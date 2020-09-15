Now that Chris Evans has gotten your attention, he wants you to do something

Chris Evans spent the weekend trending on Twitter because he accidentally leaked his own nude photo on Instagram Live. Chris’s fans – and there are a lot of them – chose to rally around him and spread wholesome messages and fully-clothed photos of him. Anyone who posted the dong photo (like me) got put in Twitter jail temporarily. It was *something* to see how quickly everyone moved to protect a white guy who leaked his own photos, and it was something to see the presumption of innocence too. Would it have been the same if a celebrity woman had accidentally leaked her own nudes? Would it have even been the same if a celebrity woman got hacked?

Anyway, one of the reasons why I joked about it was because Chris didn’t make any statements about it and because the people around him (his brother, his friends like Mark Ruffalo) were joking about it too. Now Chris has addressed the issue, about 52 hours after he leaked his own private photos. Chris addressed it this way:

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Super-cute! There were a bunch of celebrities and friends in his mentions too:

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

Some hot pics here: https://t.co/1jTduAYNEH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 15, 2020

You did it for your country 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/F7O2RvjxV9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 15, 2020

So there you go. America’s C–k wants us to vote in November. I hope Mark Ruffalo is the next Avenger to leak his own nudes just so he can remind everyone to vote. Maybe Chris Hemsworth too? While he’s not an Avenger, I would commit election fraud if Chris Pine leaked his nudes.