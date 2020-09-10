Kaley Cuoco wore a mask while jumping rope at the gym & dumb people complained

Are gyms open in your area? It seems to go state by state, city by city, county by county. In my state, Virginia, gyms were allowed to reopen in June under social-distancing, mask-wearing and capacity limits. I spent the spring missing the gym, so I’ve been going regularly since it reopened. I wear my mask when I enter and leave, and I wear my mask when I’m lifting weights, which isn’t the gym protocol – the rule in VA is that you don’t actually have to wear the mask when you’re working out, just when you’re coming and going. I don’t wear my mask when I’m on the treadmill or bike though, because I get too hot and I am social-distanced.
What’s my point? Kaley Cuoco wears her mask the entire time she’s in the gym, even when she’s doing cardio, like jumping rope. As you can see in the Instagram video above, she’s super-fit and she manages to keep her mask on the entire time she’s jumping rope. Dumbasses in her comments were yelling at her:
Despite Cuoco’s crisscross jumping coordination and cardio jogging, some of her 6 million followers took exception with Cuoco, 34, donning a mask during her workout.
“You’re wearing a mask because why?” probed one Instagram commenter.
“You don’t need a mask when you workout ” wrote another user, while another added, “Don’t use mask to exercise. CO2. Nice going.”
The comments came in a flurry, however, it didn’t stop the Harley Quinn voiceover actress to fire back at trolls who lent their two cents.
“For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was,” she wrote in the comments section. “I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”
I’m just… ugh. Why has “wearing a mask” become the political issue du jour. Why are people stupid? Why do people think they’re really making some big point about MASKS and FREEDOM and going into a celebrity’s IG to complain about how she’s being completely responsible and even kind of badass. I couldn’t jump rope in a mask! Things would be flying everywhere and my boobs would hurt and my mask would be bunched up by my eyes.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m complaining about the fact that people literally complain about everything nowadays. I’m soooooo over it. Do what works for you, and then SHUT. YOUR. MOUTH.
But good for her for wearing a mask
Good for her! I hope the makeup and brows in the second pic were just an aberration, though, they literally hurt my eyes!
Same! Love the suit…eye makeup horrible!
I like Kaley, and I LOVE her for standing up to those idiots and shutting them down!
Mask wearing is only mandatory entering and exiting the gym in my city, but myself and my workout partner both wear it the entire time. I have seen numerous other people wearing theirs as well. The gym I go to is now cracking down on the physical distancing. Machines have been spaced out and every other one roped off to not be used, but also now in the weight area they are forcing people to keep their distance or kicking them out, unless masks are worn and then you can have a workout partner. Employees caught not enforcing the distancing get one warning, and if caught again letting stuff slide, they are terminated.
But this virus can float in the air for hours (especially in an air conditioned room). It makes no sense to allow them to workout without masks on. So risky. Being 6 feet away from someone isn’t going to help if the virus is floating around the room and you are bare faced.
They have turned off all air conditioning/ taken away all fans in the building, but I agree. I wish everyone would wear a mask, but I can’t do anything about it except always wear mine. They also have made it so people must book workouts ahead online, and only let a certain amount of people in the gym that is below the allowed max. So it’s something at least.
Thing is, even experts are saying that the 6′ mark is NOT absolute. One of those spray machines showed a “strong” sneeze it can travel/float for 60!!!! ft! So 6′ IS arbitrary.
Still… MAJOR KUDOS for Kaley, and her Klapback!
I have a friend who used to wear a mask prior to COVID when running to try to build his lung strength. Now he’s the biggest COVIDiot I know.
People make no sense.
That’s insane ! So when he’s asked to wear a mask he has a fit lol? How adult of him !
I would never not wear mask indoors especially around people who are exercising(expelling more droplets farther). It’s just wishful thinking that social distancing indoors without a mask is safe. I had to teach my mother in-law how to take a deep breath whilst wearing a mask because she thought it was the mask and not her shallow breathing that was making her light headed. I never liked Kaley, but now I do, being a good mask role model is life saving. Everyone needs at least 10 masks(not disposable) and learn how to breath in them.
If all she needs is “20 minutes of jumprope and good music” she can do that at home where she won’t need to wear a mask. Why bother going to the gym if that’s all you need?
If I was a celeb I’d limit comments to only people I follow, the amount of idiots and hate they get for nothing most of the time is shocking. And if she wasn’t wearing a mask there’d be tons of “wear a mask” comments
WHY do they care about HER choosing to wear a mask? What a ridiculous thing to complain about.
Honestly, they expect her to be a fellow white person who does not give a damn about the safety and welfare of others around her.
This just makes me like her more than I already do.
You can’t ignore the ignorance and racism once white people found out the disproportion of health issues, lack of health care and death that this virus brought to BIPOC.
My gym is offering outdoor classes in the parking lot. Masks are only required for coming and going, but yesterday am working out under the orange skies I felt like so many health hazards were upon us I should workout in a hazmat suit. I don’t know that I trust we’re safe outdoors breathing hard only 6 feet apart with no masks…so I keep the mask on as much as I can.
People are idiots. The woman who wrote “you’re wearing a mask. Why?” Also commented that if you sneezed in a mask it would go right through. Which is patently FALSE. You can event blow a candle out if you’re wearing a mask properly.
I’m back to going to the gym, but here in NYS, masks are required at all times. Props to Kaley because wearing a mask while weight lifting is no fun. I couldn’t imagine it during cardio.
Same here in NJ – anything indoors, a mask is required at all times.
The one I occasionally use for their pool has been having stuff out in the parking lot, which sounds like hell to me, LOL. Too hot on asphalt, no thank you.
I’m looking forward to going back some day, but not yet.
While people are still crying about having to wear them, I was actually just thinking how I don’t think I’d mind mask life to continue forever when inside public areas, especially during cold and flu season.
Same here, especially when traveling. It seems like every time I do a big trip, one or both of us end up getting sick. Last time I was traveling for almost two weeks, and then had to take several more days off when I got home, which wasn’t good.
I agree. I just read an article about how Flu season was almost non-existent in Australia this year due to Covid 19 mandates. I don’t understand why we all just went around acting as if the Flu was something that we just had to live with during many months of the year. No it’s not. We know we can virtually get rid of it if we follow certain rules. There is no reason to go back to the way things were.
I follow her IG and she’s quarantining in NYC, where you have to wear a mask at the gym. So aside from being a considerate person, she’s following the rules.
I have seen 0 people complaining about ninjas or spies wearing masks, nor were they ever concerned about hunters wearing masks in the woods…no one was concerned about bikers wearing masks in cities or during winter….I have seen 0 people complaining about masks while skiing.
If I see one more dumbass CO2 comment I’m going to lose my mind.