The Duke & Duchess of Sussex donated to CAMFED for Harry’s birthday

Karma can be good or bad – if you put out negativity and hate into the world, it will come back to you. If something great happens in your life, you can pay that good karma forward. Like, for instance, if you just signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix and you and your wife and son are healthy and happy in Montecito, California, you can choose to pay it forward. That’s what Prince Harry did for his 36th birthday. Sussex fans had raised money for CAMFED for both Meghan and Harry’s birthdays this year. The Sussex Squad ended up raising $129,000. The Sussexes decided to match the donation.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found a special way to mark the Duke of Sussex’s 36th birthday on Tuesday. The couple chose to make a personal donation to CAMFED, a non-profit organization that works to eradicate African poverty through girls’ education and empowerment, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes. There has been an ongoing online campaign to raise money for the organization as a way to honor both Meghan and Harry’s birthdays this year.
As the campaign came to a close on Tuesday, the total reached $129,000. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to thank everyone who donated, and to show their own support for the organization, they donated a further $130,000. Along with their contribution, the couple shared a message, saying, “‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) in recent years through their official work. Harry visited with the organization in Zambia in 2018, and Meghan took part in a panel discussion alongside CAMFED’s executive director, Angie Murimirwa, for International Women’s Day in 2019.
The Duke and Duchess of Good Karma, I’m telling you. And I love the other message, the subtle f–k you to all of the busybody royal reporters lamenting the fact that Harry and Meghan are so rich now, and how they “live in a mansion” and “have nice things.” H&M are using their money to literally pay it forward and financially support a cause they love.
Just in, a message from The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, who are matching your INSPIRING actions by making a $130,000 gift to CAMFED:
‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan’#TogetherWeCan!https://t.co/V8oOy2Z4BH pic.twitter.com/YWgziRnpYK
— CAMFED – Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) September 15, 2020
We can’t help but break into song, knowing that 113 of our CAMFED Association sisters have a brighter future ahead.
We’re forever inspired by YOU – your generosity, energy & unfailing support for the influential women leading us now & in future 💯🥰
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Kot1fOkSWJ
— CAMFED – Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) September 15, 2020
This is wonderful! It’s amazing that 113 women will now have a chance to have an education.
Of course they did because they are decent people who put their money where their mouth is. They do and don’t just say they will. Thats a good energy.
Thx for this article………a group of Sussex supporters (#SussexSquad) raised the money; I donated for both of their birthday (I only intended to donate for Meghan but decided to donate for her husband as well LOL); I am so glad H&M matched it! that’s just so amazing!
This is what having an impact is all about in my opinion! give me the name of any royal whose supporters can raise more than $130k; they would rather focus on stuffs like clothes, nail polishers, eating avocado, crossing legs, being racists, sexists, etc………anyway hate is their only currency.
I also love the signature:Harry & Meghan!
I love that they sign it with Harry and Meghan.
ERNI +100
+1000. Nice way to send a subtle message that titles are unimportant because globally they are known as Harry and Meghan
our duke and duchess of solutions. harry’s decision to GET OUT was the best choice for the sussexes, they have to freedom to spend what they want where they want and how they want.
I just love nice posts like this one about H&M. It makes me feel warm and fuzzy. Harry looks so handsome in these pictures. He is just a red-haired prince.
This is going to be lots of fun. We have an example of how it should be done by Harry and Meghan. I saw a quote, attributed to Denzel Washington (not sure if he said it or not) but it really struck me: Some people will never like you because your spirit irritates their demons”. I think this holds true with our Good Karma Couple and everyone who has run them off.
@Seraphina, I saw that quote as well and have thought of it many times in my own life and when thinking about the Sussex’s.
@Harla, I saw the quote at a time in my life when I realized how mean and spiteful people can be towards others and it really resonated with me. I try to remember it because it speaks volumes – especially in this day and age when people aren;t shy about hiding their true selves.
They are the best. And the BM will give them a bollocking for being decent people. What do the others do for their birthdays? Throw expensive parades?
and 41 gun salutes.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Of course. Forgot that. Geez those people
What an incredible gesture from Harry and Megs!!
I can’t think of any other royal, celebrity, politician or world leader who inspires their followers to this degree. The Sussex’s have inspired so many people from around the world to donate to so many different causes, it’s heartwarming to see!
This was incredible. I am so proud of them and the squad for doing this fundraiser.
I was so excited when I saw this yesterday. What a fantastic gesture from H&M.
Of course, I was seeing some angry comments on twitter about how ‘royals don’t usually make their private donations public’ and its like….oh, is the Queen making a lot of private donations? Really? I find that hard to believe, to be honest. I think she thinks her “life of service” is donation enough.
@Becks1, really? Cuz the 2 or 3 times the Cambridge’s have made a donation it’s been in the news. Oh yeah I forgot, separate rules apply to the Sussex’s.
I agree. If Will and Kate made a large donation to a charity they would definitely let the public know.
It’s amazing that they inspire complete strangers to put this together. That’s what amazes me the most, the Sussex squad don’t even know each other, and yet they coordinated this huge fundraiser. This isn’t even the first time they’ve done this. Well done Sussex squad. Prince Harry was trending is the US, Canada, and France and he got birthday wishes from so many organizations. I just love how they put their money where their mouth is, especially as so many charities are struggling right now.
Such a great gesture to match funds raised by fans. It must feel nice for them to have support with such loud critics.
Fans of the Sussexes had a big fundraiser
before Archie was born donating to their charities and other kids charities, a fundraiser for his birthday donating to kids charities helping with Covid& had a tree planting initiative which ended with 115,000 trees planted. Now they’ve done this scholarship where they raised $130,000 + and with Sussexes’ marching donation, will fund 110+ young women to take vocational courses. A nice story for the charity and those that will benefit.
Not seen this charitable giving in a fandom before (I could be wrong) and I bet the Firm don’t get it at all.
The Firm do announce private donations from royal family members at times eg William for Tom Moore. They seem reluctant to open their purse when public can fund their activities so can’t see any of them being big charitable givers.
Well done to Harry and Meghan.
That’s so sweet of them. So happy for the girls who’ll receive a year of education due to the generosity of Sussex Squad and Harry & Meghan!