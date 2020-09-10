Jana Kramer’s cheating husband once filed for divorce while in sex rehab

CB has done the lion’s share of covering the mess that is the Jana Kramer/Mike Caussin relationship. For those that don’t know, the pair have a podcast called Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin in which they air all their dirty laundry under the pretense of helping others. Only their situation is so extreme, I can’t think of anyone who could relate. Now, the couple has written a self-help book called The Good Fight. I’m going to say that again, slower – They’ve. Written. A. Self. Help. Book. So what kind of valuable lessons can we learn from Jana and Mike? How to file for divorce while away at rehab for sex addiction. The chapter they read on their podcast last weekend was about an incident in 2016, when Jana was appearing on DWTS and Mike was in rehab after Jana caught him in numerous affairs. While there, he served Jana with divorce papers. Why? Because he wanted to see their daughter.
Jana Kramer is opening up about a very difficult chapter in her marriage to Mike Caussin.
The singer, 36, spoke about the couple’s past marital struggles during Sunday’s episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin podcast, revealing that her husband, 33, had actually filed for divorce in 2016 while she was competing on Dancing with the Stars and he was seeking treatment for sex addiction.
Reading a passage from her upcoming relationship self-help book with Caussin The Good Fight, Kramer said she found out about her husband’s divorce plans through her manager. At the time, she and Caussin had been separated for weeks.
“Mike was in rehab and I was in an all-out war with my emotions. Most days, I would push Mike out of my brain and tried to live in the world as if he didn’t exist. Other days I was too weak to push and I missed him, and I hoped he would be in the audience watching me perform, rooting for me,” she read from her book.
“Regardless of how I was feeling, whenever he would call me from rehab, I would lash out at him and tell him I didn’t want anything to do with him. I would hang up and realize that I had no idea what direction my life was headed in or what I should do. They only times that gave me calm was when I looked at our baby girl. I knew that regardless of the outcome, I wanted the best for her,” she said.
After being informed that Caussin had filed for divorce, Kramer said she “called him screaming, ‘How could you file for divorce? That’s what I’m supposed to do! How dare you!’”
“He replied with, ‘Jana, you won’t let me see our daughter,’” Kramer described. “It’s true. He had called asking to see her, as it had already been two months since their last visit, I was so desperate to keep close to me the one thing that brought me calm, that even though I knew it was wrong and could hurt him, I said he couldn’t see her until I finished filming, which could take a month.”
The One Tree Hill alum wrote that “a voice in my head finally spoke up in defense of this man and our marriage” in that moment.
“I knew what I wanted,” she said, reading from her book. “‘No,’ I said to him, ‘I want to try.’ “
I haven’t read the book yet – I know, shocker! But what kind of lesson could come from any of that? Jana admits she was holding her daughter as collateral to payback the pain Mike had caused her, and Mike weaponized their marriage to gain access to the daughter? And the worst part is, it all worked – Mike got to see his kid and Jana realized she wanted to stay married. Were this an autobiography, that’d be one thing, but this is a self-help book, how in God’s name is any of that helpful? I’ve never been to rehab but what I’ve heard is that supposedly you are being taught coping devices so you can reenter life prepared to handle the challenges. I can’t imagine anything Mike did was endorsed by counselors or sponsors.
Normally I would cut more slack to a couple that has been to the wall and come back, but like many of you, I feel like Mike and Jana commodify their marital drama. And that’s fine for people who are entertained by train wrecks, but I’m worried for the unsuspecting person who buys this book for relationship advice. If curiosity has gotten the better of you, it’s due out on the 22nd of this month.
He needs to just get a divorce and be a single player and she needs about three years of therapy to figure out why she would let anyone treat her so poorly. I can’t help but feel a little bad for her. I think we’ve all had a friend who just keeps going back to their loser partner. Over and over and over.
Yikes, textbook of toxic relationship.
Why would you want to live this way? Life is too short to be this unhappy. This relationship is terrible and she is clearly addicted to being victimized or something. It’s bad for both of them.
I don’t know of these two but they remind of the crazy that is Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell. Over sharing everything for attention and money.
Dax and Kristen definitely do it for the money. I don’t know who would listen to his podcast without them dishing on their relationship which also sounds quite toxic. They were living under the same roof, but didn’t speak for a week or something, if I remember correctly. Most people outgrow the silent treatment in elementary school.
They must really need the paycheck for how hard they exploit their crappy marriage. Why would anyone buy the book?! I mainly feel bad for the kids involved.
He is toxic and he filed for divorce to switch the roles—suddenly she was begging to have him back and he’d regained the “power” in the relationship. These two are going to destroy each other and their poor kids.
This this this 100 times this
EXACTLY. She’s trauma bonded to him, even though he hurts her repeatedly and clearly has no respect for her she wants him to be the one to comfort her and make her better. She’ll always go back to him no matter what he does, until she gets help. I almost feel bad for her, but the way she uses this situation for attention and money is sick. I can’t believe someone let them write a fkng self help book.
Yes, this. My God this girl is so oblivious.
Guys, their relationship is most likely only for show at this point and they’re just capitalizing on the media coverage that they get for being so dysfunctional. It’s actually pretty smart of them, at least it keeps them relevant (even if it’s “negatively” relevant).
Toxic AF. Shocked anyone would market this a a self-help book. Call it what it is: gossip.
She’s “opening up” about their relationship? They’ve never stopped yapping about it.
Woo I haven’t commented in a long while but I saw these two on a reality show or something. It was so sad how many times he has cheated on her bc he was jealous of the attention she was showing the kids or something like that. I once read that former athletes were the worst to marry bc they miss the constant adulation of fans and groupies and are constantly trying to fill that void with more sex. SMH
Speechless — a marriage self help tome? A podcast where they read aloud chapters?
That picture of him autographing the books— what a tool
Good Lord, a self help book from these 2 disasters.
Chapter 3 – what type of doormat do you want to be?
Chapter 5 – Snooping through phones 101
Chapter 8 – How to make a scrapbook of all your divorce filings
Chapter 12 – What it means when he cheats, for the fifth time
Chapter 15 – Life outside your relationship – just kidding, there’s no such thing
This made my day! Now that is a book that I would read.
It’s only a matter of time before he gets caught cheating again, she needs to wake up and leave his sorry ass. No man is worth that amount of disrespect. I think it was just last year that she caught him sexting another woman and deleting the evidence, but he lied and said he had no idea who it was, or it was some stranger trying to taunt him, riiiiiight.
I hope no one buys this garbage, they shouldn’t make money off their toxic relationship. He should be ashamed of himself for not leaving her years ago like he obviously wants to. You don’t screw numerous women over and over if you love and respect your wife.
I follow her on IG and he’s in her stories quite a bit. The people who comment LOVE this couple and how wonderful it is that they worked so hard to get through their troubles and that’s what a real marriage is, how strong they are now and blah, blah, blah. It’s sad reading how many women will say they also have a serial cheating spouse in her comments and how much she’s “helped” them and how they are going to fight for their marriage too.
I will say, I think because of COVID he seems pretty involved with their kids and the house (he does his share of cooking/cleaning and seems engaged with the kids). Not so much her – he would rather do yard work then spend time with her on the weekends and she posts videos complaining about it.
He also doesn’t work outside of their home – I get the feeling she doesn’t allow him to go anywhere without her and if he could, I’m 100% certain he’d be back to cheating on her again.