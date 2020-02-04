A day and life planner, a wedge pillow to reduce snoring and affordable luxury towels

I finally ran out of serums, except for the Tree of Life vitamin C serum which I’m using sparingly. It does work incredibly well, I bought three as gifts, but the trade off is that it makes me break out if I use it every day. The two serums I reordered were the niacinamide, which really works for me, and hyaluronic acid. I use them in that order and my skin is looking smoother and feeling softer after going without for a couple of weeks. I also bought a Wet brush and it really works to reduce damage when brushing my hair after the shower. Oh and the Oontz Speaker has been working great for a few months, I really like it, it has great sound and the battery lasts so long. Here are some other things I’ve either bought or are interested in buying.

A wedge pillow may reduce snoring and help acid reflux sufferers



I keep looking for the perfect pillow. I love the cooling memory foam pillow I bought after featuring it here. My neck doesn’t hurt after sleeping and it’s super comfortable. Unfortunately whenever I lay on my back I wake up snoring, even when I use a bucky pillow with it. I just purchased this bamboo wedge pillow and hope it helps me snore less and sleep better. This has 4.4 stars, over 1,300 ratings and a C from Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still quite good. Reviewers call it comfortable and breathable, say that it helped them stop snoring and that it doesn’t have a strong chemical smell to it like other pillows. It’s also said to be great if you suffer from acid reflux, post nasal drip or other conditions that require you to sleep at an incline.

The best selling highest rated bath pillow



The place where I’m moving has a soaking tub and I would love a bath pillow for it, I’ve always wanted one of those, but have never had a nice enough tub. This two panel bath pillow by Gorilla Grip is the bestselling bath pillow on Amazon. It has 4.4 stars, over 3,000 ratings and a C from Fakespot. Bathers call it comfortable, say it doesn’t get mildewy like other bath pillows and that it stays in place.

High-waisted yoga leggings that women love under $14



These yoga leggings have over 6,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. They come in sizes small to 5x and in over 40 colors. Reviewers rave about how soft, comfortable and affordable they are and say they’ve purchased them in several colors. Some people say they’re thin and are similar to Lularoe leggings. At this price they’re so much more affordable. I work out in Lularoe leggings sometimes. I know they’re not made for that but they work fine.

A 9-shelf versatile bamboo plant stand



I was looking at another bamboo plant stand that was $20 more expensive and had an F on Fakespot. This one has an A on Fakespot, 4.1 stars and 28 ratings. Reviewers call it “clean and modern,” say it’s easy to assemble and that it looks high end. This would also make a great display shelf in the bathroom or living room. Some say you can get splinters when putting it together and that you need to be careful about that.

A day and life planner to focus on what matters



I’m always looking for new planners and calendars. I use a daily printable to-do list that came with Real Life Organizing (you get a PDF download with the book). This Law of Attraction planner comes with little stickers with icons and positive messages and it includes a habit maker, goals section and more. There’s even pages for vision boarding. This comes in 2020 or an undated version and in several different colors. It has over 3,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s “life changing,” really helps with planning and goal setting and that the quality is very high, with heavy paper and an expensive-looking binding.

A luxury towel set at an affordable price



This is a set of four 27 x 64 inch 100% cotton luxury bath towels for about $39. They come in white and four other colors and have 4.3 stars, 383 ratings and a B on Fakespot. They also have washcloths and hand towels available at this listing. People say they’re nicer than more expensive name brand towels, that they’re absorbent, soft, and don’t get mildewy at all. I want all new nice towels! Maybe I’ll treat myself to a couple sets of these. They also have sets that include hand towels and washcloths. Other high rated affordable towel sets, both with Bs on Fakespot, include this 6 piece set for $25 and this 8 piece set for around $23.

A hanging jewelry organizer with pockets so you can see your collection



Right now I have my necklaces hanging on a tiny curtain valance with little hooks and my earrings on a piece of waffle weave drawer liner that I tacked to the wall. It works ok but they often fall off. This hanging jewelry organizer by Misslo is just $6.99 for black or $7.99 in white. It also comes in vibrant pink. It has 4.6 stars, over 4,600 ratings and an A from Fakespot! There are 32 clear pockets for things like earrings and rings and 18 hooks on the other side for necklaces and bracelets. Women say it quickly solved their jewelry mess, that it’s a great space saver, that it holds heavy items, and that they like how you can put several things in one pouch or hook. Other people use it to hold small craft items like beads and thread. I just ordered a white one!

