Eco-friendly face masks, a hydrating primer and earbuds that stay in



I got the cloud yoga mat and it’s absolutely wonderful. I’ve never had a yoga mat that I didn’t have to fold over. For once I can do situps without hurting my tailbone and I can kneel on it and it doesn’t hurt my knees at all. I also got the glycolic exfoliating face mask from InstaNaturals and I really like that too. If you’re looking for the best product to get for your face, nothing beats the Dr. G’s Brightening Peeling Gel! I know I keep talking about it but I love it and can see and feel a huge difference in my skin.

A hydrating primer for that glowing dewy look



From CB: After reading Oya’s post on fall makeup trends I really want to try the dewy look. I have different highlighters of course, but I need something that gives my face that allover glow. Many articles recommended an oil-based primer. Hydratouch oil primer by NYX has almost 1,600 ratings and 4.1 stars on ReviewMeta. It’s said to be great for dry skin especially. Women say that it’s not oily at all and that “ my foundation applies perfectly after I use it.” “I freakin love how smooth it makes my powder foundation go on..even my liquid foundation goes on better with this,” “it does not leave my skin looking oily, only less dry,” “Gives my 47 yr old skin a beautiful dewy finish” and “My skin feels so smooth, even my husband noticed.” Some reviewers say it has a perfumey smell but others call it a nice tea smell. Note that if you want a good non-dewy primer, the cheapest option is Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel. I use this every day as a face primer, it has the same ingredients as more expensive brand name primers.

An 100% organic pure rose water toner for sensitive skin



From CB: This 100% organic rose water facial toner by Teddie Organics is under $10 for 2 ounces. It has over 3,600 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s especially good for rosacea and can soothe and clear up redness, breakouts and dry spots. They write “this spray leaves your skin dewy, smooth, hydrated and refreshed,” “ I really love how heavenly scented this rosewater is and how refreshing it is to use” and “After only a few days, I noticed a cleaner, brighter more even tone to my face.” Some say it can go bad and that you may want to keep it in the refrigerator. I’ve been transferring products to the little plastic travel tubes from Dollar Tree and putting the remainder in the fridge.

Soothing Aloe Vera Gel for face and body



From CB: This soothing Aloe Vera Gel by Nature Republic is just $6 for around 11 ounces! It has almost 1,400 ratings and 4.4 stars on ReviewMeta. The consistency is lighter than typical Aloe Vera Gel and it can be used on your face as a gentle and calming moisturizer or on your body as a light moisturizer. Some reviewers call it a “miracle gel” and so many people swear by it. They write “I have struggled with acne for a long time and have tried everything from Accutane to Proactiv to Rodan and Fields. I got this after running out of another pricier aloe cream. This works wonders! It keeps my face and skin clear and acne free.” “It helps my skin to stay hydrated especially during summer,” and “It’s a really nice light moisturizer.” Others say they use it as a base for hand sanitizer and at $6 you can’t beat the price.

Ethically manufactured double layer reversible fabric masks



From CB: There are so many sketchy masks on Amazon! I found two listings from the same company, EcoRight, which makes 100% cotton ethically manufactured, eco-friendly masks that are both double layer and reversible. The listing above is a for 5 cute pastel-colored masks for $25. You can also get 5 dark masks for just $20, a photo of those is at the bottom of the story. These listings both have over 4 stars on ReviewMeta and seem to have legitimate reviews. They’re called “perfect for all day wear,” comfortable, fashionable and “a good fit.” They’re said to run small and you may want to hand wash them to avoid shrinkage.

A popup QTip holder that will look fancy on your bathroom counter



From Hecate: I saw this QTip/toothpick holder on Buzzfeed over the weekend. It ‘hides’ the cotton swabs when you aren’t using it in a pretty little container. And whereas I love the look of it, my interest is much more practical after my husband got himself a cup of water in the middle of the night and ended up with a mouthful of soggy swabs. I’m thinking an actual lid would stop even the groggiest husband. This has 94 ratings and 4.1 stars on ReviewMeta. Most of the comments are about how pretty it looks but some point out how well it works too, “The product looks fantastic and the slide-up mechanism works very well.” One customer loved it, but warned about overfilling it, “You can’t pack in q tips too full or it will not close. Works great.”

An affordable modern shower caddy that looks expensive



From Hecate: This is another suggestion I saw on Buzzfeed. I have a love-hate relationship with shower caddies. I love when they look good and work well but I can never afford the ‘looks good, works well’ ones. I’m digging the style of this one, enough that I would spend $25 for it. Plus, it looks like it would actually hold what I need it to. This has 192 ratings and 4.2 stars on ReviewMeta. One customer said the caddy was more than they expected, “I am very pleased with this caddy. It was bigger and nicer than I expected,” while another said that although it is bigger, it isn’t too big, “It holds shampoo, conditioner, body wash, etc. without being too bulky!” A few comments said they had trouble with the suction on the caddy. I always have issues with suction in my shower and I learned https://bit.ly/2R6NWOr to wipe the intended area and cups down with alcohol, let it dry completely and don’t put anything on the caddy for 24 hours. It’s a lot of effort but I’ve had success with it.

Long-lasting Bluetooth earbuds that stay in



From Hecate: After my iPod Classic finally died, I replaced it with a FitBit Ionic, which is expensive but I absolutely love it. I had trouble getting bluetooth headphones to work well with it, though. I finally caved and bought the Fitbit Flyers, which were made to work with the watch but are also very expensive. The first pair worked great but when I had to replace them, I had nothing but trouble, and ended up returning three pair. After A LOT of research, most sites said just to make sure to get bluetooth 4.1 or higher for the watch. A few recommended these Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro earbuds. I haven’t had them that long, but the battery is great and the sound quality is, in my opinion, just as good as the Flyers. But at $38, they are ⅓ the cost of the Flyers, so I feel much better about using them. I appreciate that they don’t fall out of my ears and so far (touch wood) I have had no connectivity issues. They don’t cut out at all. Over “>2,200 Amazon reviewers gave them an average of 4 stars, but I would rate them higher. One customer agrees with me, “The TL;DR is that these are the best Bluetooth earphones I’ve used to date,” while another agrees these sound great for the price, “Sound quality is very detailed at this price point.” They come in black, blue and red and the buds have magnets which makes them easier to carry when you aren’t wearing them.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.

