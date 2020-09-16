Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nico Mary has a special message: ‘Happy people don’t hate’
View this post on Instagram

Happy people dont hate 🧡🧡🧡

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

I hope we get some kind of update about Brad Pitt and Nico Mary aka Nicole Potulaski this week! Last week, Us Weekly’s update was hilariously awful – Brad Pitt “doesn’t want a wife or a girlfriend that he’s with every day” and his thing with Nico is a “go with the flow situation,” which is probably wise given that she’s a twenty-something married hustler and he’s an old fool who still looks obsessed with getting a reaction from his ex. He’s likely still trying to tamp down the girlfriend-rollout HE started after it blew up in his face. I feel like Brad and his team are still trying to figure out what to do about how badly they f–ked up.

As I said in this week’s podcast, I hope Nico keeps hustling and parlaying this Pitt association to bigger and better things. I hope she gets multiple magazine covers. I hope she sells him out to the European tabloids. I hope she keeps trying to make her “Instagram influencer” career happen. She has not stopped posting on Instagram since the trip to the Chateau Miraval in late August. On Tuesday, she posted the above IG with the message “Happy people dont hate.” LOL. She really thinks she’s doing something! I don’t hate her – I wish her well, and I want her to be enormously successful. I want her to make Brad look even more foolish.

Meanwhile, Brad has obviously run back to his safe space: his first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jen are taking part in a celebrity table read of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High script, organized by Dane Cook. Ugh. That happens tomorrow.

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center

Photos courtesy of WENN, Nico’s IG.

29 Responses to “Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nico Mary has a special message: ‘Happy people don’t hate’”

  1. Michelle says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Tabloids already stirring saying she’s talking about Angie.
    Seriously who asked for ‘fast times’ table read? Apparently for Penn’s charity, but all those participating are multi-millionaires, just donate your own money and spare us this garbage.

    Reply
    • Sierra says:
      September 16, 2020 at 10:47 am

      It ain’t working because even the top comments on DM are butchering Nicole & Brad.

      People are even rightfully calling Angelina more classy and Brad the bad guy.

      Reply
  2. Noki says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Still scrating my head!!!He is still m**** f**** Brad Pitt, why would he want to entangle himself in such mess. His options are still limitless.

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      September 16, 2020 at 10:09 am

      Sorry, but he’s no prize!!!

      Reply
      • Noki says:
        September 16, 2020 at 10:23 am

        My point is there are a lot of discreet and less thirsty options for him than dealing with this circus.

      • lunchcoma says:
        September 16, 2020 at 10:44 am

        I agree, Noki. Is he appealing to women who have careers like 30-year-old Jennifer Aniston or 30-year-old Angelina Jolie did? No. Can his publicist find a stable, normal, B-list actress interested in raising her profile and who doesn’t care how many Instamodels he hooks up with? Yeah, I’m sure someone would agree.

  3. Dutch says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:07 am

    At least she got out of her sad little bedroom. That’s … something, right?

    Reply
  4. Nonartistic Diane says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Yeah, good luck with… all that, Brad. It’s what he deserves. I’m surprised Jennifer Aniston is willing to associate herself with this hot mess.

    Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      September 16, 2020 at 10:13 am

      Jennifer Aniston is friendly with some less than nice people. I don’t know if she’s still friends with Chelsea Handler, but she’s not exactly a nice person. She is also BFF with Ellen, also not exactly a nice person.

      Reply
      • Michelle says:
        September 16, 2020 at 10:19 am

        That’s because Jennifer Aniston is a faux American Sweetheart and a mean girl who hides behind a very powerful publicist/Agency and all her hollyweird friends.

      • Nonartistic Diane says:
        September 16, 2020 at 10:27 am

        True. I forgot about Chelsea Handler being her BFF. I’m definitely giving her too much credit. My bad.

      • crogirl says:
        September 16, 2020 at 10:32 am

        Of course she’s still friends with Handler. She even liked her anti-Semitic post recently

  5. Appalachian says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I do and don’t want this to become messy…
    I will thoroughly enjoy reading about Brad realizing he shot his foot off with this one. At the same time, I think it sucks that his kids will read about this sloppiness at some point.

    Reply
  6. crogirl says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:11 am

    LOL He really should go back to Jennifer, they deserve each other

    Reply
  7. Valentina says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:16 am

    She sounds so naive & shallow with these teenagers posts and ridiculous phrases. It’s hard to believe a man close to his 60s and father of 6 is involved with her. I lost all my respect for Brad. If he thought he could be a Leo, he’s mighty wrong. Totally different situation.. it’s beyond cringe to say the least.

    Reply
  8. Jaded says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:19 am

    And stupid, vapid models/influencers shouldn’t give out such ignorant platitudes.

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:24 am

    I vaguely remember my loves being galleries, good food, walks and fresh ceviche and ritas on a beach somewhere under a palapa. Oh to be young and unencumbered.

    Reply
  10. Yoyoma says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Hope she gets big enough to not shag old dudes anymore.

    Reply
    • Jade24 says:
      September 16, 2020 at 10:45 am

      I think she is still thirsty and still gold digging. She posted a photo of her dream house just last week, and said one day, she will have it. If Brad will not be able to pay now for that since he has not settled his divorce yet, im sure she will find another old man to finance it. Lol.

      Reply
  11. Sierra says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Pretty please release a sex tape with Brad 🙏🏽

    Now that will fully destroy Brad’s image 😂

    Reply
  12. francine says:
    September 16, 2020 at 11:04 am

    She sounds like a vapid teenage airhead spouting off tired and cliche captions – they are as basic and as generic as her photos. I see her trying so hard to be IT but there’s a reason why she hasn’t made it big. She is completely lacklustre, it’s pitiful.

    Reply

