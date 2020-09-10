Zac Efron is going to move to Australia for his new girlfriend

Zac Efron is on the move, only this time, it sounds a bit more permanent. According to nosy nellies, Zac has been house hunting in Australia’s popular locale-to-the-stars, Byron Bay, after spending the summer there. Besides the beautiful beaches and general Oz vibe, Zac is rumored to have met a young lady by the name of Vanessa Vallarades who lives and works in the area.

Zac Efron is starting a new life!

The actor, 32, has left Hollywood to settle in Australia’s Byron Bay, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Efron is currently “renting a house minutes from the beach,” says the source, adding “he has been house-hunting.”

“It really seems he plans on staying in Australia permanently,” says the source.

Along with a new home, Efron also has a new romance in Vanessa Valladares, whom he met in June when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store.

I admit that I’ve always been overly invested in Zac. After Oya convinced me to watch his Down to Earth with Zac Efron series, which I loved, it did seem like Zac was looking for something else. The series claimed it was a more sustainable and meaningful way to live his life, but it seemed more like Zac needed an anchor. I think he recognizes Hollywood is not the healthy place for him since his successful rehab stint a few years back. Down to Earth made it seem like Zac was looking for a place to belong, not just live. That’s why this move makes sense to me.

I know nothing about his girlfriend, by the way. Her Instagram reads ‘influencer’ but she also seems to have a sense of humor, so I like her already. They’ve only been together for a few months, so I won’t overly invest in her just yet.

Fortunately, Zac is not giving up on Hollywood altogether, It was announced at the start of August that Zac will star in a remake of Three Men and a Baby for Disney. So far, Zac is the only name attached to the project. I immediately thought he’d play Jack (Ted Danson) but now I think he may take Peter (Tom Selleck). I never felt Three Men need to be remade (remade again, that is, since the American film was a remake of a French film) but when they announced Zac was attached, it caught my attention. Plus, Zac has that weird Killing Zac Efron series he filmed that almost – wait for it – killed him. In the meantime, I guess he will try to avoid death in Byron Bay, home of the Hemsworth. I wonder – if Zac and the Hemsworth Bros had lunch together, do you think their gorgeous, piecing blue eyes would sync up to throw a light shaft that points to the Sacred Weight Room on the Ancient Map of Muscle-heads?

4 Responses to “Zac Efron is going to move to Australia for his new girlfriend”

  1. Lozface says:
    September 10, 2020 at 7:17 am

    He’s more than welcome here in Australia and if he ever wants to hit up Melbourne, he can have my spare room. Hell my husband would probably let him in our room, given we both love him.

    I think settling in Byron will be great for him and I hope they’re both very happy together.

    Ps I actually told my husband he looked like Zac the night we met. Hence, why we’ve always loved him!

    Reply
  2. Lolo86lf says:
    September 10, 2020 at 7:26 am

    I just love Zac’s Down to Earth Netflix show. He looks like a sexy young bear in the show. Vanessa is lucky to have smitten him to the point of him moving to Australia for the time being. Right now California is an inferno anyway so just as well he can spend some time with her. Is she Latin or Spanish? her surname is.

    Reply
  3. Teresa says:
    September 10, 2020 at 7:38 am

    If you had any ability to leave America at this point would we not all take it? Australia has their political problems but (and I could be wrong here) they don’t seem as in your face as the states. Good to him, I did a Visa stay in Australia and it was wonderful.

    Reply
  4. emmy says:
    September 10, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I recently watched his Hot Ones interview and came away liking him enormously. He seems like such a good dude. But I always feel like “moving” somewhere is not the same for celebrities. It’s easily reversible and not really that much of a risk.

    Reply

