thing,” relayed Hastings. “They’ve developed a great eye for story, and we’ll be working with them on that basis.”
“They’re smart—they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package…” Yep. That’s what those June meetings were about. The Sussexes knew what they wanted and they took a lot of meetings to see which company would give it to them. Netflix would. I feel like Disney+ probably made them a good offer too, but we’ll likely never know. I can’t wait to see how the British media flips this around to make it sound like the Sussexes are completely awful for, like, knowing their value and smartly shopping around. How dare they have good business sense!
Disney probably did offer the most money because, well it’s Disney after all. But they probably wanted a lot more oversight because, again, it’s Disney after all. I recall a few Marvel (owned by Disney) directors leaving the projects entirely or complaining about how much oversight Disney wants and how they don’t allow room for the director and their creative vision.
They definitely could offer more money, but Netflix still carries more prestige in the humanitarian arena. I think it means more to be on the same platform as the Obamas.
Netflix increases their credibility and completes their portfolio, and H & M join a club with similarly minded people. Win win.
These are my thoughts too. Disney probably offered more money but I don’t think H&M wanted to get tied to the Disney machine just yet. They clearly respect Disney (see: Meghan doing the voiceover for Elephant) and might do work for Disney in the future, but I imagine it wasn’t the right fit for what they want to do right now.
And yeah, Hastings sounds super pumped about this deal which tells me it is considered a huge “get” – which Sussex fans of course would assume, but its still nice to have that validated.
They’ve been really successful with their projects so far so I can’t wait to see what they bring out
I can see why they’re mad. Did they really think America and the international globe would turn against them and bully them like the BM did? You had a couple who had style, determination, work ethic and a passion to be the best and because they didn’t invite you over for tea and hand over their son on a platter and some stupid hierarchy nonsense that William and Kate’s dull behinds has to be the star attraction, you made their lives hell. Look what it got you. Stuck with lawsuits and a set of boring royals that literally no one cares that much for. Richard Kay was practically grieved that Harry paid that money back because they realized it’s over. No more Fashions, no more pictures, no more gossips and leaks, no more international gigs etc. America will appreciate them and give them the peace they need because we may have our issues but fumbling the bag is not one.
Reed seems very excited about this deal & the upcoming projects which is interesting. I wonder if they incorporate the work of their patronage’s at all. I would have loved looking at how the cookbook came together& how the Hubb ladies are rebuilding and launching own businesses etc with look at issues that resulted in Grenfell& fight for justice.
I’m guessing an occasional 5am email and coming up with ideas won’t upset people and make headlines in this new area of work..
People are already spinning it as “no one wanted them; they had to go to multiple companies to get an offer.”
Because yes. When I don’t want something, I always offer them $100,000,000.
Haters gonna hate and twist everything to satisfy their view.
Isn’t Netflix the biggest streaming company with like 3 times as many subscribers as Disney? Yeah they sound like “no one”.
I saw that video, and Reed Hastings looked as happy as a kid in a candy store. He was bursting with joy that Netflix landed Harry and Meghan (not the Duke &Duchess of Sussex). As Netflix is the current platform with the largest global reach, it makes sense H&M would sign with them. I’m all here for H&M global domination. Let the haters twist and spin in their own hate.
I saw it too, and yes, he was clearly giddy with delight that they were the ones to nab them.
Good for Harry and Meghan! I can’t wait to see their work.
I think Netflix was the best fit for them, especially if they want to produce stories that could be considered controversial or political. If all they were going to do was nature docs then Disney may have been the right fit.
Yes, Netflix is less complicated as a company really only delivering one product than Amazon or Disney.