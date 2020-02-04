Sources close to Justin Timberlake insist that Justin Timberlake is not a douche

Last week, Jessica Simpson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and she sounded drunk, but now we know she just sounds that way when she’s stone-cold sober. She told several bonkers stories to Kimmel, including one story about how shortly after her divorce from Nick Lachey came through, she briefly had a make-out session with Justin Timberlake. JT was also single at the time. This is how Jessica described what happened:

“After divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not, like, another girl. Like, did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?’… But apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12-years-old. And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um…So we don’t kiss again. That’s done.’”

I called Justin a douche about this, because good lord, this is disgusting. As I said, it’s one thing for two 12-year-old boys to have this kind of “bet” about who gets to kiss a girl first. It’s another thing for one of those boys to grow up, hold on to that “bet” and text the other guy to let him know when he won. It’s gross. But sources close to Justin Timberlake would like you to know that Justin Timberlake is not a douche.

Sources defending Justin Timberlake say that Jessica Simpson is telling fibs about Timberlake’s supposed ungentlemanly bet with Ryan Gosling. “He texted Ryan and said he won the bet,” Jessica told Kimmel. But a source familiar with the Mickey Mouse bunch told Page Six no such text exchange occurred. “It did not happen,” they said. “It’s a cute story, but she’s selling a book using a story that didn’t happen.” They added, “Who would even remember to text about a bet from 1993?” Simpson was on Kimmel to promote her memoir, “Open Book.” Reps for Simpson and the former Mouseketeers did not comment.

[From Page Six]

Yes, who is the liar here? Jessica Simpson, who is – I believe – too dumb to make up a story out of whole cloth? Or Justin Timberlake, a guy who does not have the best record when it comes to telling the truth, or the best record of being a good guy to women? If I’m being honest, I think it’s possible that Jessica is misremembering details here and there (I mean, according to her, her life was a haze of booze and pills for years). But I also think it’s more than possible that Justin Timberlake is a douche and he sends his publicist out to deny that he’s a douche.