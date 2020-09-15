Kate Winslet: ‘WTF was I doing working with Woody Allen & Roman Polanski?’

I told you that we would be hearing about fossils and lesbians for months, and here we go. Kate Winslet is currently promoting Ammonite, a film about fossils and an affair between Mary Anning and a protege, Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. Ammonite premiered at the virtual Toronto Film Festival and Kate has already appeared on a recent cover of the Hollywood Reporter. Now here she is with a high-profile feature in Vanity Fair. Because, remember, she HATES Oscar campaigns. She’s never campaigned for an Oscar. Oscars don’t mean anything to her. Oscar campaigns are bullsh-t. Trust her, as she prepares to spend the next five months talking about fossils and lesbians and how she’s just an ageing mum with saggy skin and it was super-brave – nay, Oscar-worthy – for her to film nude scenes at her age with no makeup. Lord, that’s the entire Oscar campaign. You can read the full Vanity Fair piece here. Some highlights:
She’s glad to not be stuffed into couture & heels right now: “Actually I’m wearing an old bathrobe because, to be completely honest with you, none of my pants fit me at the moment…. I think the question of how Hollywood will change is probably not something that any of us could fully answer quite this far out. But it is clearly changing significantly. Just experiencing the little bit of press that I have been doing to support Ammonite…I love not getting into those f–king dresses and those f–king shoes. All the money. It’s always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important? If I cared what I looked like, I would have put makeup on right now. It’s always been so baffling to me—the hoopla and the wasted money that could be better put to making more independent films, number one, or building f–king classrooms. Jesus Christ, you know?
She doesn’t want to travel to promote Ammonite: “For me, there’s a lot that’s already changed. I’ve said to the people who help me with press, “If any of the bans are lifted anytime soon, and the requests come in for me to fly places, can you apologize and say I won’t be doing that because it’s a waste of air travel?” It’s appalling—putting ourselves into the sky left, right, and center. There’s only so much a person can stomach before your morals come into play. We’re still able to do all the things that need to get done without pumping biofuels into a beautiful, beautiful fading world.
She finds the awards season wasteful & stressful: “The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings…It’s so stressful, and I know that sounds like, “Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.” But it is stressful. I don’t like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I’m never going to wear again. The money that’s wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things. The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that’s only going to be worn once…I’ve already decided I’m doing repeat dresses. Everything will have to be let out, but whatever.
Ned RockNRoll is a hands-on dad: “Ammonite was filmed in Dorset, which is exactly a two-hour drive from where I’m sitting. I spent about three nights out of five down there by myself. Then my husband would come with our little one and one of the old ones normally…but I’m very fortunate to be in a position where my husband is in the home doing all of the things that I would ordinarily be doing.
No makeup! “There’s very little written about [the real-life Mary] in terms of physical description. A couple of people described her as being very thin and worn and pinched…but I didn’t want to do that because this isn’t supposed to be a biopic. Also, I felt it was very important to be able to carry the weight of the manual laboring life that was so much a part of who Mary was. There’s a solidity and a heftiness to her that I wanted to create. That just meant physically doing a few things a little differently and letting go of all vanity. I mean, no makeup. And I’m older now. I’m about to turn 45, and sh-t moves…My youthful years have gone.”
Setting a good example for younger women: “Because life is f–king short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women. We’re handing them a pretty fucked up world, so I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity. It’s like, what the f–k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f–king disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f–king truthful about all of it?
I mean, she worked with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski AND Harvey Weinstein. She was always chasing the Oscar-bait movies, even if they involve deeply terrible men. I guess I have to hate-respect how quickly (within one sentence) she abdicated responsibility for working with them, basically saying that they were “held in high regard” by all of Hollywood, how was she to know? That argument works for Weinstein (the depth of his depravity was not widely known, it really wasn’t). But Polanski? Woody? People knew they were problematic AF. And she didn’t care at the time.
Anyway, just remember: she’s 45, she has a mum-on-the-school-run body and she didn’t wear makeup. GIVE HER AN OSCAR. Not that she wants one!
Erm, Wonder Wheel came out in 2017. Three years ago. It was widely known exactly what Woody Allen has been accused of at that point, and Kate wasn’t exactly young and naive at the age of 42.
I’m glad she condemns them now, but to act like she didn’t know better THREE YEARS AGO is just absurd revisionist history.
Exactly this. Plus, she “non-campaigned” HARD for Wonder Wheel during its award season, too. The Me Too of it all kind of put a damper on her golden statue aspirations, so now she’s pivoting.
Kudos for finally reading the room, I guess… lip service and (presumably) never working with those predators again is better than nothing, but the bar is literally on the floor.
I’m glad Kate Winslet is finally come around to admitting that she made a BIG mistake working with Woody and Roman. It sounds to me like she’s owning her error, not revising history, when she says “WTF was I doing?” In other words, she admits that she chose to disregard before, denied or looked the other way. Now, it sounds like she regrets that choice.
If so, she’ll have to accept that some people will never forgive her, just like some people will never forgive “Hanoi Jane” Fonda for what she did during the Vietnam war. Jane addressed this in her recent Maureen Dowd interview, saying she’s apologized many times and there’s nothing more she can do.
This is the first “apology” we’re hearing from Winslet. Let’s see if she keeps it up, or even goes deeper with a fuller statement. For now, it’s a beginning.
All the people who have worked for polanski and allen after they had profitable careers should be called out men women all equally, Kate Winslet was no broke starlet when she worked for them, Cate Blanchet doesn’t get called out either for naming her son Roman of all people she goes to cannes wearing a great outfit and everyone is ready to clap for her.
I guess better late than never but it’s still so disappointing
Lord. The thirst of this one. You aren’t one of us. Acting like you are is an insult. Just …. shut your mouth.
Please, she wants another Oscar nom or win. This is her new way to campaign.
Did she suddenly changed her publicist / manager ?
Editing since I just read the comment above about how she worked with Allen as recently as 3 years ago. Yeah. Gross. That’s bad.
I guess I don’t feel like this stuff is really all that negative. If it is, it’s not different from most Hollywood press interviews. I’m glad she’s openly disavowed Polanski and Allen, though I completely agree that their behavior was a known quantity and it would’ve been great had more stars refused to work with them this whole time. I don’t know why we’d hold Winslet to a higher standard than we do others in that case, though.
I actually like the fact that she’s acknowledging the reality that there’s a whole lot about her industry that’s not required, and that the pandemic has taught us that we can get a lot done without having to travel for work. I also like the fact that she admits that at 45, it’s a lot harder to cram herself into gowns and get fancied up.
I do wish that *all* actors would just be honest about the fact that most of them want an Oscar. Why wouldn’t you want the highest accolade in your field? Why is it shameful to admit that? Is it because acting is supposed to be about the art, and somehow wanting the Oscar sullies that? I’ve never understood the refusal to admit that they all want an Oscar.
Love her comment about how in this day and age, it’s absolutely foolish to fly here and there for such things. We’re in a climate crisis. Preach it!
Ugh, she’s always seemed so thirsty for awards, specially Oscars, and really try-hard— which is fine, ‘cause ofc that’s a major goal for a lot of people in film—but trying to make it seem she’s the opposite of that, and that she’s just so regular and doesn’t care about anything, not even her appearance. It seems very disingenuous. At least to me.
She also gives me Scarjo vibes and vice-versa. I feel like this is what we’ll be hearing from Scarlett in 10 years *eyeroll* 🙄
Kate “I want another Oscar” Winslet.
And no shame, she’s one of the best actress of her generation and she’s had multiple nominations, and let’s be honest the reader wasn’t even her best job.
I’m glad she finally condemning them now. But it is a bit late. She doesn’t get any credit in my book especially after waiting so long. And she just recently worked with Woody Allen. Like what- 3 years ago? She worked with them to get what she wanted and didn’t care about what they did. I think she even spoke out in defense of them but I might be misremembering that.
Honestly I think the whole interview she is trying to be likable but it turns me off. And yet I still want to like her. Maybe some of the other commentators can shine some light on why this whole interview is problematic.
I always had soft spot for her, but she makes it very, very hard.
I mean…I’m glad she had that epiphany, even if it was ridiculously late, but damn. I cannot imagine wanting anything so badly that I’d play along with a pedophile to get it. Much less TWO pedophiles and a prolific rapist. How the hell can you value a stupid statue over a little girl’s innocence?
In 2017 on press junket for Wonder Wheel Kate said in an interview with the LA Times that she was honored to join the “extraordinary lineage” of actresses playing amazing female characters that “amazing and talented” Woody had created.
She then went on to talk about how magical it was to film where Woody grew up and could just imagine him skipping down the road with an ice cream in his hands…
Yeah, okay. For me, no, I will never see her movies again. I’ve read the transcripts from the trial involving Dylan Farrow. They are at least two decades old? The controversy that surrounds Woody Allen is almost as long and storied as his career. Kate made her choice to look at one and not the other.
I can’t put my finger on it, but I somehow like her less after reading this. It just feels so pandering, like she had a checklist of hot topics to hit.
She is always so disingenuous, and always has been. Wanted to be seen as the girl next door when she’s been a high flying and ambitious actor for years now. What’s wrong with the ambition? Why downplay it in order to seem like you’re just like another other woman with a regular life? I like her as an actress but her inauthenticity is grating.
I really don’t like her, at all. I can stand her very early movies, not anything beyond that.