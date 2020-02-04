Jana Kramer’s husband Mike Caussin broke a ‘boundary,’ doesn’t he always?

Embed from Getty Images
The more I hear about Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, the more I think they have some kind of endorsement deal with US Magazine. As of this morning, their vague story about how he broke some boundary in their marriage is at the top of US’s site, where it’s been since last night. How do these people rate that kind of coverage? They do not. If you’re not familiar with them, I’m mildly jealous of you but this is a trade off I made for having a job talking about celebrities. Mike has cheated on Jana many, many times, he goes to rehab and she forgives him. In their podcast they talk a lot of psychobabble about their toxic relationship. I listened to it once, here’s a link to my writeup about that, and my awesome job felt like hard work for a moment so I don’t want to revisit that. I’m just relying on US’s coverage, which got picked up by other outlets.
Jana Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, returned to their “Whine Down” podcast for the first time since the candid couple sparked split rumors to address his absence. [sic]
[In the] Monday, February 3, episode of the show, Caussin told listeners that he has been struggling with his sex addiction recovery.
“Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober?” he asked his wife, referring to the October 2019 incident when Kramer saw a photo of a topless woman on Caussin’s phone. “How is that living with integrity? It’s not.”
“He didn’t physically cheat on me,” Kramer clarified. “There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery. … It was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship.”
Caussin continued to play coy about what happened, noting he wasn’t “acting out” or doing “the real, major, big things that everyone assumes is an issue.”
While the twosome, who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 14 months, told their listeners they are in a “great space,” Kramer got emotional after admitting it’s been a “heavy month” for the the duo.
“The heaviness isn’t …” the “Beautiful Lies” singer said before she choked up. “It’s a gratefulness that we can still be here conversing. It’s also that fear too. That’s been the hardest part of this month. We’ve both individually done a lot of work … I do feel hopeful for the tools that we’ve been learning, but it’s also very scary.”
She added: “Because of the constant lies, can you see how it might be hard to lean into you and trust your word?”
“Absolutely,” Caussin, who admitted he was just going through the motions at his meetings, replied. “First of all, I appreciate your vulnerability. I hear you and I see you right now. I feel your pain. I can’t imagine how hard it is to lean into somebody whose hurt you so much. That is terrifying.
It’s pretty clear that all Mike learned in rehab and therapy was how to hide his cheating better and how to frame his excuses in recovery speak. Ten bucks says she caught him on a dating app and then he explained it away. Oh look, she forgave him again. That’s completely predictable. I would say that they’re inventing these things for headlines, but I think they really are this dysfunctional and that their relationship is truly this bad. The sad thing is that they have kids together and that not only are their parents making this public forever, they’re modeling this awful behavior.
Read this caption and Jana’s explanation. Also, Mike looks smug AF.
View this post on Instagram
Very honest whine down today. Our HOPE and why we do this is we pray it’s helping those that also need it. Some may never understand our relationship and that’s okay because it’s not their relationship. It’s ours. And we are doing the best we can to learn, grow, and be better than yesterday for ourselves, each other, and our beautiful babies who deserve a happy house. Sharing is a way for us to continue to grow and learn but it’s not easy and please know our intentions are to help. And I appreciate Mike for speaking his truth on the road of recovery. Takes a strong man to step into the vulnerable place he did on today’s podcast…it was helpful to re-hear some of the things we talked about because the pain can go deep but to understand where it may come from is very helpful and we pray it helps y’all too for those that may find the same struggle. “Staying vulnerable is a risk we have to take if we want to experience connection” @brenebrown
Sorry, don’t feel sorry for her. She knows he’s a douche and does nothing about it.
Done.
I do not know who they are (go, me) but he seems like a real prize.
I think Jana, like a lot of people, fall into the trap of thinking that there is a finite amount of love in the world and that if she leaves, she won’t ever find love again. Maybe instead of running to the tabloids every week to talk about his transgressions, she can go to a therapist and figure out that there’s no reason to be with someone who treats you like garbage.
He’s shown her who he is over and over and over again. At this point, she’s got no one to blame but herself for staying.