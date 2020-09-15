“Certified young person Paul Rudd has a Millennial message about masks” links
  • September 15, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Certified young person Paul Rudd has a message for the youths about wearing masks. I lost it when he said “dank squad.” [Towleroad]
Get some crocheted pants for the dudes in your life. [OMG Blog]
Vanessa Paradis wore Chanel in Deauville. [RCFA]
Colton Underwood’s texts to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph reveal a manipulative psycho on the edge, big surprise. [JustJared]
Spoilers for I’m Thinking of Ending Things. [Pajiba]
Ohio is going to be a clusterwhoops of voter suppression yet again. [Jezebel]
Review of The Way I See It, the Pete Souza documentary. [LaineyGossip]
Ratched is apparently kind of appallingly bad? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Vanessa Marcil drags her ex Brian Austin Green and defends Megan Fox. [Dlisted]
The anniversary of the Golden Girls premiere OMG. [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Certified young person Paul Rudd has a Millennial message about masks” links”

  1. mika says:
    September 15, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Im a millenial. I like to read cookbooks, have a bad back and most of my eggs are dead. We are closer to paul rudd than you think.

    Reply
  2. escondista says:
    September 15, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    I’m a millennial and i’m grandma AF during covid but this made me laugh so hard. I think he needs to have a chat with Gen Z too.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment