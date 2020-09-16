The Duke & Duchess of Sussex donated to CAMFED for Harry’s birthday

Karma can be good or bad – if you put out negativity and hate into the world, it will come back to you. If something great happens in your life, you can pay that good karma forward. Like, for instance, if you just signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix and you and your wife and son are healthy and happy in Montecito, California, you can choose to pay it forward. That’s what Prince Harry did for his 36th birthday. Sussex fans had raised money for CAMFED for both Meghan and Harry’s birthdays this year. The Sussex Squad ended up raising $129,000. The Sussexes decided to match the donation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found a special way to mark the Duke of Sussex’s 36th birthday on Tuesday. The couple chose to make a personal donation to CAMFED, a non-profit organization that works to eradicate African poverty through girls’ education and empowerment, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes. There has been an ongoing online campaign to raise money for the organization as a way to honor both Meghan and Harry’s birthdays this year. As the campaign came to a close on Tuesday, the total reached $129,000. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to thank everyone who donated, and to show their own support for the organization, they donated a further $130,000. Along with their contribution, the couple shared a message, saying, “‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) in recent years through their official work. Harry visited with the organization in Zambia in 2018, and Meghan took part in a panel discussion alongside CAMFED’s executive director, Angie Murimirwa, for International Women’s Day in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Good Karma, I’m telling you. And I love the other message, the subtle f–k you to all of the busybody royal reporters lamenting the fact that Harry and Meghan are so rich now, and how they “live in a mansion” and “have nice things.” H&M are using their money to literally pay it forward and financially support a cause they love.

Just in, a message from The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, who are matching your INSPIRING actions by making a $130,000 gift to CAMFED: ‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan’#TogetherWeCan!https://t.co/V8oOy2Z4BH pic.twitter.com/YWgziRnpYK — CAMFED – Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) September 15, 2020

We can’t help but break into song, knowing that 113 of our CAMFED Association sisters have a brighter future ahead. We’re forever inspired by YOU – your generosity, energy & unfailing support for the influential women leading us now & in future 💯🥰 Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Kot1fOkSWJ — CAMFED – Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) September 15, 2020