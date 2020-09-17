Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nico Mary responds when accused of ‘hating’ Angelina Jolie

nico9162

As we discussed, Brad Pitt’s 27-year-old girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, aka Nico Mary, had a special message to her Instagram followers: “Happy people don’t hate.” A sentiment of such meaning and depth from a wannabe Instagram influencer who mostly takes sad selfies in her institutional-looking bedroom. As I said, I actually like Nico Mary. I think she’s a burst of fun, chaotic energy for Brad. She lives online, she’s married, she has a thing for much older men, and she gives off hustler vibes. I want her to succeed in life. I want Brad to have to pay her to go away.

So, I was already finding the whole Nico Mary saga hilarious – she was literally following stan IG accounts comparing her (favorably) to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. And then she does the “coy” Instamodel thing, “happy people don’t hate,” because clearly we’re all haters and she and Brad have a real love connection and none of this is tacky or shady at all. Then she actually started responding to some of the comments on her IG. This is priceless:

Jennifer Aniston at Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel

I mean… LOL. This is what Brad Pitt gets! He wanted some young, hot girlfriend, an “Angelina Jolie look-alike,” a Cool Girl in her 20s, and this is what he gets. A married hustler who lives on social media. There have been comparisons to this situation and Leonardo DiCaprio’s parade of under-25 girlfriends. I think I actually have a little bit more respect for Leo – he must give his girlfriends a handout with the rules for social media and giving interviews. Brad half-assed the prep on this Girlfriend Rollout and it shows.

nicole2

nicole6

Photos courtesy of Nico’s IG.

24 Responses to “Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nico Mary responds when accused of ‘hating’ Angelina Jolie”

  1. Lady D says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:08 am

    She must be so happy she’s getting attention. Assuming anything can make her happy.

    Reply
    • Bibi says:
      September 17, 2020 at 12:22 pm

      I love Nicole! I want her 26 yo ass to teach old Brad Pitt a good lesson. Brad is completely unprepared for this day & age. Angelina is peeing in her pants in laughter as people are comparing nico to beautiful angelina lol
      And guess what – Angelina will not be making the same mistakes I can tell you. She is soioo much smarter

      Reply
  2. SallyJay says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:08 am

    I’m bored of her already to be honest

    Reply
  3. Noki says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I honestly think at this point he has now ghosted her. He hightailed outta there and she is milking the situation. Until he publicly denies her she is buying some time to keep trending for opportunities.

    Reply
  4. Yoyoma says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:13 am

    I’m confused. Did she even sleep with BP at all??

    Reply
    • Maria says:
      September 17, 2020 at 10:30 am

      There is this polish catholic gossip magazine and, as Nico is polish, they asked her mother about what’s going on.
      Her mother claims they are just friends.
      But this magazine has history of lying so I not sure if they should be trusted…

      Reply
      • Zapp Brannigan says:
        September 17, 2020 at 10:33 am

        Does anyone believe this woman’s mother is going to say “Oh yes she is screwing the star of Meet Joe Black, her husband is very understanding, they have an open marriage, I am so proud of how many men my daughter has on the go right now” to a catholic gossip magazine? I mean saints preserve us!

  5. Seraphina says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Her bedroom is reflective of her personality and mind: minimalist, bare and bland.

    Reply
  6. lucy2 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Just sitting here, laughing at the mess Brad got himself into…

    Reply
  7. Venus says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Can we stop calling her an Angie lookalike? They don’t look remotely similar except lipwise, and Angie’s are natural.

    Reply
  8. Aang says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:17 am

    I first pic I saw of her was on CB and I thought she was gorgeous. But the more I see the more basic she looks. There are 1000’s like her on Instagram.

    Reply
  9. TAM says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:19 am

    She’s no Angelina look alike. She looks more like Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk.

    Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    September 17, 2020 at 10:46 am

    I love every bit of your assessment – chaos energy, he’ll have to pay her to go away 😄 .
    I think she tipped the press and id’d herself for the initial reporting and Pitt went along because he was legit blindsided. I love it.

    Reply
  11. TeamMeg says:
    September 17, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Why are we even calling her his “girlfriend”? Someone from LA probably tipped off the French paps that Brad would be landing at the airport on that day at that time, hence the paps were there to take photos. From those photos we know Nicole was there at the airport to greet him, they got in a car together, and were driven off to… somewhere. That is the extent of our facts. She could have been running an errand for her hubs “Honey, would you mind going to pick up Pitt for me, I’m busy at the restaurant.” Nicole and Brad may very well may just be friendly. Sure, someone reported they were making out, but no photos confirm that, and we have no official statement from Pitt’s or her side to suggest they are sleeping together or anything else. Meanwhile, just like Oxman did, Nico plays coy while building her brand, in this case a very boring brand of sad bedroom meh.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    September 17, 2020 at 11:09 am

    She’s managed to milk a lot of press from this girlfriend/ not girlfriend thing.

    Can’t her Uber wealthy husband get her a nicer apartment?

    Reply
  13. Kittylouise says:
    September 17, 2020 at 11:15 am

    The dull bedroom and boring selfies make me laugh. She only has one expression!

    I love the celebitchy coverage of this nonsense.

    Reply
  14. Jaded says:
    September 17, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Her lips are starting to look like hot air balloons. Lay off the injections honey…

    Reply
  16. Anony83 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 11:58 am

    So. Just a thought for Brad’s team. Maybe, just maybe, they should stop trying to “roll out” girlfriends he barely knows.

    Groundbreaking advice, I know. But, and stick with me here, waiting until you’re actually *dating* them and not just boinking them would also be helpful.

    Reply
  17. Zut alors says:
    September 17, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Weren’t we told she had a charity working to save sharks or something like that? Does she ever post about it?

    Reply
  18. DS9 says:
    September 17, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    I know she has a house but does she have a home?

    Reply

