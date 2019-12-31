‘Skywalker’ screenwriter explains why Kelly Marie Tran’s character was edited out

It’s hard to believe that Carrie Fisher passed away just after Christmas in 2016. I was trying to go from memory, and I was like “was it last Christmas? The year before that?” No, three years ago. Everyone still misses her, and her passing still affects her last big project, Episodes VII-IX of the Star Wars franchise. She had not completed filming on The Last Jedi when she passed, and they had to do some CGI and manipulate some existing footage to complete that film. By now, I think it should also be clear that JJ Abrams, Rian Johnson and Kathleen Kennedy had no idea WTF they were doing with the new trilogy. They were truly just making it up as they went along. Trust me when I say that the half-assed nature of the stories and Carrie Fisher’s passing are connected. They’re connected to why Kelly Marie Tran was massively sidelined in The Rise of Skywalker and I just… I’m so tired.
A writer on The Rise of Skywalker is explaining the film’s handling of a character that some say was shortchanged in the new Star Wars film. Chris Terrio, who co-wrote the movie with director J.J. Abrams, was asked about the lack of screen time for Kelly Marie Tran’s character Rose Tico. The Resistance engineer was introduced in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi where she had a major role in the film, but — spoiler alert — Tico spent The Rise of Skywalker back at the base and didn’t have many lines.
Terrio told Awards Daily that he and Abrams “adore” Tran and that the character’s role was originally more significant. Tran shot scenes where the character interacts with General Leia Organa, whose performance was created using Carrie Fisher’s deleted scenes from The Force Awaken. But the team ran into post-production difficulties making the Tico-Leia scenes believable.
“One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher’s footage in the way we wanted to,” Terrio told Awards Daily. “We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base who was with Leia. We thought we couldn’t leave Leia at the base without any of the principals who we love, so Leia and Rose were working together … As the process evolved, a few scenes we’d written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we’d hoped for. Those scenes, unfortunately, fell out of the film… The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly — so much so that we anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia.”
So… Carrie Fisher had already passed away when JJ and Chris Terrio sat down to write this script. They knew they were going to have to write around the Leia character significantly, or at least they should have known that, and they should have planned the script accordingly so that CGI Leia was used sparingly. But no – they wrote a bunch of scenes with CGI Leia and the Asian actress they wanted to marginalize, and whoopsie, all of those scenes had to be cut because the CGI wasn’t good enough. Absolute horsesh-t. They had the time, space and money to do something else and they chose not to.
Meanwhile, JJ Abrams wrote a role out of thin air and gave the part to his buddy Dominic Monaghan because of a bet they made on soccer. Because white bros amirite.
He already backtracked on the statement. He now claims it was a narrative decision.
“Absolute horsesh-t. They had the time, space and money to do something else and they chose not to” – agree with you. They wrote her off because offended reddit, but people still get offended, so they are trying to break this circle, while movie underperforms heavily. Welcome to hell, JJ, you deserve it. And who decided that writer of Justice league is a good choice for star wars.
The movie was so awful. I was just having this same conversation with my husband this morning about CGI Leia. It felt weird and kind of exploitive to see her on the screen so much. She didn’t get the chance to make the decisions on how to act and present Leia in this film, that was all in the hands of other people who were not as connected to the character. It made me uncomfortable to see how easily an actor’s likeness can be taken over and used in a film without their input. I didn’t like it at all.
Ok so I’m a huge Star Wars fan and I’ve seen Rise of Skywalker in theaters twice now. I’m not mad about Rose Tico tbh.
Rose isn’t speaking much but she is seen pretty much every time they go back to Resistance base. Monaghan is literally no more than an extra, he has like two lines maybe. He’s, believe it or not, instantly recognizable. So it feels like he’s in it more than he is. They would have had that extra in there no matter what to fill out the cast for Resistance base, they just happened to give an extra’s part to a celebrity. Greg Grunberg is there as well as Billie Lourd.
So a lot of fans are not too mad that Rose gets sidelined in this movie, it’s a vocal minority. Yes, it’s unfortunate that the first prominent Asian actor was sidelined in the movie. And the treatment the actress got after TLJ was disgusting. But to be frank, her character got
More screen time in the second movie than Oscar Isaac and the same amount of time as Mark Hamill, and the movie suffered for it because the B-plot was not popular. Nothing on the character or the actress, from a story and plotting standpoint.
But if you see the movie, you can understand it’s definitely narrative structure because there is zero room to add another plot for her. The first two movies sidelined Oscar Isaac’s character and he’s supposed to be in the core cast. They do add new characters later in the movie but they serve a different function than Rose did. I understand it may seem strange to have her featured so prominently in the second movie and not the third but she was never part of the core cast and I do not honestly see how they could have included a prominent storyline for her. For a solid chunk of the movie, they focus entirely on Rey, Poe, Finn, Chewie, C3PO, and BB8 on the Falcon. They do like ten different things. Mix that in with scenes with Adam Driver’s character. Then the second half is dealing with The Resistance fighting and Rey and Kylo Ren and Bad Guy Jedi/Sith stuff. It is already a very bloated movie. A big comment about this movie is that it feels like it was two movies worth of story and plot pushed into one, because so much happens. I was not at all mad that they didn’t feature her more because in the context of what is being shown, It’s understandable.