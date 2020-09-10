The Dune trailer is here and it looks like it will be decent, right?

There’s a lot of hype over the Dune movie coming out this December. It’s directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts (Passengers, Prometheus, Doctor Strange) and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Benjamin Button, A Star is Born). I’m including the writers because of course everything will hinge on the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic novel, one of the bestselling science fiction books of all time.
So far we’ve had just one Dune movie and a couple miniseries. The 1984 film, directed by David Lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan, is god awful. I can say this because I watched it less than a month ago and Lynch calls it the only movie he’s not proud of. It was plodding and tough for me to understand, I’m not going to lie. My son is on the third book and he explained everything but I still didn’t get it! (Sidenote: if you need a Dune explainer, watch this 5 minute video.)
I asked my 15-year-old son to watch this trailer with me and give his thoughts. This is starring Timothee Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides) and a bunch of other heavyweight actors. I know I’ll be seeing this, depending on the state of the world, and it looks better than I was expecting! I see a few scenes that look better than they did in the first movie although that bar is really low. Here are my son’s thoughts as we watched this:
- Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are too old to play 15 and 16-year-old characters. (Zendaya’s character is supposed to be 12 but they changed it.)
- The ships look cool
- Me: Oscar Isaac is really hot
- Stellan Skarsgard looks badass as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
- The Sardaukar look badass when they’re descending
- Both of us: Jason Momoa looks like a freak without a beard
- Stellan Skarsgard’s character does not go in brown liquid in the book
- Spice isn’t shiny it’s just darker than sand
- They should have their still suits on as it’s a waste of water without them
My son also says he’s worried that this will be too action-heavy and not true to the plot of the book, which is about unchecked power. I don’t care too much as long as it’s entertaining, which is how I expect most people feel. After seeing the first movie I had very low expectations for a remake, but I’m somewhat optimistic and so is my son, who says he’s “optimistically pessimistic.” He gets that from me in general.
Also, if you’d like a Dune fix and have already seen the movie, I highly recommended the 2013 documentary Jodorosky’s Dune, available on Amazon Prime and free on IMDB TV. There’s no way I can do this justice, but it’s about a failed attempt in the 1970s to adapt the movie. Jodorosky is a director with a sweeping, larger-than-life vision for Dune that collapsed under his ambition. He got Pink Floyd to agree to do the soundtrack and Dalí to agree to be in it for $100,000 a second.
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will bring Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel to life in with not one, but two epic films: "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie," Villeneuve tells V.F. "The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details."
Empire's WORLD-EXCLUSIVE #Dune issue goes on set on the desert planet of Arrakis – with two covers to collect. Meet House Atreides. On sale Thurs 3 September.
You might want to replace the header image which is of the Walking Dead!
The trailer looks very nice! Love the effects.
How did I do that?! LOL
I got pretty excited thinking that they would be included in the movie!
I actually thought this looked really dull and generic, and I’m not convinced about Chalamet. However I have faith in Villeneuve and I’m assuming the trailer was cut by a different department to try and bring in a wider audience- generic hero type stuff sells and whilst it is a kind of coming of age story for young Paul Atreides it is so much more.
Also, Jason Momoa just takes me out of anything he’s in. Dude is hot but just plays himself. I hope he can reign it in here.
I am excited for rebecca Ferguson’s Jessica and will be interesting to see how they deal with the bene gesserit- though the bit with Paul and the box was god awful- hopefully it’s just the way the trailer was cut but the acting is terrible from both.
worm looked great!
Wrong header pic?
I fixed it with Oscar Isaac my bad
Sadly, I’m not going to any movie theaters anytime in the near distant future. Are people really going to the movies?
I saw Tenet and I will see Mulan this weekend. But I feel quite safe in my European Country. Not that we are free of Covid, but we have clusters rather than community transmissions. And yes, I’m wearing a mask in the cinema.
I’m more excited about the cast than the trailer itself. It was a bit lackluster, right?
I am interested in this movie…I’ve never read Dune, but it was something that my dad and brothers were all really into, so I’m sure it will be discussed at future family gatherings, so maybe I should watch it, lol. But the preview makes it look a lot more interesting than my dad’s old copy of the book did, haha.
I know the story, so I’m intrigued. But I’m mostly staying quiet because every time someone says/posts “OMG! I’m so excited to see ” I have to bite through my tongue. This is not a happy story folks!
Jason Momoa feels wrong for the character he’s playing. I’m just not getting it.
I know next to nothing about Dune, so I have no expectations.
I continue to be weirdly intrigued by Timothy Chalamet, however.
I have been obsessed w Dune since eight grade. I’ve read the original six books multiple times and read all the filler books Herbert’s son wrote. It’s already obvious from the trailer that they’re taking artistic liberties but it still looks good and I am so excited to see it. And Oscar Isaac looks beyond sexy here.