Prince William will speak about environmentalism at a virtual TED Talk

Hey, does anyone else remember the Earthshot Prize? Prince William announced it just after Christmas – it’s supposed to be a “prize” money grant to people who come up with big solutions for environmental issues. The PR fluff around the announcement of Earthshot was that it would be the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for environmentalism. The thing is… William hasn’t done a damn thing with it since the announcement? This is what happens now with both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They make lofty announcements and introduce shiny new “initiatives” and then nothing happens. Whatever happened to the Five Big Questions? The same thing that happened to Earthshot, apparently.
I bring up the lack of *anything* around the Earthshot Prize to remind people that Prince William fancies himself something of an environmentalist now. It’s very superficial, and if I was Prince Charles, I would be so annoyed. Charles has legitimately been a pioneer on so many environmental issues, and now he gets to see his half-witted son waltz into the conversation, declare that he’s bored with it, then paint himself as a rose-loving environmentalist. Case in point: William is the one speaking at a virtual TED Talk devoted to the environment.
Prince Charles has been campaigning for environmental causes for the better part of his adult life, and now Prince William is following in his father’s footsteps. On October 10, the Duke of Cambridge will be speaking at the first-ever free TED conference, an event called Countdown, which will be open to the public and entirely dedicated to a conversation about climate change.
“The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve,” Prince William said last December. “People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests—a decade of action to repair the Earth.”
In addition to Prince William, other notable participants include Al Gore, Jaden Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Yemi Alade, Don Cheadle, and Mark Ruffalo, among others. The digital conference will be streamed on TED as well as YouTube.
What is William’s expertise again? He is, at best, a jack of all trades, just another posh lad with no speciality, simply bluffing his way through detailed and nuanced conversations like this. At worst, he’s a poseur and he’s only doing this to fluff up his meager “king-to-be” CV. I would love to hear what Prince Charles would say in this kind of forum. But I guess William was the one they wanted. Man, are they going to be disappointed. I bet he doesn’t even read the speech his people prepare for him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
These kinds of things that should be headlined by actual experts on the subject, not dilettante celebrities, especially uber-rich celebrities who use up tons of our resources for their un-necessarily extravagant lifestyles. We put way too much stock into listening to celebs who usually have nothing to offer.
*I’m clearly a grump this morning haha*
OrginalLala, no you are not a grump. I whole heartedly agree with you. It’s like watching a press conference when the press asks medical questions on COVID and POTUS answers when medical experts (doctors) are behind him. No, let the experts take over.
No I am with you. Especially Hemsworth who is being criticized (rightly) for that monstrous compound he is building.
I think you need celebrities and experts. Experts bring knowledge but celebrities bring attention and eyeballs and building public awareness has always been and probably will always be part of movement building.
Let me join you on the couch. I’m a grump this morning too. My attitude is impacted by Trump’s recent visit to California and his ridiculous behavior regarding all these wild fires. Add to the mix this asshole Roger Stone and Caputo. Bill Cambridge is an entitled twit and I can’t stand him or any of the Windsors (except Harry and Meghan). I think I need to take a break from the news and social media, it’s affecting my usual upbeat attitude about life. Doesn’t help that there is an out-of-control wildfire just east of town and I can’t breathe fresh air or see a blue sky. UGH
@vava, We’ve been living in the smoky air for a week here in SoCal, and it’s awful. I hope the fire near your town is quickly contained. It’s been an awful fire season so far.
I don’t want to hear a whole speech from a man who uses more resources and damages the environment with his own actions far more than I ever could. Is he giving up his chopper ? Until then he needs to shut up. Harry got ripped for taken a private jet lent to him by Elton John and yet nothing is being done on the hypocrisy of having William speak on this.
There is nothing William can say on this issue that has any worth.
Other “notable” people include Jaden Smith?! I lost it right there.
That’s very rich coming from the ‘PWT the Statesman formally known as Flybe Stuntman’. He needs to either walk the talk or stop pontificating to the plebs about environmentalism or anything else other than rose bush gardening.
If the TED talk gets livestreamed, it’ll be fun to watch PWT put his foot in his mouth with his environmentalism ‘expertise’
William clearly has no real interests and just tries to latch on to things to seem busy.
Where are the results of the Five Big Questions??? It’s bonkers there was such a big fanfare about that and now it’s totally disappeared. Does it really take 7 months to compile the results of a 5 question survey??
well this means he can never take a private jet (or helicopter) again! wouldn’t want to be seen preaching, but not following by example.
if he really wants to build clout in this area, he should consider establishing a niche in the environmental sphere. for example, i think it was smart of harry to hone in on the environmental impacts of tourism through travalyst. people are more inclined to listen when you’re seeking to problem solve rather than posture.
I mean given things like security concerns, I think it wouldn’t be antithetical to travel as long as he was doing things like offsetting.
What surprise me is has William ever shown an interest in this area? I mean, I know there was something about a conservation course he took years ago but Charles is the one who has been active in this area for decades.
@tee is being snarky because of all the criticism for Harry and Meghan using private jets while “preaching” about the environment. Those critics all ignored how often William and Kate use helicopters and private planes.
William has shown a vague interest in this area but its like all his other interests – vague. He just talks about the environment and climate change in generalities.
Becks1, it drove me crazy watching the news when Harry and Meghan got so attacked about using private jets and the rest of the family just sat back and watched it happen! Will, Kate, Charles, Andrew, all of them were and are using private jets. The double standards are so frustrating.
They didn’t just sit back and watch it happen. Will and Kate actively encouraged it with the help of their aide Simon Case. They cancelled their private plane and got last minute seats on a cheap airline and released photos of the whole stunt.
What a useless bunch of twats the RF are. Seriously, why would a country continue to support these people?
His role is not to be an expert. His role is to bring awarness by being involved. That is exactly what royals, celebs acting as ambasadors for any cause do. I see no point for criticism here
I am more aware of his giant homes and his private plane and helicopter use. William is a massive hypocrite who doesn’t care about the environment (unless he wants to go on safari). It’s a joke that he’s there.
They ALL are, aren’t they?
Well, this is William’s attempt to burnish those “statesman” bonafides. I also think he’s still competing with Harry and Meghan.
HE HUNTS FOR FUN! How can this man speak about environmentalism when he is the face of privilege?