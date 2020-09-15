“Certified young person Paul Rudd has a Millennial message about masks” links

Certified young person Paul Rudd has a message for the youths about wearing masks. I lost it when he said “dank squad.” [Towleroad]

Get some crocheted pants for the dudes in your life. [OMG Blog]

Vanessa Paradis wore Chanel in Deauville. [RCFA]

Colton Underwood’s texts to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph reveal a manipulative psycho on the edge, big surprise. [JustJared]

Spoilers for I’m Thinking of Ending Things. [Pajiba]

Ohio is going to be a clusterwhoops of voter suppression yet again. [Jezebel]

Review of The Way I See It, the Pete Souza documentary. [LaineyGossip]

Ratched is apparently kind of appallingly bad? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Vanessa Marcil drags her ex Brian Austin Green and defends Megan Fox. [Dlisted]

The anniversary of the Golden Girls premiere OMG. [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images