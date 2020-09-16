Kristen Bell’s daughters drink O’Douls: fine just stop telling your kids’ business

Embed from Getty Images
The last time we really talked about Kristen Bell she was still promoting that tone deaf “purple people” kids book, in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement, with no explanation other than “let’s all just get along and focus on our similarities.” She’s also been vocal about protecting her daughters’ identities, while telling deeply personal stories about them. File this story under that category although it’s not as bad as some of the other stuff she’s said. Kristen says her two daughters, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, regularly drink their dad’s non-alcoholic beer, O’Douls, and that she was recently embarrassed when they did it during a Zoom break for their class.
[Kristen Bell] appears on Tuesday’s premiere episode of the Say Yes! with Carla Hall podcast, where she reveals Delta, 5½, and Lincoln, 7, have developed a taste for an unconventional beverage in support of Dax Shepard’s path toward maintaining his sobriety for the past 16 years.
“I’m going to get a lot of flack for this. And let me start by saying I don’t care,” Bell, 40, prefaces her story. “You’re allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.”
“My husband brought home a six-pack of O’Doul’s last night. And my daughters often ask for O’Doul’s,” the mother of two continues, stressing that the drink is “nonalcoholic” (according to the O’Doul’s website, “less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume”) and revealing that her girls have “been at restaurants and ordered” the beers.
“The reason for this is because when we first had our child and my husband would put her in the BABYBJÖRN and we’d walk around the neighborhood, he’d pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth,” she adds. “It’s a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad.”
The previous night, the girls had O’Doul’s with Shepard, 45, while the family was eating dinner together. “We’re like, ‘I mean, there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just essentially a bubbly juice.’ Right? There’s nothing in it,” Bell says. “We also talk to them very much about [Dax's] sobriety and the importance of it and why Daddy can’t drink.”
The girls have even taken to drinking the beers during their daily activities — like during their Zoom school sessions, which the Frozen voice actress says she assumes raises a few questions.
“They have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms,” she recalls. “They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?’ ”
“And then I remind myself, ‘You don’t care, Kristen. They can pretend like you’re doing something wrong.’ I would argue that I’m not, because it’s nonalcoholic,” Bell adds. “If anything, it opens up the discussion for why Daddy has to drink nonalcoholic beer, because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking’s not always safe.”
Kids drink mocktails and Shirley Temples and I don’t really have a problem with them drinking O’Douls. It tastes terrible so I’d question why they’d want to. Again, my issue is with Kristen telling this on a podcast. These kids may have their identities technically hidden online, but when they grow up they’re going to see stories about that time hey had worms, how they wore diapers past age 5 and how they drank their dad’s near beer.
As an aside, Dax goes to AA and I’ve been shamed in AA for drinking non-alcoholic beer, mostly by the old timers. They were trying to tell me it was a gateway drink. (Also O’Doul’s is terrible, Becks NA beer is the only decent American fake beer. German NA beer is quite good.) I know all meetings are different though. I don’t think it’s a threat to my sobriety.
Today is my husband's 16th sobriety birthday. My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley(absolutely random, and also perfect). Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo K, L & D
I am so glad that the “Good place” is over and I can go back to disliking her full time again.
I have tried to watch that, but no. Hell no.
Oh, I absolutely loved it. Brilliantly written and well acted – Bell was rather good in it.
When I read the headline, I assumed the daughters were teenagers. Seems like a strange choice to drink NA beer as a child.
Why ?
The French,Italians and Spaniards feed their kids watered down wine .
I can see giving kids a sip or two. But a whole glass or bottle, at age 5 and 7? That is pretty bonkers.
They what? Having lived in France and being from Portugal and going to Spain very often I have never in my life seen that.
In the days of yore maybe but not now.
Alcohol is cancerous and attacks the liver. Why …?
Agree with @Esmom. This story seems crazy to me.
a 5 year old likes the taste of beer?
Probably not at first but the more they give it to them the more they develop a taste for it. JFC. See my rant below, lol.
Why is she telling this?
And no, I don’t think children drinking NA beer is a good idea. Tool.
I feel like she and Dax just sit around between their well publicized fights thinking of stupid things to post for attention. They are really trying everything they can think of to stay relevant.
Good lord. She needs to develop a filter.
Yikes. I get why adults in recovery drink non-alcoholic beers, it is a great option. But I don’t get why anyone would want to set their young kids up at such an early age to emulate drinking alcohol, as if it’s something to aspire to. I get that Kristen’s kids seem to understand their dad’s struggle with sobriety…but letting them drink NA beer instead of something like, say, juice or lemonade, lets them develop a taste for beer, which at least deters many kids from starting drinking too early.
I think it’s partly why our culture is so fixated on drinking, we normalize it and in the case of beer ads on TV and “mommy wine culture” everywhere, romanticize it in front of our kids to a degree that it doesn’t warrant, imo.
Clearly I’m salty about this. I guess I feel like we as parents could do a better job of showing kids that you can have a full life without drinking alcohol in mass quantities. I mean look at all the college kids spreading Covid. It’s not from attending classes or working out, it’s the drinking parties that they can’t seem to resist that are the super-spreader events. Where did they learn that binge drinking is the ideal form of entertainment?
Sigh.
I disagree that this makes drinking something to aspire to. My parents were not big drinkers themselves, but would always offer to me and my brother when they did drink (a handful of times a year, they really weren’t drinkers). We’d first have a sip of theirs, declare it disgusting, and then didn’t want our own. But I think I didn’t aspire to drinking at least in part since it was never something that I wasn’t allowed. When my friends were discovering alcohol, I wasn’t interested because it wasn’t a big deal to me to be able to drink. I never went through a big drinking phase and I’m still not a big drinker. I would guess that it would be similar with kids that drink non-alcoholic beer.
So…. na beer is a gateway drug to covid?
Part of me wonders if she somehow thinks this is “cool?” Or is this just another case of her (and Dax) provoking people for whatever attention they can get? I’ve largely had to stop listening to his podcast because I can’t take too much of him and I’ve never paid her much attention, either.
(Full disclosure: their kids are adorable- saw them in a coffee shop before quarantine and the family was super low key and very sweet. Yes, realize the dissonance between the comments.)
O’Douls is gross. During my first pregnancy, I drank Becks red and it was pretty close in taste to real beer. During my second pregnancy, I skipped the NA beers because they made me feel gross.
I think this is weird that her kids are drinking NA beer but I cant figure out why I think its so weird. Like a sip or something, fine, but it seems an odd thing to encourage.
I think this is a not a good parenting decision – especially for kids at that age. Obviously they like the taste and it’s setting them on the path of liking the alcoholic beverage too. And why would you do that to them knowing there are issues within their family history with alcohol. I grew up in a family from Europe where there was no locked alcohol – we all turned out fine. BUT we weren’t given the stuff at that age.
Side note, she can yap her mouth without a filter about her and her husband, but keep the kids out of it. I can see this being an issue as the kids get older. And I can see her writing a book titled: When your kids blame you for everything.
Even non-alcoholic beer has a tiny bit of alcohol in it, so this is, umm, interesting.