Is Duchess Meghan pitching a documentary about BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors?

In the year 2020, I still have a hard time with the fact that there are soooo many people who do not understand Black Lives Matter as a movement, as a protest, or as an intellectual argument. BLM was started in 2013 by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. They were reacting to George Zimmerman murdering Trayvon Martin. BLM has always made the point that black lives matter, because society, police and many white people seem to not believe that black lives matter. I would love to see more about Cullors, Garcia and Tometi and their work over the past six years, rather than seeing BLM as a reactionary thing to be brought up only in racist tragedies. And now maybe the Duchess of Sussex wants to do a documentary about the BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors?
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly pitching a documentary about a Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder, as part of her and Prince Harry’s lucrative Netflix deal. Patrisse Cullors, one of the three individuals who founded the BLM movement, would be the target of the documentary that the Duchess of Sussex wants to produce, according to The Mirror.
Cullors is said to have ‘hugely inspired’ Meghan, and she pitched the documentary to Netflix because she has been ‘blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done.
‘She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it,’ a source told the newspaper. Should the documentary be given the green light by Netflix, it would be part of a deal with the streaming giant said to be worth upwards of $100 million, signed by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan, 39, and husband Prince Harry, 35.
Los Angeles-born Patrisse, 36, founded Black Lives Matter in 2013 with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, after they were driven into action following the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of killing Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012. The movement began with the simple #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, but grew into what is seen today – with people protesting in the streets against racial inequality.
Since this comes from the dregs of the British tabloids, I wouldn’t put too much stock into the idea that Meghan has actually pitched this documentary in this form. It’s far more likely that the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror just wanted to have “Meghan” and “Black Lives Matter” in the same headline, because British tabloid readers want to believe that Meghan is some kind of anti-white radical who stole their poor prince! Of course, maybe Meghan has pitched some stuff involving race, racism and black lives mattering. Who knows. But I’ll only trust it when I hear it from Variety or Deadline.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty and Avalon Red.
That would be a good documentary, but I don’t believe anything exclusive from those rags either now that M&H have left.
I don’t care what she pitches. I would be first in the queue to watch it.
I would love this to be her first piece of work with netflix. Especially considering how racist the BRF are, it’ll get their panties so twisted they’ll be waddling about for years.
The mental image of various royals waddling about had made my morning. 😂
When news of Netflix deal came out they said they already had animated program about inspirational women & nature docu series in development.
The Fail & Mirror know nothing & just throwing things out and hoping something sticks. Plus the tabloid press are stoking a backlash against BLM currently (a broadcast of a dance performance featuring BLM segment attracted over 20,000 complaints driven by coverage in the Fail ) so of course they’d link Meghan to a BLM project.
But would be good premise so hope Sussexes or someone else does do this& executes it well.
The BM is just guessing at this point. They don’t have an inside scoop on ANYTHING. And I agree, they will just post the most dramatic shit they can think of, whether it is a BLM doc or a Diana doc or any kind of inside dirt on the royal family doc.
They’re all terrified because they don’t have the inside track anymore. The Firm, the family and the BM.
I don’t believe this but it wouldn’t be a bad idea.
This is the kind of thing where it could be true, because I can see it being a project that would appeal to Meghan, but given the source, I’m not holding my breath that it’s true.
These people don’t know anything and I’m sure they’ve been calling around Hollywood and all the magazines/newspapers like Variety, NYT etc and have been ignored or told no comment. Harry and Meghan did right think publicly banning the tabloids.
Daily Fail knows nothing and is just making up more fan fiction to get their racist readers riled up. There heads are probably really exploding now that Harry & Meghan will be featured in Times List of 100 Influential people.
Might be true but this is just the DM throwing shit at the wall and seeing what sticks. I doubt they have any legitimate inside sources
Hope so.
The Daily Mail know nothing. They just want to link her to what little Britain sees as a “anti-white” terrorist group and they want to try to negatively influence the public and sabotage her projects, whatever they may be. The only gossip about their work that I’d take as possibly true would be from THR or Variety.