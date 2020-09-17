Is Duchess Meghan pitching a documentary about BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors?

In the year 2020, I still have a hard time with the fact that there are soooo many people who do not understand Black Lives Matter as a movement, as a protest, or as an intellectual argument. BLM was started in 2013 by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. They were reacting to George Zimmerman murdering Trayvon Martin. BLM has always made the point that black lives matter, because society, police and many white people seem to not believe that black lives matter. I would love to see more about Cullors, Garcia and Tometi and their work over the past six years, rather than seeing BLM as a reactionary thing to be brought up only in racist tragedies. And now maybe the Duchess of Sussex wants to do a documentary about the BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly pitching a documentary about a Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder, as part of her and Prince Harry’s lucrative Netflix deal. Patrisse Cullors, one of the three individuals who founded the BLM movement, would be the target of the documentary that the Duchess of Sussex wants to produce, according to The Mirror. Cullors is said to have ‘hugely inspired’ Meghan, and she pitched the documentary to Netflix because she has been ‘blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. ‘She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it,’ a source told the newspaper. Should the documentary be given the green light by Netflix, it would be part of a deal with the streaming giant said to be worth upwards of $100 million, signed by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan, 39, and husband Prince Harry, 35. Los Angeles-born Patrisse, 36, founded Black Lives Matter in 2013 with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, after they were driven into action following the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who was accused of killing Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012. The movement began with the simple #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, but grew into what is seen today – with people protesting in the streets against racial inequality.

[From The Daily Mail]

Since this comes from the dregs of the British tabloids, I wouldn’t put too much stock into the idea that Meghan has actually pitched this documentary in this form. It’s far more likely that the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror just wanted to have “Meghan” and “Black Lives Matter” in the same headline, because British tabloid readers want to believe that Meghan is some kind of anti-white radical who stole their poor prince! Of course, maybe Meghan has pitched some stuff involving race, racism and black lives mattering. Who knows. But I’ll only trust it when I hear it from Variety or Deadline.

Embed from Getty Images