Now that Chris Evans has gotten your attention, he wants you to do something

Chris Evans spent the weekend trending on Twitter because he accidentally leaked his own nude photo on Instagram Live. Chris’s fans – and there are a lot of them – chose to rally around him and spread wholesome messages and fully-clothed photos of him. Anyone who posted the dong photo (like me) got put in Twitter jail temporarily. It was *something* to see how quickly everyone moved to protect a white guy who leaked his own photos, and it was something to see the presumption of innocence too. Would it have been the same if a celebrity woman had accidentally leaked her own nudes? Would it have even been the same if a celebrity woman got hacked?
Anyway, one of the reasons why I joked about it was because Chris didn’t make any statements about it and because the people around him (his brother, his friends like Mark Ruffalo) were joking about it too. Now Chris has addressed the issue, about 52 hours after he leaked his own private photos. Chris addressed it this way:
So there you go. America’s C–k wants us to vote in November. I hope Mark Ruffalo is the next Avenger to leak his own nudes just so he can remind everyone to vote. Maybe Chris Hemsworth too? While he’s not an Avenger, I would commit election fraud if Chris Pine leaked his nudes.
“Would it have been the same if a celebrity woman had accidentally leaked her own nudes? ”
No, everyone would have said she did it because she was desperate for attention. But I don’t want men treated as crappy as we treat women, I just want women treated much better. Given the benefit of doubt. Treated the way we treat men. Like Taylor sings in If I Was A Man “when everyone believes you…what’s that like?”
But yeah, I 100% believe this was an accident. I would also believe an actress in this situation. I’m going to force some people to keep this Chris Evans stan energy the next time a woman’s photos are leaked, whether hacked, or accidentally by her. I remember how Jlaw was treated and it was f’ing disgusting.
“I don’t want men treated as crappy as we treat women, I just want women treated much better. Given the benefit of doubt. Treated the way we treat men.” Definitely. Let’s hope we can all get to that stage where we treat women and girls with respect and judge them fairly.
Yes. A very necessary addition. Because I keep rolling my eyes at all these posts somehow suggesting Chris is at fault for people’s reaction to this incident. As if he is responsible for how other people react to him or how different it may be in case it were a woman and so let’s shame and ridicule him as well because we assume this is what would be done if it were one of us, women. This should be an example of how react to incidents like this despite gender.
Hear, hear. Perfectly said.
100%, Darla
