Prince William will speak about environmentalism at a virtual TED Talk

Hey, does anyone else remember the Earthshot Prize? Prince William announced it just after Christmas – it’s supposed to be a “prize” money grant to people who come up with big solutions for environmental issues. The PR fluff around the announcement of Earthshot was that it would be the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for environmentalism. The thing is… William hasn’t done a damn thing with it since the announcement? This is what happens now with both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They make lofty announcements and introduce shiny new “initiatives” and then nothing happens. Whatever happened to the Five Big Questions? The same thing that happened to Earthshot, apparently.

I bring up the lack of *anything* around the Earthshot Prize to remind people that Prince William fancies himself something of an environmentalist now. It’s very superficial, and if I was Prince Charles, I would be so annoyed. Charles has legitimately been a pioneer on so many environmental issues, and now he gets to see his half-witted son waltz into the conversation, declare that he’s bored with it, then paint himself as a rose-loving environmentalist. Case in point: William is the one speaking at a virtual TED Talk devoted to the environment.

Prince Charles has been campaigning for environmental causes for the better part of his adult life, and now Prince William is following in his father’s footsteps. On October 10, the Duke of Cambridge will be speaking at the first-ever free TED conference, an event called Countdown, which will be open to the public and entirely dedicated to a conversation about climate change. “The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve,” Prince William said last December. “People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests—a decade of action to repair the Earth.” In addition to Prince William, other notable participants include Al Gore, Jaden Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Yemi Alade, Don Cheadle, and Mark Ruffalo, among others. The digital conference will be streamed on TED as well as YouTube.

[From Town & Country]

What is William’s expertise again? He is, at best, a jack of all trades, just another posh lad with no speciality, simply bluffing his way through detailed and nuanced conversations like this. At worst, he’s a poseur and he’s only doing this to fluff up his meager “king-to-be” CV. I would love to hear what Prince Charles would say in this kind of forum. But I guess William was the one they wanted. Man, are they going to be disappointed. I bet he doesn’t even read the speech his people prepare for him.