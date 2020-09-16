Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nico Mary has a special message: ‘Happy people don’t hate’

I hope we get some kind of update about Brad Pitt and Nico Mary aka Nicole Potulaski this week! Last week, Us Weekly’s update was hilariously awful – Brad Pitt “doesn’t want a wife or a girlfriend that he’s with every day” and his thing with Nico is a “go with the flow situation,” which is probably wise given that she’s a twenty-something married hustler and he’s an old fool who still looks obsessed with getting a reaction from his ex. He’s likely still trying to tamp down the girlfriend-rollout HE started after it blew up in his face. I feel like Brad and his team are still trying to figure out what to do about how badly they f–ked up.

As I said in this week’s podcast, I hope Nico keeps hustling and parlaying this Pitt association to bigger and better things. I hope she gets multiple magazine covers. I hope she sells him out to the European tabloids. I hope she keeps trying to make her “Instagram influencer” career happen. She has not stopped posting on Instagram since the trip to the Chateau Miraval in late August. On Tuesday, she posted the above IG with the message “Happy people dont hate.” LOL. She really thinks she’s doing something! I don’t hate her – I wish her well, and I want her to be enormously successful. I want her to make Brad look even more foolish.

Meanwhile, Brad has obviously run back to his safe space: his first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jen are taking part in a celebrity table read of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High script, organized by Dane Cook. Ugh. That happens tomorrow.