Cardi B files for divorce from Offset, she apparently found about another affair

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset. They married quietly in 2017, and Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture in 2018. By the fall of that year, their marriage was in shambles – Offset was cheating on Cardi with multiple women, some of whom were telling their stories on social media or to blogs and media outlets. Cardi ended up splitting from Offset in December 2018, but then something awful happened: her fans, her family and her team all pressured her to take Offset back and give him another chance. He kept cheating, because of course he did, but Cardi seemed to make some attempts to repair the marriage and I think she genuinely cared about him and loved the way he supported her professionally. I mean, yes, he cheated on her constantly, but Offset legitimately adores her. From the outside looking in, Cardi seemed to have made her peace with his side chicks. Until she wasn’t cool with it anymore.

Cardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset — she just filed for divorce … TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she’s seeking a dissolution of marriage. Cardi is listed as the plaintiff and Offset is listed as the defendant. She filed the paperwork on Tuesday. There’s also this … according to the court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support — unclear how much though at this point. No word on spousal support either, for now at least. She also makes clear in her docs that they’re currently separated, and there’s no hope of working things out.

[From TMZ]

People Magazine confirms TMZ’s info and adds a new wrinkle: “The “WAP” rapper, 27, filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, reportedly after finding out the Migos rapper, 28, had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirms.” Damn it, Offset. That man is not discreet in the least. Anyway, good for Cardi for finally saying enough is enough. I have a depressing thought though: I bet she kept her separation from Offset so quiet because she was worried that the people around her would try to manipulate her into taking him back. I’ve felt for a while that Cardi needs some better people around her, and maybe she’s coming to that conclusion too.