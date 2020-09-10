Daisy Ridley: Rey could have been the daughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi

SPOILERS for The Rise of Skywalker.

Daisy Ridley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live two nights ago, which featured guest host Josh Gad. She was promoting her new film, Chaos Walking, but of course Gad asked her about the Star Wars trilogy she was part of. First, let me give some background: I wanted to cover this because it goes to the huge criticisms of the most recent trilogy (Episodes VII-IX). So much of the trilogy was dictated by the studio’s asinine schedule constraints. Kathleen Kennedy (who was in charge of Star Wars property) only wanted to hire white bros, most of whom had little experience. Those white bros gleefully marginalized the characters of color within the franchise, like John Boyega and Kelly-Marie Tran. All of this connects to my central criticism of this trilogy: at no point did Kathleen Kennedy sit down with JJ Abrams, Rian Johnson and George Lucas to map out the actual story they wanted to tell. No one, at any point, knew the end point for the story or how they were going to get there. It was always a half-assed money grab with no concern for the STORY.

One of the main problems stemming from this lack of narrative outline was the issue of Rey and her parentage. Star Wars is a nine-episode saga about the Skywalker family, except when it’s not. JJ Abrams ended up “fixing” the issues Rian Johnson introduced by making Rey into Palpatine’s granddaughter. Stupid. So… Daisy revealed to Josh Gad that there was some conversation about connecting Rey to another Jedi.

Daisy Ridley revealed that Rey was supposed to have a connection an entirely different character in Star Wars. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Josh Gad, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her character’s ancestry and shared that it was actually Obi-Wan Kenobi she was supposed to be a descendant of. As fans know, it was revealed that Rey was a descendant of Emperor Palpatine. “At the beginning, there was toying with, like, an Obi-Wan connection,” she explained. “There were like different versions.” However, when J.J. Abrams came back to the franchise to direct The Rise of Skywalker, he decided he liked the Palpatine connection better. “It came to Episode IX, and J.J. pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine’s granddaddy,’” Daisy shared. “And I was like, ‘Awesome.’ And then, two weeks later, he was like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure.’ So, it kept changing. So then, even while filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.”

[From JustJared]

I’m actually disgusted by this sh-t. THEY WERE LITERALLY FILMING THE FINAL MOVIE. And they still couldn’t make up their minds about how to connect Rey. I’m absolutely appalled that Kathleen Kennedy still has a job after this, after she showed how little concern she has to the story. She honestly believed that she was just selling sh-t to fans and they would buy whatever she gave them. Rey being a Kenobi would have made SO MUCH SENSE. Jesus Christ.