“Certified young person Paul Rudd has a Millennial message about masks” links

Certified young person Paul Rudd has a message for the youths about wearing masks. I lost it when he said “dank squad.” [Towleroad]
Get some crocheted pants for the dudes in your life. [OMG Blog]
Vanessa Paradis wore Chanel in Deauville. [RCFA]
Colton Underwood’s texts to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph reveal a manipulative psycho on the edge, big surprise. [JustJared]
Spoilers for I’m Thinking of Ending Things. [Pajiba]
Ohio is going to be a clusterwhoops of voter suppression yet again. [Jezebel]
Review of The Way I See It, the Pete Souza documentary. [LaineyGossip]
Ratched is apparently kind of appallingly bad? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Vanessa Marcil drags her ex Brian Austin Green and defends Megan Fox. [Dlisted]
The anniversary of the Golden Girls premiere OMG. [GFY]
Im a millenial. I like to read cookbooks, have a bad back and most of my eggs are dead. We are closer to paul rudd than you think.
I’m a millennial and i’m grandma AF during covid but this made me laugh so hard. I think he needs to have a chat with Gen Z too.