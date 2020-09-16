Noted transphobe JK Rowling’s new book features a cross-dressing serial killer

I kept seeing “JK Rowling” trending on Twitter for hours and hours, but whenever I looked at the hashtag, I just saw people clowning on Rowling for being hateful and transphobic, like always. But it turns out that there is a new Rowling thing, and it just happens to be (you guessed it) hateful against a marginalized community. Rowling has a new book coming out from her nomme de plume Robert Galbraith called Troubled Blood. Guess what it’s about? A cross-dressing serial killer. *deep sigh*

No longer satisfied with simply repeatedly expressing her transphobic opinions on Twitter and in 3,600-word screeds on her personal website, J.K. Rowling now appears to be bringing her TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) logic to a bookshelf near you via her new fictional novel, Troubled Blood, out Tuesday. According to an early review in The Telegraph, Troubled Blood—the fifth installment in Rowling’s Cormoran Strike series written under the pen name Robert Galbraith—deals with the cold case of a woman who disappeared in 1974 and is believed to be the victim of Dennis Creed, “a transvestite serial killer.” (Transvestite is considered an outdated and derogatory term for cross-dressing, which is not the same as being trans.) The review goes on to say, “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.” This also isn’t the first time Rowling’s anti-trans opinions have found their way onto the pages of this particular series. In the second Cormoran Strike book, The Silkworm, a woman named Pippa stalks detective Strike before attempting to stab him. Strike traps her in his office, revealing her identity as a trans woman, with Rowling adding in a description of her Adam’s apple and hands. The detective then tells Pippa that prison “won’t be fun for you.… Not pre-op.” (Rowling’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

[From Vanity Fair]

At this point, I’m actually quite convinced that JK Rowling has been an anti-LGBTQ Karen this entire time, and that she’s actively being a f–king close-minded brat when it comes to these issues. It’s not that g–damn difficult to simply open your mind and sit down and research stuff like cross-dressing, transgenderism and how people within those communities are more likely to be marginalized and the victims of crimes rather than the perpetrators. Rowling makes me sick at this point, and it reminds me of how she’s said (over the past year) that she’s done a lot of “research” on transgenderism. I wonder if this was what she was researching – how to offend and demonize cross-dressers and transgender people.

JK Rowling's new book's about a "transvestite serial killer" Meanwhile over in the real world the number of trans people killed in Brazil has risen by 70% this past year, young trans women are left to burn in cars and men who kill us (for being trans) are pardoned and sent home pic.twitter.com/vaAVB0f9Na — Paris Lees (@parislees) September 14, 2020