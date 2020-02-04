Jana Kramer’s husband Mike Caussin broke a ‘boundary,’ doesn’t he always?

Embed from Getty Images

The more I hear about Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, the more I think they have some kind of endorsement deal with US Magazine. As of this morning, their vague story about how he broke some boundary in their marriage is at the top of US’s site, where it’s been since last night. How do these people rate that kind of coverage? They do not. If you’re not familiar with them, I’m mildly jealous of you but this is a trade off I made for having a job talking about celebrities. Mike has cheated on Jana many, many times, he goes to rehab and she forgives him. In their podcast they talk a lot of psychobabble about their toxic relationship. I listened to it once, here’s a link to my writeup about that, and my awesome job felt like hard work for a moment so I don’t want to revisit that. I’m just relying on US’s coverage, which got picked up by other outlets.

Jana Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, returned to their “Whine Down” podcast for the first time since the candid couple sparked split rumors to address his absence. [sic] [In the] Monday, February 3, episode of the show, Caussin told listeners that he has been struggling with his sex addiction recovery. “Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober?” he asked his wife, referring to the October 2019 incident when Kramer saw a photo of a topless woman on Caussin’s phone. “How is that living with integrity? It’s not.” “He didn’t physically cheat on me,” Kramer clarified. “There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery. … It was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship.” Caussin continued to play coy about what happened, noting he wasn’t “acting out” or doing “the real, major, big things that everyone assumes is an issue.” While the twosome, who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 14 months, told their listeners they are in a “great space,” Kramer got emotional after admitting it’s been a “heavy month” for the the duo. “The heaviness isn’t …” the “Beautiful Lies” singer said before she choked up. “It’s a gratefulness that we can still be here conversing. It’s also that fear too. That’s been the hardest part of this month. We’ve both individually done a lot of work … I do feel hopeful for the tools that we’ve been learning, but it’s also very scary.” She added: “Because of the constant lies, can you see how it might be hard to lean into you and trust your word?” “Absolutely,” Caussin, who admitted he was just going through the motions at his meetings, replied. “First of all, I appreciate your vulnerability. I hear you and I see you right now. I feel your pain. I can’t imagine how hard it is to lean into somebody whose hurt you so much. That is terrifying.

[From US Magazine]

It’s pretty clear that all Mike learned in rehab and therapy was how to hide his cheating better and how to frame his excuses in recovery speak. Ten bucks says she caught him on a dating app and then he explained it away. Oh look, she forgave him again. That’s completely predictable. I would say that they’re inventing these things for headlines, but I think they really are this dysfunctional and that their relationship is truly this bad. The sad thing is that they have kids together and that not only are their parents making this public forever, they’re modeling this awful behavior.

Read this caption and Jana’s explanation. Also, Mike looks smug AF.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images