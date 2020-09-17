Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nico Mary responds when accused of ‘hating’ Angelina Jolie

As we discussed, Brad Pitt’s 27-year-old girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, aka Nico Mary, had a special message to her Instagram followers: “Happy people don’t hate.” A sentiment of such meaning and depth from a wannabe Instagram influencer who mostly takes sad selfies in her institutional-looking bedroom. As I said, I actually like Nico Mary. I think she’s a burst of fun, chaotic energy for Brad. She lives online, she’s married, she has a thing for much older men, and she gives off hustler vibes. I want her to succeed in life. I want Brad to have to pay her to go away.
So, I was already finding the whole Nico Mary saga hilarious – she was literally following stan IG accounts comparing her (favorably) to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. And then she does the “coy” Instamodel thing, “happy people don’t hate,” because clearly we’re all haters and she and Brad have a real love connection and none of this is tacky or shady at all. Then she actually started responding to some of the comments on her IG. This is priceless:
I mean… LOL. This is what Brad Pitt gets! He wanted some young, hot girlfriend, an “Angelina Jolie look-alike,” a Cool Girl in her 20s, and this is what he gets. A married hustler who lives on social media. There have been comparisons to this situation and Leonardo DiCaprio’s parade of under-25 girlfriends. I think I actually have a little bit more respect for Leo – he must give his girlfriends a handout with the rules for social media and giving interviews. Brad half-assed the prep on this Girlfriend Rollout and it shows.
Photos courtesy of Nico’s IG.
She must be so happy she’s getting attention. Assuming anything can make her happy.
I love Nicole! I want her 26 yo ass to teach old Brad Pitt a good lesson. Brad is completely unprepared for this day & age. Angelina is peeing in her pants in laughter as people are comparing nico to beautiful angelina lol
And guess what – Angelina will not be making the same mistakes I can tell you. She is soioo much smarter
I’m bored of her already to be honest
shes like if an Instagram filter came to life.
I honestly think at this point he has now ghosted her. He hightailed outta there and she is milking the situation. Until he publicly denies her she is buying some time to keep trending for opportunities.
I’m confused. Did she even sleep with BP at all??
There is this polish catholic gossip magazine and, as Nico is polish, they asked her mother about what’s going on.
Her mother claims they are just friends.
But this magazine has history of lying so I not sure if they should be trusted…
Does anyone believe this woman’s mother is going to say “Oh yes she is screwing the star of Meet Joe Black, her husband is very understanding, they have an open marriage, I am so proud of how many men my daughter has on the go right now” to a catholic gossip magazine? I mean saints preserve us!
Her bedroom is reflective of her personality and mind: minimalist, bare and bland.
Just sitting here, laughing at the mess Brad got himself into…
Sitting right next to you and also laughing 😂
Can we stop calling her an Angie lookalike? They don’t look remotely similar except lipwise, and Angie’s are natural.
I first pic I saw of her was on CB and I thought she was gorgeous. But the more I see the more basic she looks. There are 1000’s like her on Instagram.
She’s no Angelina look alike. She looks more like Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk.
I love every bit of your assessment – chaos energy, he’ll have to pay her to go away 😄 .
I think she tipped the press and id’d herself for the initial reporting and Pitt went along because he was legit blindsided. I love it.
Why are we even calling her his “girlfriend”? Someone from LA probably tipped off the French paps that Brad would be landing at the airport on that day at that time, hence the paps were there to take photos. From those photos we know Nicole was there at the airport to greet him, they got in a car together, and were driven off to… somewhere. That is the extent of our facts. She could have been running an errand for her hubs “Honey, would you mind going to pick up Pitt for me, I’m busy at the restaurant.” Nicole and Brad may very well may just be friendly. Sure, someone reported they were making out, but no photos confirm that, and we have no official statement from Pitt’s or her side to suggest they are sleeping together or anything else. Meanwhile, just like Oxman did, Nico plays coy while building her brand, in this case a very boring brand of sad bedroom meh.
She’s managed to milk a lot of press from this girlfriend/ not girlfriend thing.
Can’t her Uber wealthy husband get her a nicer apartment?
The dull bedroom and boring selfies make me laugh. She only has one expression!
I love the celebitchy coverage of this nonsense.
Her lips are starting to look like hot air balloons. Lay off the injections honey…
So. Just a thought for Brad’s team. Maybe, just maybe, they should stop trying to “roll out” girlfriends he barely knows.
Groundbreaking advice, I know. But, and stick with me here, waiting until you’re actually *dating* them and not just boinking them would also be helpful.
Weren’t we told she had a charity working to save sharks or something like that? Does she ever post about it?
No, she only posts “Look at me” pics of herself.
I know she has a house but does she have a home?