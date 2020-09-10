Naomi Campbell’s billionaire ex Vlad Doronin is suing her for more than $3 million

Like so many people of a certain age, I have vivid memories of certain bonkers episodes of Oprah, back when Oprah had a syndicated network talk show. A decade ago, Naomi Campbell appeared on an episode, and she talked all about how happy she was with her fiance Vladislav Doronin, a Russian billionaire who was still very much married to his wife. Naomi moved to Russia to be with him and for five years, they were a jet-set celebrity couple all over Europe, the Middle East and beyond. He was married the whole time! Anyway, it ended badly in 2013, and he moved on quickly with a series of models. But seven years after the breakup, Doronin is still mad about some of the sh-t Naomi kept from their relationship:
Naomi Campbell is being dragged into court by her ex-boyfriend, who’s filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit, claiming she owes him a lot of dough. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Naomi’s ex, Vladislav Doronin — a Russian businessman — claims she’s refusing to pay back money he loaned her, and is still holding on to some valuable property of his.
In the docs, Vladislav claims Naomi’s refusing to return his personal property, which he values at more than $3 million. It’s not clear yet how much money he claims to have loaned her.
The supermodel started dating the Russian billionaire way back in 2008, and they were together for five years before breaking up in 2013. Vlad often showered her with gifts, including getaways on his yacht and a house in the shape of the Eye of Horus on Cleopatra Island in Turkey.
Now, 7 years after their split, Vlad’s coming back with a vengeance. We’ve reached out to reps for Naomi’s side of the story. So far, no word back.
I don’t get the timeline on this – why seven years after the breakup? What did she “keep” which he wants back? And surely, most of what she was “given” was likely “gifts” right? Does he want that fake engagement ring back? She probably already gave up her apartment in Russia. Other gifts of jewelry and cash? I don’t know. It feels shady! But I’ve always had questions about all of those Russian oligarchs and their wealth.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
You have to check out the house in the shape of the Eye of Horus lol.
I just want to see pictures of the house in the shape of Horus’ eye because that sounds bad ass.
LOL, just google ‘Eye of Horus Cleopatra’. It’s INSANE.
Wow. It’s like a James Bond villain’s lair.
IKR??
I just showed a picture of it to my architect husband. I won’t type here what he said…
OMG – that house is insane! I wish we could see inside.
Wtf did I just see? Illuminati headquarters. This beats Drake’s place in Toronto and Jeff Bezos’ whole evil vibe. They need to step it up.
He’s a billionaire! That’s so petty.he sounds petty
I doubt it’s actually about the money. She probably said something about him and now he’s retaliating and trying to embarrass her. Rich people do this kind of thing all the time. I know a former couple who have been caught up in lawsuits for years over a very expensive lake house that neither of them use. They just don’t want the other to have it.
Sound like what he wants is her back, or the power to control her back. ‘Cause for a billionaire, $3m is nothing, and no way, after 7 years, he would be desperate for it.
She’s still so unearthly beautiful.
Maybe it’s her bejeweled cell phone collection he wants back. Let the phone flinging begin.
word is he wanted to see her again, she curbed that and he’s acting out.
he cheated with the 18 year old winner of Naomi’s show The Face. he’s a trick.
He put some property or art and whatnot in her name to avoid either taxes, divorce settlement or a part of his laudering and Naomi was like, HAHAHAHAHA, you ain’t getting this back.
I’m confused, Naomi needed money so he just loaned her 3 millions or is he just pissed she never returned the gifts worth that amount? It could also be about a house she is not giving back, right? Any scenario souds surreal.
That house is bonkers. It’s really just a dome with creative landscaping to make the shape, but…why?
Also, unless he’s in need of cash, this sounds like an attempt to manipulate and keep her connected to him. Reminds me of Sofia Vergara’s ex and his nonsense.
Naomi is so shady. There are tons of pictures of her hanging out with Ghislane Maxwell. I think she was very much in that orbit. Plus the Charles Taylor blood diamond case years ago (honestly, how many models ever have to testify at the Hague?). And now her Russian oligarch boyfriend is going after her? I suspect the boyfriend is doing this in 2020–the year of Maxwell’s arrest–is no coincidence. Whether it’s opportunism on his part or a reflection of some sort of financial entanglement related to Maxwell or something else–who knows. I just think we’re going to learn some unflattering details about Naomi in the next year or so.
Uggh what a douche he cheated on her with a model from her show he’s gross
Also naomi does age right?