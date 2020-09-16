Cardi B files for divorce from Offset, she apparently found about another affair

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset. They married quietly in 2017, and Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture in 2018. By the fall of that year, their marriage was in shambles – Offset was cheating on Cardi with multiple women, some of whom were telling their stories on social media or to blogs and media outlets. Cardi ended up splitting from Offset in December 2018, but then something awful happened: her fans, her family and her team all pressured her to take Offset back and give him another chance. He kept cheating, because of course he did, but Cardi seemed to make some attempts to repair the marriage and I think she genuinely cared about him and loved the way he supported her professionally. I mean, yes, he cheated on her constantly, but Offset legitimately adores her. From the outside looking in, Cardi seemed to have made her peace with his side chicks. Until she wasn’t cool with it anymore.
Cardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset — she just filed for divorce … TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she’s seeking a dissolution of marriage. Cardi is listed as the plaintiff and Offset is listed as the defendant. She filed the paperwork on Tuesday.
There’s also this … according to the court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support — unclear how much though at this point. No word on spousal support either, for now at least.
She also makes clear in her docs that they’re currently separated, and there’s no hope of working things out.
People Magazine confirms TMZ’s info and adds a new wrinkle: “The “WAP” rapper, 27, filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, reportedly after finding out the Migos rapper, 28, had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirms.” Damn it, Offset. That man is not discreet in the least. Anyway, good for Cardi for finally saying enough is enough. I have a depressing thought though: I bet she kept her separation from Offset so quiet because she was worried that the people around her would try to manipulate her into taking him back. I’ve felt for a while that Cardi needs some better people around her, and maybe she’s coming to that conclusion too.
Good for her, she is setting a great example for her daughter. I made a very tough decision last year when it seemed like everyone in my life and societal expectation was telling me I shouldn’t be doing what I did. It was one of the most mature ‘adult‘ things I’ve ever done and has really changed me. Maybe this will also end up being a positive thing for Cardi and her daughter.
1000x. Curious about how it went down with lockdown? But then again there was that Instagram excuse a couple a month ago.
I have not followed their relationship super closely, but it was always my impression that people were trying to talk her out of offset for a little bit. I thought she made that comment about trying to make things work with her man and people need to mind their own business, which I interpreted to mean that people were advising her to dump him. I feel bad for her, I do think she loved him and she’s hurt, and she probably feels stupid and some jerks are saying ‘I told you so.’ Maybe not. Maybe she knows she did her best. I thought they looked happy. I was so happy for them when they bought their Atlanta house! It must be hard to live out this sort of stuff so publicly
My guess is he put a baby is one of those side chicks
@bryn, my first thought too.
Good for her to leave and not wasting anymore time. Now find a man, not in his twenties with lots of money and fans and maybe she’ll find a faithful man (yeah khloe)
Look at your future, Khloe K.
Good for her if he keeps on cheating. Khloe K and Beyoncé should follow her steps.
Offset ain’t sh-t. Cardi deserves better. I was disappointed she took him back the first time. He’s clearly been cheating this whole time. Even during a pandemic. Maybe that was the final straw. It’s bad enough that he cheats but the possibility he could come back and infect Cardi, Kulture and all of her family in that house was probably the last straw.
I think she faced so much pressure to take him back, especially with all the public contrition bs he pulled. Glad she left him now although it probably a tough situation for the entire family.
i just can’t with messy relationships, so i applaud her for doing what’s best for her and her child.
She does not need him or his messiness
First, I doubt offset will be the one paying support, but that’s neither here nor there. I’ve never liked the performative “apologies” he made to Cardi in the past (interrupting HER award ceremony, giving gifts most likely bought with HER money – yuck). Get far, far away, girl, and for the time being- Chris Evans is apparently single?
I don’t like Offset but he has plenty of his own money. His group The Migos is very successful.
What a surprise said no one.
So glad she left for good. His apology tour the first time he cheated was disgusting especially when he popped on stage at one of her shows like a creepy stalker. Do what’s best for you and kulture sis!