A tank top with a built-in bra, a chain for your mask and retinol cream



I got the pinch bowls we featured a couple of weeks ago. They are cute and colorful and they would also be great for serving small snacks like nuts and candies. They would work well for jewelry too, like keeping earrings and rings on your bathroom counter while you’re washing your face. The callus remover really worked on my feet! I got that and the pumice set where you get four for under $6. The one I opened smelled a little funky like sulfur but I think that’s because it’s real pumice stone. They’re all individually wrapped and the smell doesn’t linger. Overall I really like those purchases. Here are some more things I’ve found!

Hard water stain remover that really works



When I moved into my house the shower door was very cloudy. I was able to remove about half the hard water stains with a baking soda and vinegar mix. It still needs work. This hard water stain remover by Bioclean is said to work so much better than similar products like CLR to remove stains. You just apply it and wipe. This has over 400 ratings, 4.2 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. This works on glass, chrome and stainless steel. You’re not supposed to use it on matte finish brushed nickel. People rave that it works like nothing else they tried to remove hard water stains. They write “Absolutely nothing worked until I bought this product!,” “my shower door now looks brand new with very little effort whatsoever,” “This stuff is like magic… it was like new glass” and “Worked better than anything else to get a 10+ year old glass shower door looking clean and clear before selling the house.”

A chain with clips to keep your mask or eyeglasses around your neck



These pretty chain eyeglass holders with little clips can also be used to hold your mask around your neck. That way your mask will stay cleaner longer and you’ll always know where it is. They come in silver, black, gold and rainbow varieties and are under $8 for one or $19 for three. These have 77 ratings and 4.3 stars on ReviewMeta. People say they work great as mask holders. “It keeps my mask handy at all times,” “It works great. Chain is really high quality” and they’re a “great alternative to a gaiter or other masks I’ve seen that dangle from your neck. I bought 2 more to have extras.” I also found these cute beaded eyeglass holders that come in multiple colors and have great reviews.

A 2.5% retinol serum that really works



This 2.5% retinol serum also contains hyaluronic acid, aloe and vitamin E. It’s under $20 for an ounce and is said to really work on both acne and aging skin. It has almost 5,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a perfect score on ReviewMeta. People say a little goes a long way and that it seems to really work. It’s called an “acne miracle,” and older users like it for both hormonal acne and smoothing skin. “I see a dramatic difference in the deepness of my forehead lines. They are so much smoother and I’ve only been using this for 2 weeks!” and “my skin looked clearer, fine lines were reduced, and my skin is glowing.”

A stainless steel knife set that will up your kitchen game



This is a set of five black stainless steel knives in a clear display block for under $30. You can also get a 17 piece set from this same brand, HomeHero, for $50 and both come with a sharpener. They have over 13,700 reviews and 4.6 stars on ReviewMeta. Reviewers call them “fantastic,” “amazing,” say they “cut like butter” and can even cut through frozen meat. They’re said to be “Sharp blades, very sturdy” and to ”make prepping food so easy and fast.”

A hydrating K-beauty spray for glowing skin



Marine Mineral Pump and Glow Essence by Seoul Ceuticals is meant to be used after cleansing and before moisturizing. You get 4 ounces of product for under $20 and it has 4.3 stars, over 1,100 ratings and a perfect score on ReviewMeta. Women say it really improves their skin and that it’s lightweight, cooling and gentle. “My skin texture has improved a lot, and my acne scars have let up majorly,” “My face has never looked or felt so great. My skin is staying so hydrated even though I’m outside in this Texas heat often,” and “One week after I begun use, the difference is visible.”

An orthopedic bed that your dog will love



This orthopedic support l-shaped dog couch/bed by Furhaven is a number one bestseller. It has over 19,000 reviews, 4.4 stars and a perfect score on ReviewMeta. It comes in sizes small to jumbo plus with the medium size orthopedic version at $30. It also is available in orthopedic foam, gel foam and memory foam. You have to order the cover separately although one reviewer uses a baby crib fitted sheet as a cover. Pet owners say their dogs love it and that it’s especially good for older dogs. “My Shar-pei loves this, it’s hard to get her off of it!,” “there is significant improvement in my shepherd’s gait and personality since we got this bed for her” and “It is by far one of the best beds I’ve ever bought! My guy loves it – he sleeps in his crate any time the other dogs are napping.” If your dog regularly destroys things this may not be a good choice for them.

A stylish tank top with a built in bra



These super cute stylish scoop back tank tops come in 17 different colors and prints and in sizes small to xx-large. The best part is that they have built-in sports bras with criss-cross straps in the back and removable padding. They have almost 3,900 ratings, 4.2 stars and a perfect score on Reviewmeta. Women love these tops and call them “cute,” “super flattering,” “the best workout top ever,” and say they provide “good mobility and support.” They’re also said to provide good support for women with larger chests. Some reviewers say they run small so you may want to order a size up.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our Amazon affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.