Lewis Hamilton won’t be ‘formally investigated’ for wearing a Breonna Taylor t-shirt

One of the most extraordinary things about 2020 is witnessing the Black Lives Matter movement move to a huge national and international conversation. It’s incredible to see BLM move to a national dialogue in America, but to see brown and black people across the world use the BLM movement to address racism internationally is huge too. So it is with Lewis Hamilton, a Black British Formula One driver/racer who is part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Lewis is widely regarded as one of the best and most popular F1 drivers, and he’s always winning British and international sporting awards.
During yesterday’s F1 race, Lewis wore an “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” t-shirt on the podium and during press. He also kneeled during a pre-race ceremony which was dedicated to anti-racism. There were… immediate calls for Lewis to be investigated within Formula One. There were immediate calls for F1 to clarify whether their drivers could wear a “political” t-shirt when they were supposed to be shilling for their sponsors. Well, good news, I guess? Lewis Hamilton will not be “formally investigated” but F1 is going to “clarify” their rules about political or anti-racist attire:
The FIA will not launch a formal investigation into Lewis Hamilton’s wearing of a T-shirt at the Tuscan GP about the shooting of Breonna Taylor. Having considered the matter on Monday to examine its rules, clarified guidelines will be issued to drivers about arrangements for pre and post-race activities, including what may and may not be worn.
Hamilton wore the top during F1′s anti-racism ceremony before the race, when he took a knee, and then again in his immediate post-race interview and on the podium. The front of Hamilton’s shirt featured the words ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor’, while the back contained her picture below the words ‘say her name’.
Hamilton has shed light on issues of racial injustice and had previously worn a T-shirt with the message ‘Black Lives Matter’ at F1′s pre-race ceremonies, when the drivers have gathered at the front of the grid to show their support in the fight against racism.
I mean… F1 thought they could do a thing about “anti-racism” but there was still some concern about one of their drivers making a “political statement” with a t-shirt? It’s kind of funny. Corporations see the benefit of embracing a sanitized and vague anti-racism message, but if their employees or independent contractors make a more specific statement about racism – say, that the cops who murdered Breonna Taylor should be arrested – there will be repercussions and clarifications and perhaps even an informal investigation.
Imagine F1 organizing this video and then freaking out when one of their drivers actually uses his platform to talk about a specific case.
END RACISM #WeRaceAsOne #F1 pic.twitter.com/pOKDuM8eYa
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 13, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It is sickening that saying “murdering black people is bad” is a controversial statement.
Or a political statement.
And it was an anti-racism gathering for pete’s sake. I want to know who called for an investigation.
All of the non-black drivers, probably. I’m a huge F1/Lewis Hamilton fan and he’s spoken about the racism he’s experienced during his entire driving career. He’s the best F1 driver right now, he’s popular and charismatic, and he still has to deal with racism. This is their way of trying to silence the only black driver.
Holding the murderers of a young woman accountable is NOT political.
We all need to scream this loudly and consistently- what GR and Suz say. This is not political. There is no controversy in saying murderers should be arrested. If anyone gets “offended” by the concept that Black lives matter, they are a beast and should be tossed into a volcano.
I Love him. Lewis is such a great guy.
F1 has been so white and so eurocentric for so long, they really have no idea what the hell is going on. They were also very testy about the pre-race anti-racism ceremonies, wanting to do it just once to shut Louis up. Thankfully, he didn’t shut up. He knows that, as the first and only Black F1 driver (to my knowledge), and arguably the greatest driver ever, he’s in a unique position to educate both his sport and its largely white fanbase. I was never a fan of his before (I unfortunately inherited my dad’s love for Ferrari), but I’m proud of him for speaking out. I hope he’s more successful in this endeavor than Bubba Wallace was.
For those who aren’t familiar with motorsport or F1: Lewis Hamilton is the Michael Jordan, Simone Biles, or Serena Williams of his sports. He’s easily the most dominant driver in the sport for the last decade or so. He’s also the only black 1F driver *ever* in the history of the sport. (Motorsport as a whole is extremely white and mostly full of rich, privileged people.) He has told some really, really awful stories about the racism he’s been subjected to over the years.
For a few years now, he’s been a vocal advocate for racial justice and equality but has stepped up his efforts since this summer. A bunch of the other F1 drivers have knelt with him but for the most part, the people in charge in F1 have stayed silent. (I’m talking about the people who own teams and run the F1 organization and have the real $$$.) Lewis has *not* been shy about calling them out on their bullshit.
Anyway, I think it’s been awesome that he’s been fearlessly using his platform to talk about racism.
I imaging he has to come up against a lot of hatred and jealousy from within that sport, especially as he’s the only black man who happened to be the most famous and recognised person in F1.
+1 Very well said.
Lewis wearing a shirt is somehow something that needs to be evaluated?
Meanwhile not even trying to reign in racist F1 fans all these years, ever since Lewis showed up in F1, is acceptable behavior for the FIA?
They better stay out of any attempt of censoring Lewis and Mercedes.
Yet many threw a fit over not being able to rep the Confederate flag at their games anymore. Something that’s actually political. These ppl are ridiculous with their disingenuous (and racist) outrage.
Lewis is on his way to be the most successful driver in F1 history. He’s a champion on and off track 🥺
I’m ready to be done with professional and college sports at this point. The owners who make zillions of dollars clearly don’t get it. It’s maddening that a simple statement demanding accountability for cops who abused their authority and murdered a Black woman is considered worthy of some kind of garbage “investigation.”